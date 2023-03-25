Close menu
European Championship Qualifying - Group D
CroatiaCroatia1WalesWales1

Croatia 1-1 Wales: Nathan Broadhead scores injury-time debut goal to shock Croatia

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales in Split

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments195

Andrej Kramaric gives Croatia the lead
Croatia finished third at the 2022 World Cup

Wales debutant Nathan Broadhead secured a stunning 1-1 draw for Robert Page's side as they scored with their only shot on target in Split.

Andrej Kramaric's sweetly struck shot on 28 minutes gave the hosts a deserved half-time lead.

Wales improved after the interval and might have levelled on the hour, but Dan James' volley missed the target.

Ivan Perisic hit the bar as Croatia sought a second, but Broadhead levelled from close range in injury-time.

The goal, after a long throw caused chaos in the Croatian penalty area, came totally against the run of play, but Wales will not care a jot after securing an unexpected point.

Croatia had won 34 and drawn one home European qualifier in their history.

But Wales upset the odds in the third minute of added time through Broadhead, who plays in League One for Ipswich Town.

Croatia fail to shrug off slow starter tag

Good in tournaments, slow starters in qualification, or so the cliché goes, but there were no signs of a World Cup hangover from the hosts until their late implosion.

It took Croatia less than three minutes to emphasise both their threat and quality as they pressed Wales into turning over possession and allowed Luka Modric plenty of space to shoot from distance, but Danny Ward was able to save on the stretch.

Roared on by an enthusiastic and passionate crowd, Croatia dominated the early exchanges and Kramaric forced Ward into another fine save on 15 minutes from a sweetly-struck volley.

A home opening goal began to feel inevitable even after Perisic saw his effort ruled out for a foul on 27 minutes, with Croatia's dominance clear.

However, Wales will be disappointed in the manner they fell behind, with Joe Rodon and Neco Williams outmuscled by Kramaric who fired into the bottom corner of the net from 20 yards.

Wales' problems might have mounted had Kramaric opted to pass to Perisic instead of shooting as he sent a wasteful effort off target.

Poor finishing was all that prevented Wales from falling out of contention and they received a slice of fortune when Mateo Kovacic blasted over after Kramaric's pass gave him a clear sight of goal from just outside the six-yard box.

Chances were less frequent from the hosts in the second half, but they dominated possession and always seemed in control.

Croatia should have scored more, with Perisic's shot from a tight angle cannoning back off the crossbar in what proved a vital moment.

Nathan Broadhead
Nathan Broadhead joined Ipswich from Everton

Page's new era begins with debut goal

This was a much-changed Wales side from the one we saw at the World Cup, with retirements and injuries forcing Page into changes in personnel and formation.

The plan was to exhibit a more athletic side than the one that disappointed in Qatar, but while they defended resolutely, Wales were poor in possession.

Far from catching Croatia cold, it was Wales who started in what is becoming a customarily slow fashion, with Page's side now conceding the first goal in each of their last nine competitive games.

It took until the 42nd minute for them to even get a sight of goal, with Harry Wilson's free-kick over the bar their only shot on or off target before the break.

The challenge for Page was emphasised by his bench, with six of their 12 substitutes having never played an international match.

However, Wales should have equalised on 60 minutes when James failed to hit the target after Wilson's clever pass gave him a clear sight of goal.

With momentum with them it was therefore surprising that Page opted to rest the legs of skipper Aaron Ramsey and forwards Wilson and James on 64 minutes, with the Wales boss opting for a triple change that included a call for Broadhead.

And the substitute stole the headlines as he sneaked in at the back post deep into added on time to tap home after Chris Mepham's header fell to him when Croatia failed to deal with a Connor Roberts long throw.

Line-ups

Croatia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Livakovic
  • 22JuranovicBooked at 31mins
  • 6Sutalo
  • 4Gvardiol
  • 19Sosa
  • 10ModricSubstituted forMajerat 90+3'minutes
  • 11Brozovic
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forPasalicat 76'minutes
  • 9KramaricSubstituted forVlasicat 76'minutes
  • 20LivajaSubstituted forMusaat 53'minutes
  • 14Perisic

Substitutes

  • 2Stanisic
  • 3Barisic
  • 5Erlic
  • 7Majer
  • 12Grbic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 15Pasalic
  • 16Ivanusec
  • 17Musa
  • 18Orsic
  • 21Vida
  • 23Labrovic

Wales

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 12Ward
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Mepham
  • 6Rodon
  • 3N Williams
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forThomasat 64'minutes
  • 16MorrellSubstituted forJamesat 90+2'minutes
  • 15AmpaduBooked at 25mins
  • 20JamesSubstituted forBroadheadat 64'minutes
  • 10RamseySubstituted forBurnsat 64'minutes
  • 13MooreSubstituted forBradshawat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1King
  • 2Fox
  • 4Cabango
  • 7Cooper
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 11Harris
  • 17James
  • 18Lockyer
  • 19Burns
  • 21Davies
  • 22Thomas
  • 23Broadhead
Referee:
João Pinheiro

Match Stats

Home TeamCroatiaAway TeamWales
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home19
Away4
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Croatia 1, Wales 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Croatia 1, Wales 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Croatia 1, Wales 1. Nathan Broadhead (Wales) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Mepham with a headed pass.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Croatia. Lovro Majer replaces Luka Modric.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales. Jordan James replaces Joe Morrell.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Pasalic with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Joe Morrell (Wales).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.

  11. Post update

    Ivan Perisic (Croatia) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josip Sutalo (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Joe Rodon.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Ethan Ampadu.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josko Gvardiol (Croatia) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Connor Roberts.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Croatia. Nikola Vlasic replaces Andrej Kramaric.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Croatia. Mario Pasalic replaces Mateo Kovacic.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neco Williams (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joe Morrell with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Perisic (Croatia).

197 comments

  • Comment posted by King Of The Kop, today at 22:18

    An unfancied team who played for the shirt. No overrated big ego to be seen either. Big up to the Welsh lads, top effort and result.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 22:22

      twinprime replied:
      They were rubbish for the most part. Good result but not a fair reflection of the match.

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 22:24

    Well played Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 and I hope you qualify. From an Englishman 🤞 👏 👏

    • Reply posted by Smashed Avocado Latte, today at 22:33

      Smashed Avocado Latte replied:
      Why is you being an ‘Englishman’ relevant in any way?

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 22:24

    Solid result against one of the proper sides in the tournament.
    Yma o hyd 👍

  • Comment posted by jamie5215, today at 22:28

    Come on BBC!
    Big broadcaster
    Nathan Broadhead is a Tractor Boy
    Not a loanee

    We bought him from everton in January

  • Comment posted by nelly, today at 22:23

    Listening to John Hartson speak Welsh on Welsh TV here in Wales. Everyone else speaking Welsh. I feel like we’re not told enough that there are other communities in the UK. Anyway, thoroughly loved it. Well done Cymru!!

    • Reply posted by rhiga, today at 22:26

      rhiga replied:
      Really? We're always being told about Welsh culture. You should try living in a community in England, somewhere like Nottingham or Bristol, and you'll never learn or hear anything of those places.

  • Comment posted by westisbest, today at 22:27

    Rope a dope! Great result against the odds. Croatia danced, Broadhead pounced. Building blocks for the next generation. With Ben Davies and Brennan Johnson to come back, some hope for qualification. An unexpected but welcome result to start the campaign. Shoddy defending for the Croatia goal but that will do for starters...

    • Reply posted by soothsayer, today at 22:42

      soothsayer replied:
      Don’t shoot you don’t score
      Simple

  • Comment posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:26

    Incredible change in belief in the second half. Absolutely deserved point. Well done Wales, and good luck for the rest of the qualification games.

  • Comment posted by SimonP, today at 22:27

    Fantastic smash & grab, not so much when it's against u tho. Follow up with a positive result against Latvia for a cracking start. Hopefully the lower expectations during a period of transition help us play with less pressure & more freedom. Personally gonna enjoy the ride regardless

  • Comment posted by Stevo, today at 22:20

    Brilliant stuff for the boyos! Broadhead is a fully fledged Ipswich player by the way, not on loan.

  • Comment posted by be right back, today at 22:17

    Very good away point. Rode our luck but thought we did well in the 2nd half. Fans sounded great

  • Comment posted by Gert Buster, today at 22:32

    Under the cosh but hung in there and sneaked a draw at the death. Fair play to the Welsh, great result.

  • Comment posted by cjd, today at 22:21

    The most dominant, one sided 1-1 you will ever see but, as a welshman grateful for away point. We need massive improvement though.

    • Reply posted by ymaohyd, today at 22:23

      ymaohyd replied:
      It’s not though is it? Have a look at some of the premier league stats that have ended in draws 80 percent plus possession

  • Comment posted by Sam Jardine, today at 22:22

    Congratulations to Wales on a highly creditable result against a top rated team. I hope you go on to make the finals.

  • Comment posted by Tractorlad, today at 22:22

    Yes Broady! But he’s not on loan, he’s our player so that needs editing!

  • Comment posted by Gatlands Ghostee, today at 22:17

    YES CYMRU

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:22

      the peoples poet replied:
      Absolute jammyness.
      How do you celebrate getting leathered for 90 mins?

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 22:26

    Now that is a good result.

  • Comment posted by Home, today at 22:22

    Broadhead is not at loan at Ipswich, lazy journalism here.

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 22:22

    Amazing and unexpected. Well done Wales for sticking at it and sneaking a draw against one of the best teams on the world on thir own patch. That could prove to be a vital point for Wales.

  • Comment posted by caractacusrex, today at 22:21

    Ahem, BBC, Nathan Broadhead is not on loan from Everton, he transferred to Ipswich in January.

  • Comment posted by Oh dear, today at 22:18

    Fantastic result, come on Cymru!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by pr, today at 22:46

      pr replied:
      Wales

