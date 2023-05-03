Burton Albion 1-0 Cambridge United

Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Cambridge United 0.
Cambridge's hopes of avoiding relegation from League One took a damaging blow with defeat at Burton.
Mark Helm struck the only goal of the game in a tense affair where the visitors knew that a victory would lift them out of the bottom four going into their last match of the season.
But instead they sit a point from safety heading into their clash with already-relegated Forest Green on Sunday and needing both MK Dons and Morecambe to drop points to have a chance of survival.
Cambridge began brightly with leading goalscorer Sam Smith denied by a timely challenge from Sam Hughes before pulling a good chance wide from the edge of the box.
But Albion grabbed the lead after 28 minutes when Helm skipped past a couple of challenges before finding the corner of the net via a deflection.
Helm hit a post early in the second period having been brought down by goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov but referee Andy Haines tried to play an advantage as he looked poised to award the penalty.
Ryan Bennett headed a late chance against the crossbar as Cambridge sought an equaliser before Jordan Amissah produced an amazing last ditch save to claw away Smith's goalbound header.
Line-ups
Burton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Amissah
- 36Latty-FairweatherBooked at 13minsSubstituted forRadcliffeat 18'minutes
- 2Brayford
- 5Hughes
- 44Ashworth
- 7Powell
- 4Oshilaja
- 11SmithSubstituted forKamwaat 64'minutes
- 17Helm
- 10KirkBooked at 77minsSubstituted forWinnallat 85'minutes
- 8Taylor
Substitutes
- 9Winnall
- 14Walker
- 21Carayol
- 25Gilligan
- 30Radcliffe
- 34MacGillivray
- 39Kamwa
Cambridge
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mitov
- 28Bennett
- 21Bennett
- 23MorrisonBooked at 90mins
- 11Dunk
- 24McGrandles
- 4DigbySubstituted forO'Neilat 86'minutes
- 7BrophySubstituted forIronsideat 45'minutes
- 14LankesterSubstituted forThomasat 45'minutes
- 26KnibbsSubstituted forOkenabirhieat 71'minutes
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 3Haunstrup
- 8O'Neil
- 9Ironside
- 15Okedina
- 20Okenabirhie
- 25Mannion
- 44Thomas
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 3,523
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Cambridge United 0.
Post update
Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bobby Kamwa (Burton Albion).
Post update
Attempt missed. John Brayford (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mark Helm (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dale Taylor.
Booking
Michael Morrison (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Michael Morrison (Cambridge United).
Post update
Mark Helm (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Liam Bennett with a cross.
Post update
Conor McGrandles (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mark Helm (Burton Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Liam O'Neil replaces Paul Digby.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by George Thomas.
Post update
Ryan Bennett (Cambridge United) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Harrison Dunk with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Sam Winnall replaces Charlie Kirk.
Post update
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by John Brayford.
Booking
Charlie Kirk (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Harrison Dunk.
Post update
Joe Powell (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
