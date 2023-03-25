Match ends, Manchester United Women 4, West Ham United Women 0.
Manchester United moved top of the Women's Super League and applied fresh pressure on Chelsea as they beat West Ham 4-0.
Captain Katie Zelem put United ahead with a penalty before Lucia Garcia scored twice and Hayley Ladd netted.
United move ahead of Chelsea, who travel to fellow WSL title challengers Manchester City on Sunday.
The game was played in front of 27,919 fans at Old Trafford as part of Women's Football Weekend.
United hold a one point lead over second place Chelsea in the WSL, albeit having played two games more, while West Ham remain seventh with 16 points from as many games.
Hammers forward Katie Longhurst equalled Gilly Flaherty and Kerys Harrop's joint WSL appearance record of 177 games when she came off the bench in the second half.
United break through after frustrating first 45
For a while, it looked like the game would be defined by the penalty decisions United did not get - until they took the lead with the one they did.
United felt they should have had a penalty on the half hour when Hammers defender Hawa Cissoko shoved Ladd hard in the back, but this was waved away by referee Emily Heaslip.
Manager Marc Skinner was also left wide-armed in frustration shortly after when Heaslip did not blow as Leah Galton went to ground under heavy pressure from Emily Fisk on the edge of the West Ham area.
But while both of those calls would have been marginal, there was not a question about the penalty which was given six minutes into the second half. Cissoko slid in clumsily on Alessia Russo, catching the England forward as she checked back.
United captain Zelem was the calmest woman in Old Trafford as she tucked the penalty away, to cheers as much of relief as of joy from the home supporters.
They were further calmed 15 minutes later when second half sub Garcia broke the Hammers offside trap, controlled Toone's lofted through ball and slotted past West Ham keeper Mackenzie Arnold.
United were finally calm enough to put together a flowing move for their third goal in the final 10 minutes, Ladd curling into the bottom corner from Ona Batlle's fine cut back, before Garcia got her second by tapping in the rebound after Arnold parried a shot from Martha Thomas.
Galton's century marked in style
While there may have been annoyance at some of the refereeing decisions from United, they could only blame themselves for a lack of creativity in the opening 45 minutes which left chances at a premium.
One thing United did not lack was effort up front however, primarily driven by Galton, making her 100th appearance for the club and presented with a commemorative framed shirt before the game.
Galton, the fourth player to reach a United women's century after joining the club following their formation in 2018, was the one to close down Risa Shimizu to win the ball for Toone to play in Garcia for the second goal.
United are often irresistible at home, scoring 53 goals in their last 15 home WSL matches with four or more strikes in nine of those fixtures, including tonight.
Here they had to be a lot more patient against Paul Konchesky's side, who were hoping for a repeat of their display against Arsenal earlier this year, where they held another WSL title hopeful to a 0-0 draw.
However, West Ham offered very little at the other end of the pitch, and remain winless in the WSL in 2023. Only their solid form in the first half of the season - five wins in their first 10 games - should stave off a relegation fight.
Saturday's Relive Saturday's WSL action live here.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21TurnerSubstituted forMannionat 81'minutes
- 6Blundell
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 22ParrisSubstituted forGarcíaat 55'minutes
- 7Toone
- 11GaltonSubstituted forThomasat 66'minutes
- 23RussoSubstituted forWilliamsat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mannion
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 14Riviere
- 17García
- 19Leon
- 28Williams
- 29Cascarino
- 32Baggaley
West Ham Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Arnold
- 3Shimizu
- 22Fisk
- 23CissokoSubstituted forCookeat 79'minutes
- 2SmithSubstituted forDentonat 80'minutes
- 8SnerleSubstituted forAtkinsonat 70'minutes
- 15Parker
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 26Asseyi
- 19HayashiSubstituted forLonghurstat 79'minutes
- 14ThestrupSubstituted forEvansat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Evans
- 11Atkinson
- 12Longhurst
- 17Filis
- 18Denton
- 21Cooke
- 28Hillyerd
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
- Attendance:
- 27,919
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United Women 4, West Ham United Women 0.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United Women. Kate Longhurst tries a through ball, but Viviane Asseyi is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Izzy Atkinson (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kate Longhurst.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 4, West Ham United Women 0. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Martha Thomas (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kate Longhurst with a cross.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Mary Earps.
Post update
Attempt saved. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 3, West Ham United Women 0. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ona Batlle.
Post update
Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Foul by Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Izzy Atkinson (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Aoife Mannion replaces Millie Turner.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Rachel Williams replaces Alessia Russo.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Anouk Denton replaces Kirsty Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Kate Longhurst replaces Honoka Hayashi.