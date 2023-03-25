Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal are now two points behind league leaders Chelsea with a game more played

Arsenal continued their Women's Super League title challenge with north London derby success at Tottenham.

First-half goals from Stina Blackstenius and Caitlin Foord set the Gunners on course for victory.

Tottenham's Bethany England pulled one back from the penalty spot as Spurs looked to mount a fightback.

But Foord, Kim Little and Frida Maanum extended Arsenal's tally to five after the break as they strolled to an easy win at Brisbane Road.

The victory moves Arsenal alongside Manchester United in the WSL, with both clubs two points behind Chelsea having played a game more.

Manchester United host West Ham United at 17:30 GMT on Saturday.

Arsenal took an early lead through Sweden striker Blackstenius, who took advantage of Tinja-Riikka Korpela's poor positioning to beat the Spurs keeper with an effort from a tight angle.

Spurs were mainly limited to counter-attacks and had to defend deep to hold back their north London rivals, who remained mostly in control of the game.

Foord extended the Gunners' lead in fine fashion, rolling the ball into the far corner from distance after weaving through the Spurs defence with an intricate run.

England converted from the penalty spot after Katie McCabe blocked an Ashleigh Neville shot with her arm, but Spurs were still firmly on the back foot.

Arsenal's dominance continued after the break and they pegged Tottenham back into their own half.

McCabe atoned for conceding the earlier penalty as she drew one for Arsenal, being fouled by Amy Turner in the box. Little then rifled into the roof of the net to restore their two-goal advantage.

Foord and Maanum then added two more as Arsenal sealed an emphatic victory.

Arsenal lay down a marker

Arsenal have games against the rest of the top four in their remaining fixtures

Jonas Eidevall's side may be behind in the title race but they remain firmly in the mix for the top spot.

With matches against the rest of the top four still to play, lifting the trophy is still within their sights.

They bounced back in fine fashion from Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat by Bayern Munich and appeared improved by the introduction of Victoria Pelova to the starting line-up.

The January signing was creative on the wing and assisted both of Foord's goals.

Foord's tenacity continually posed problems for the hosts and she could be a dangerous prospect when they take on fellow challengers Manchester City next weekend.

Chelsea face City, who are fourth, on Sunday.

Spurs' improvement halted

Tottenham are only five points clear of the relegation spot and have played a game more than bottom club Leicester

Tottenham halted their nine-game WSL losing streak with victory over Leicester City on 15 March in interim boss Vicky Jepson's first game in charge.

She took the reins after Rehanne Skinner was dismissed, and this result ensures they remain among the league's relegation-threatened sides in ninth - five points ahead of bottom club Leicester and having played a game more.

Spurs were strong for much of the first half against Arsenal but rapidly succumbed as the Gunners' relentless attacking became too much to handle after the break.

Fellow strugglers Reading and Brighton are among their six remaining opponents, and Jepson will need to turn things around if Spurs are to stop looking over their shoulders.