League One
BurtonBurton Albion1CambridgeCambridge United0

Burton Albion 1-0 Cambridge United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Cambridge's hopes of avoiding relegation from League One took a damaging blow with defeat at Burton.

Mark Helm struck the only goal of the game in a tense affair where the visitors knew that a victory would lift them out of the bottom four going into their last match of the season.

But instead they sit a point from safety heading into their clash with already-relegated Forest Green on Sunday and needing both MK Dons and Morecambe to drop points to have a chance of survival.

Cambridge began brightly with leading goalscorer Sam Smith denied by a timely challenge from Sam Hughes before pulling a good chance wide from the edge of the box.

But Albion grabbed the lead after 28 minutes when Helm skipped past a couple of challenges before finding the corner of the net via a deflection.

Helm hit a post early in the second period having been brought down by goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov but referee Andy Haines tried to play an advantage as he looked poised to award the penalty.

Ryan Bennett headed a late chance against the crossbar as Cambridge sought an equaliser before Jordan Amissah produced an amazing last ditch save to claw away Smith's goalbound header.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Burton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Amissah
  • 36Latty-FairweatherBooked at 13minsSubstituted forRadcliffeat 18'minutes
  • 2Brayford
  • 5Hughes
  • 44Ashworth
  • 7Powell
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 11SmithSubstituted forKamwaat 64'minutes
  • 17Helm
  • 10KirkBooked at 77minsSubstituted forWinnallat 85'minutes
  • 8Taylor

Substitutes

  • 9Winnall
  • 14Walker
  • 21Carayol
  • 25Gilligan
  • 30Radcliffe
  • 34MacGillivray
  • 39Kamwa

Cambridge

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mitov
  • 28Bennett
  • 21Bennett
  • 23MorrisonBooked at 90mins
  • 11Dunk
  • 24McGrandles
  • 4DigbySubstituted forO'Neilat 86'minutes
  • 7BrophySubstituted forIronsideat 45'minutes
  • 14LankesterSubstituted forThomasat 45'minutes
  • 26KnibbsSubstituted forOkenabirhieat 71'minutes
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Haunstrup
  • 8O'Neil
  • 9Ironside
  • 15Okedina
  • 20Okenabirhie
  • 25Mannion
  • 44Thomas
Referee:
Andy Haines
Attendance:
3,523

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Cambridge United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Cambridge United 0.

  3. Post update

    Liam O'Neil (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Bobby Kamwa (Burton Albion).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Brayford (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mark Helm (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dale Taylor.

  7. Booking

    Michael Morrison (Cambridge United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Michael Morrison (Cambridge United).

  9. Post update

    Mark Helm (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Liam Bennett with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Conor McGrandles (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mark Helm (Burton Albion).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Cambridge United. Liam O'Neil replaces Paul Digby.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by George Thomas.

  15. Post update

    Ryan Bennett (Cambridge United) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Harrison Dunk with a cross.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Burton Albion. Sam Winnall replaces Charlie Kirk.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by John Brayford.

  18. Booking

    Charlie Kirk (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Harrison Dunk.

  20. Post update

    Joe Powell (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth45308779463398
2Ipswich452813499336697
3Sheff Wed452712680374393
4Barnsley452681180453586
5Bolton4522121159342578
6Derby4521131167452276
7Peterborough452351773541974
8Portsmouth4517181059481169
9Wycombe45208175749868
10Charlton451613166864461
11Lincoln City451320124647-159
12Shrewsbury45178205260-859
13Fleetwood451415165149257
14Burton451510205779-2255
15Exeter451411206166-553
16Bristol Rovers451411205670-1453
17Cheltenham451411204359-1653
18Port Vale451310224768-2149
19Oxford Utd451114204854-647
20MK Dons451111234466-2244
21Morecambe451014214575-3044
22Cambridge45127263968-2943
23Accrington451011243876-3841
24Forest Green4569303187-5627
View full League One table

