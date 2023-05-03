Crewe Alexandra v Bradford City

Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 3, Bradford City 2.
Line-ups
Crewe
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Booth
- 2Mellor
- 15O'Riordan
- 5McDonald
- 4WilliamsBooked at 15minsSubstituted forAdebisiat 45'minutes
- 18Finnigan
- 8Thomas
- 25TabinerSubstituted forAmooat 90+6'minutes
- 17BrookSubstituted forBaker-Richardsonat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11AgyeiBooked at 86minsSubstituted forAinleyat 90+1'minutes
- 7Long
Substitutes
- 1Richards
- 3Adebisi
- 6Offord
- 9Baker-Richardson
- 10Ainley
- 16Colkett
- 32Amoo
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 36Stubbs
- 24CrichlowBooked at 8mins
- 3Ridehalgh
- 11Gilliead
- 6Smallwood
- 12BanksBooked at 78mins
- 10WalkerSubstituted forDerbyshireat 90+3'minutes
- 30EisaSubstituted forOsadebeat 70'minutes
- 9Cook
Substitutes
- 5Platt
- 8Osadebe
- 13Doyle
- 16East
- 23Derbyshire
- 26Pereira
- 40Clayton
- Referee:
- Adam Herczeg
- Attendance:
- 6,123
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 3, Bradford City 2.
Post update
Emmanuel Osadebe (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 3, Bradford City 2. Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Richard Smallwood (Bradford City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Crewe Alexandra. David Amoo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Courtney Baker-Richardson (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Hand ball by Courtney Baker-Richardson (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Foul by Scott Banks (Bradford City).
Post update
Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. David Amoo replaces Joel Tabiner.
Post update
Romoney Crichlow (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Courtney Baker-Richardson (Crewe Alexandra).
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Matt Derbyshire replaces Jamie Walker.
Post update
Attempt missed. Courtney Baker-Richardson (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Callum Ainley replaces Daniel Agyei because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Walker with a cross.
Match report to follow.