Nottingham Forest 1-2 Newcastle: Can Alexander Isak fire Magpies to 'special season?'

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at the City Ground

From the section Premier League

Newcastle thought they were signing "a top player" when they broke their transfer record to bring in striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad - and now he is delivering in what could become a "special season" for the club.

Isak's double in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on Friday ensured Newcastle kept up their challenge for a top-four finish, moving within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham.

The Swedish striker netted a superb equaliser on the stroke of half-time before coolly slotting in a stoppage-time winner from the penalty spot to spark scenes of celebration from the travelling fans behind the goal at the City Ground.

Manager Eddie Howe said it was a "huge moment" in Newcastle's season and Isak's form could help deliver the ultimate prize of a top-four finish.

Isak 'ice cool' in significant moment

Alexander Isak
Alexander Isak has scored three goals in his last two Premier League starts

It was a standout performance from Isak, who now has six goals in 10 Premier League appearances having fought off competition from team-mate Callum Wilson for a starting role in recent weeks.

Isak, who signed for the Magpies in a deal that could be worth £60m, scored in the 2-1 win over Wolves last weekend before netting both goals in Nottingham and now says their European hopes are "in our own hands".

"We are always dangerous and create chances. It is just a matter of whether it goes in or not," said 23-year-old Isak.

"We believe and we know that we have it in our own hands and have a good chance. We have to keep on taking it one game at a time and try to win."

Toon boss Howe said Isak was "ice cool" when taking the late penalty and that the confidence gained from his recent performances will be "key" going forward.

"It's a huge moment for us in our season. It's not easy to do that but he put it away really well. The first goal was a slightly unorthodox finish. It's great to see," added Howe.

"I thought he was a constant handful for Nottingham Forest. His pace and trickery was evident. He's building nicely to make a huge impact for us.

"We felt we were signing a top, top player that was capable of doing amazing things. I thought he showed that [at Forest].

"But I believe with every player there's room to improve and he has a huge part to play in our future."

Premier League table

'It's there for them' - can Newcastle grab top four?

Newcastle had gone five Premier League games without a win before picking up back-to-back victories over Wolves and Forest.

They had been frustrated in draws with Crystal Palace, West Ham and Bournemouth, but have they turned a corner having come from behind to win for the first time in the league this season on Friday?

"Now it looks like Newcastle are in a real fight for the top four," ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports.

"What impresses me is their running power. Every time I watch Newcastle, it feels like you are watching a really intense team.

"Isak has his goals but he isn't just a goalscorer. There's a lot more to his game. The pace he provides to run in behind, the coolness in his finishing... He does everything you want from a top striker."

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Newcastle could have a "special season" if they continue to grind out results.

"It's there for them. Manchester United are still in two competitions. Newcastle are in a position where they will have a clear run and a real go at it," said Neville.

"This is the time to hit form. Eddie Howe wont be getting carried away but he will be a lot more confident. Isak looks like he has rhythm and he is on a roll."

'A lot of whingebags in their team'

Jonjo Shelvey
Jonjo Shelvey joined Nottingham Forest from Newcastle in January

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper was left deflated as defeat sees them remain just two points above the relegation zone heading into the international break.

"The overriding feeling at the moment is disappointment because of the result and how we haven't covered ourselves in glory in the build-up to the goals. I'm annoyed with ourselves," he added.

"It's the worst way to lose, giving away a penalty in the dying moments and it being the decisive goal. But win, lose or draw we were still going to be among a group of teams fighting it out.

"That hasn't changed but we would have liked a point or three points - but it wasn't to be."

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey faced his former club Newcastle for the first time and felt Forest "deserved something from the game" despite showing "naivety" in conceding the goals.

However, there was no friendliness on the pitch between Shelvey and his former team-mates.

"I didn't think they [Newcastle] would whinge as much as they did on the pitch. But it is a game of football," he told Sky Sports.

"I represent this football club now. I will give it my all. But yeah, a lot of whingebags in their team. I will tell them that - only in a jokey way.

"I hope they get into Europe and I have just positive words about the club."

Comments

Join the conversation

300 comments

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, at 23:59 17 Mar

    If you'd have told the Toon army last August that in March they'd be 5 pts above Liverpool, & 10 above Chelsea and also with a great shout of finishing in the top 4 then they'd have wanted pints of whatever it was you were drinking! Eddie Howe take a bow

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 00:45

      Julio Laker replied:
      Exhibition should be brought out of retirement

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 00:05

    If Newcastle get the last European spot at expense of Littlepool I, along with most of the country will be well pleased.

    • Reply posted by Julio Laker, today at 00:44

      Julio Laker replied:
      If we keep getting 6 points per win like the table above suggests (Toon on 47 points green arrow to go above Liverpool on 42) then we'll be there in no time

  • Comment posted by nezza, today at 01:49

    Any kind of European qualification would be a bonus for NUFC fans. I don’t think any of us were expecting this quick a turnaround considering what a sh!tshow Bruce and Ashley had left behind.

    • Reply posted by Lee, today at 08:42

      Lee replied:
      Spot on fella as long as we give every game a good go win lose or draw & hopefully maintain a too half position through the season I’ll be a happy man! Watching what Bruce decided was football was embarrassing shameful & depressing to watch! Also the top 6 aren’t smashing goals galore past us when we play them unlike under Bruce!

  • Comment posted by SLF, today at 00:07

    Isak looking a class act! Anderson looked lively, all in all a good night. Forest are a good club and decent fans good luck to them for rest of season

  • Comment posted by Edwin, at 23:54 17 Mar

    Isak = class

  • Comment posted by Urbane Spaceman, today at 00:13

    Why does your graphic of the table show Newcastle swapping places with Liverpool? We were already 2 points ahead of them. The positions haven't changed but the gap has. Typical sloppy work BBC blokes

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 00:21

      Dad replied:
      Too many bbc staff want to see liverpool ahead of Newcastle...

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 00:00

    Watching some of the early tackles by Forest I was worried we'd end up with some serious injuries. But we have Big Joe back and a rest before we start again. Things looking much better than 18 months ago.

    • Reply posted by AtriBit1, today at 07:54

      AtriBit1 replied:
      Yes - some very bad tackles that went unpunished by the ref (as usual in the first half of an EPL game)

  • Comment posted by Bill Carson, today at 01:00

    Isak, Botman, Bruno. These lads are a different gravy, fringe international class & Champions League class players. We need more in the squad like them to create a spine.

    • Reply posted by Weyhadaway, today at 01:32

      Weyhadaway replied:
      You missed pope in that spine. The club has had only three windows to play catch up with the top six. What we are seeing is amazing and with a young English coach behind it all.

  • Comment posted by Laughing Gnome, today at 00:07

    They have some fantastically skilled players and Isak is an amazing talent, so why not top 4.

  • Comment posted by ZZ, at 23:58 17 Mar

    Congrats to Newcastle, I'm glad they didn't get robbed by VAR.

    • Reply posted by depotman, today at 08:51

      depotman replied:
      As a Spurs fan, Newcastle robbed three what might be very vital points at our place thanks to VAR 🙄🙄

  • Comment posted by OttoBox, today at 00:19

    Let's not get carried away. 3 goals in 2 games doesn't make a world beater, 2 wins doesn't win a title, and 6 points from Wolves and Nottingham Forrest aren't the most unbelievable. But, I for one am delighted with the performances, commitment and passion from the team and supporters. We have ridden our luck, missed some chances, made mistakes, but fought to the end. Come on the Toon!

    • Reply posted by Liz, today at 08:03

      Liz replied:
      The players all fight for the shirt with some sort of tactical plan behind them. Pretty much all most genuine Newcastle fans have been asking for the last 10 years!

  • Comment posted by Willber0389, today at 00:15

    As a utd fan with toon family I was ALMOST gutted to beat them in the final. Can see them getting revenge in the league!! Love seeing city fans clenching now their financial grip is gone!! Newcastle will be the new boys in town. Can see them going for title soon enough!

    • Reply posted by Stephen James walters, today at 06:48

      Stephen James walters replied:
      Deluded Comments

  • Comment posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 01:11

    Two years ago, no way would Newcastle have come back to win.
    They are made of sterner stuff these days- and keep going to the end.
    As a fan who travelled to hundreds of away games, Geodie fans must have been in absolute heaven when Isaac slotted home that 92nd minute winner
    Enjoy the result and the after-party lads

    • Reply posted by depotman, today at 08:53

      depotman replied:
      The penalty was a bit ridiculous; his arm was out a bit but it was headed at him from about six inches away. Lucky maybe.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:33

    Newcastle should be setting their sights on third not just fourth. You are not that far behind Man United. And both Newcastle and Tottenham have to play them at home

    • Reply posted by wolf359, today at 00:44

      wolf359 replied:
      Newcastle are at home to Manchester United on Sunday April 2nd.

  • Comment posted by OttoBox, today at 00:19

    Forest had a good 15mins in the first half and were always in with a shout, but we saw the game out. If we finish anything higher than 10th it will be a good season and moving in the right direction. To dream of Europe next season is one i could not have forseen in August. I am stoked!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:24

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Oh come on. I think at the start of the season you had a great chance of making Europe when you have got so much money

  • Comment posted by Topside Highbury, today at 00:18

    That Anderson fella looks good. Was that his first game?

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 00:42

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      No, been a sub on a number of occasions. Was wanted by a lot of championship teams on loan. Grandson of Geoff Allan who played for Newcastle in the late 60's. He was probably the best winger to play for Newcastle in the last 60 years. Yes, he was that good.

  • Comment posted by Weyhadaway, today at 01:30

    Apparently last season Isak was third behind Haaland and Mbappe in those wonderful striker stats everyone loves these days. I think the toon recruitment team knew they were on to a good one.

    • Reply posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 01:53

      Wombat_LCFC replied:
      Two excellent strikes tonight any top striker would be proud of.
      He looks goofy & gangly, but then Jamie Vardy is no Brad Pitt....

  • Comment posted by Localist, today at 00:45

    After a poor run of games Eddie Howe was looking for a response, and judging by the picture at the top of the article he found one through Isak.

  • Comment posted by parkylane street, today at 00:02

    no reason why NUFC can't finish in one of the "media" spots of the top 4 - have they got the bottle? maybe, just maybe

    • Reply posted by wolf359, today at 01:52

      wolf359 replied:
      Top five will do me as long as Newcastle end the season above Littlepool.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 00:57

    Can I thank all the posters for your comments, interesting, challenging and respectful. It makes a very nice change.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 01:34

      Elvis replied:
      Wait until Newcastle win trophies. You'll see how the attitude towards the club will change

