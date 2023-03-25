Close menu
League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00MorecambeMorecambe
Venue: Stadium mk

Milton Keynes Dons v Morecambe

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth38248667412680
2Sheff Wed36239464273778
3Ipswich372112472314175
4Barnsley36226860312972
5Derby371810959372264
6Bolton3818101052312164
7Peterborough371931563471660
8Wycombe371861350351560
9Portsmouth371512105142957
10Shrewsbury37167144741655
11Charlton371212135249348
12Fleetwood371113133938146
13Exeter361210144848046
14Lincoln City3691893338-545
15Bristol Rovers37129165060-1045
16Port Vale37128173853-1544
17Cheltenham37127183247-1543
18Burton36118174770-2341
19Oxford Utd37910183949-1037
20MK Dons37106213354-2136
21Accrington37811183058-2835
22Morecambe38713183762-2534
23Cambridge3786232859-3130
24Forest Green3758242871-4323
View full League One table

