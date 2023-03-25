Last updated on .From the section Football

Katie Zelem put Manchester United ahead six minutes after half time from the penalty spot

Manchester United moved top of the Women's Super League and applied fresh pressure on Chelsea as they beat West Ham 4-0.

Captain Katie Zelem put United ahead with a penalty before Lucia Garcia scored twice and Hayley Ladd netted.

United move ahead of Chelsea, who travel to fellow WSL title challengers Manchester City on Sunday.

The game was played in front of 27,919 fans at Old Trafford as part of Women's Football Weekend.

United hold a one point lead over second place Chelsea in the WSL, albeit having played two games more, while West Ham remain seventh with 16 points from as many games.

Hammers forward Katie Longhurst equalled Gilly Flaherty and Kerys Harrop's joint WSL appearance record of 177 games when she came off the bench in the second half.

United break through after frustrating first 45

For a while, it looked like the game would be defined by the penalty decisions United did not get - until they took the lead with the one they did.

United felt they should have had a penalty on the half hour when Hammers defender Hawa Cissoko shoved Ladd hard in the back, but this was waved away by referee Emily Heaslip.

Manager Marc Skinner was also left wide-armed in frustration shortly after when Heaslip did not blow as Leah Galton went to ground under heavy pressure from Emily Fisk on the edge of the West Ham area.

But while both of those calls would have been marginal, there was not a question about the penalty which was given six minutes into the second half. Cissoko slid in clumsily on Alessia Russo, catching the England forward as she checked back.

United captain Zelem was the calmest woman in Old Trafford as she tucked the penalty away, to cheers as much of relief as of joy from the home supporters.

They were further calmed 15 minutes later when second half sub Garcia broke the Hammers offside trap, controlled Toone's lofted through ball and slotted past West Ham keeper Mackenzie Arnold.

United were finally calm enough to put together a flowing move for their third goal in the final 10 minutes, Ladd curling into the bottom corner from Ona Batlle's fine cut back, before Garcia got her second by tapping in the rebound after Arnold parried a shot from Martha Thomas.

Galton's century marked in style

While there may have been annoyance at some of the refereeing decisions from United, they could only blame themselves for a lack of creativity in the opening 45 minutes which left chances at a premium.

One thing United did not lack was effort up front however, primarily driven by Galton, making her 100th appearance for the club and presented with a commemorative framed shirt before the game.

Galton, the fourth player to reach a United women's century after joining the club following their formation in 2018, was the one to close down Risa Shimizu to win the ball for Toone to play in Garcia for the second goal.

United are often irresistible at home, scoring 53 goals in their last 15 home WSL matches with four or more strikes in nine of those fixtures, including tonight.

Here they had to be a lot more patient against Paul Konchesky's side, who were hoping for a repeat of their display against Arsenal earlier this year, where they held another WSL title hopeful to a 0-0 draw.

However, West Ham offered very little at the other end of the pitch, and remain winless in the WSL in 2023. Only their solid form in the first half of the season - five wins in their first 10 games - should stave off a relegation fight.

Saturday's Relive Saturday's WSL action live here.