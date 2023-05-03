Close menu
League Two
CreweCrewe Alexandra3BradfordBradford City2

Crewe Alexandra v Bradford City

Line-ups

Crewe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Booth
  • 2Mellor
  • 15O'Riordan
  • 5McDonald
  • 4WilliamsBooked at 15minsSubstituted forAdebisiat 45'minutes
  • 18Finnigan
  • 8Thomas
  • 25TabinerSubstituted forAmooat 90+6'minutes
  • 17BrookSubstituted forBaker-Richardsonat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11AgyeiBooked at 86minsSubstituted forAinleyat 90+1'minutes
  • 7Long

Substitutes

  • 1Richards
  • 3Adebisi
  • 6Offord
  • 9Baker-Richardson
  • 10Ainley
  • 16Colkett
  • 32Amoo

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 36Stubbs
  • 24CrichlowBooked at 8mins
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 11Gilliead
  • 6Smallwood
  • 12BanksBooked at 78mins
  • 10WalkerSubstituted forDerbyshireat 90+3'minutes
  • 30EisaSubstituted forOsadebeat 70'minutes
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 5Platt
  • 8Osadebe
  • 13Doyle
  • 16East
  • 23Derbyshire
  • 26Pereira
  • 40Clayton
Referee:
Adam Herczeg
Attendance:
6,123

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home13
Away18
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 3, Bradford City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 3, Bradford City 2.

  3. Post update

    Emmanuel Osadebe (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra).

  5. Post update

    Goal! Crewe Alexandra 3, Bradford City 2. Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Richard Smallwood (Bradford City) after a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Penalty Crewe Alexandra. David Amoo draws a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Booking

    Courtney Baker-Richardson (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Courtney Baker-Richardson (Crewe Alexandra).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Scott Banks (Bradford City).

  11. Post update

    Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. David Amoo replaces Joel Tabiner.

  13. Post update

    Romoney Crichlow (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Courtney Baker-Richardson (Crewe Alexandra).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Bradford City. Matt Derbyshire replaces Jamie Walker.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Courtney Baker-Richardson (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Callum Ainley replaces Daniel Agyei because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Walker with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 3rd May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452612760332790
2Stevenage452313960392182
3Northampton452214961421980
4Stockport4522121164362878
5Carlisle4520151065422375
6Salford452291472531975
7Bradford4520151060421875
8Mansfield4520121370551572
9Barrow45188194752-562
10Swindon451513175954558
11Tranmere451513174547-258
12Grimsby451513174856-858
13Crewe451415164658-1257
14Sutton United451512184557-1257
15Newport451414175154-356
16Doncaster45167224563-1855
17Walsall451119154448-452
18Gillingham451313193549-1452
19Harrogate451215185867-951
20Colchester451213204449-549
21Wimbledon451115194859-1148
22Crawley451113214769-2246
23Hartlepool45915215177-2642
24Rochdale45910264569-2437
View full League Two table

