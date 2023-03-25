Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women15:00Arsenal WomenArsenal Women
Venue: Brisbane Road, England

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Arsenal Women: team news and live coverage

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Korpela
  • 14Bizet Ildhusøy
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 6Harrop
  • 29Neville
  • 23Ayane
  • 15James
  • 24Spence
  • 25Summanen
  • 19England

Substitutes

  • 8Cho
  • 9Karczewska
  • 13Ale
  • 16Graham
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 22Spencer

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 14D'Angelo
  • 16Maritz
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 6Williamson
  • 15McCabe
  • 12Maanum
  • 10Little
  • 13Wälti
  • 21Pelova
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 5Beattie
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 20Queiroz Costa
  • 22Kühl
  • 26Wienroither
  • 27Taylor
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 25th March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women14121139122737
2Man Utd Women1511223892935
3Man City Women15112232141835
4Arsenal Women1410223382532
5Aston Villa Women158252725226
6Everton Women156361715221
7West Ham Women155191726-916
8Liverpool Women154381627-1115
9Tottenham Women1540111829-1112
10Reading Women1531111634-1810
11Brighton Women132291644-288
12Leicester City Women152112733-267
View full The FA Women's Super League table

