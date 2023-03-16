Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Ryan goal enough for Larne to edge Ballymena

Larne stretched their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table to nine points with a comfortable 1-0 home win over Ballymena United.

A close-range Andy Ryan goal on the stroke of half time was enough to seal victory for Tiernan Lynch's men at Inver Park.

They missed a series of chances before taking the lead, with out-of-form Ballymena rarely threatening at all.

Sky Blues goalkeeper Jordan Williamson was sent off in the dying seconds.

He had come up for an attacking free-kick and was then shown a red card for bringing down Mark Randall close to the halfway line as the hosts launched a counter-attack.

Ryan's decisive goal came when strike partner Paul O'Neill chipped the ball over the advancing Williamson, who had come off his line to try clear the danger, with Ryan able to stab the ball goal home from close range at the far post.

Larne have now played a game more than all their title challengers. Second-placed Cliftonville will aim to reduce the points difference back down to six when they host Dungannon Swifts on Saturday afternoon while champions Linfield, a point further back in third, are at home to Newry City.

After Saturday's fixtures, all sides will have one game remaining before the Premiership flight splits into a top and bottom section for the remaining five matches of the 2022-23 season.

Ballymena had the first chance of the match when Jack Henderson's well-timed pass fell to Ryan Waide but he snatched at his shot and fired off target.

The league leaders grew into the half and were denied by the post when Ryan's strike looked destined to find the back of the net.

Williamson made a number of good saves to stop the home side from taking an earlier lead, with the busy keeper saving Joe Thomson's strike before denying O'Neill's follow-up effort after Tomas Cosgrove's shot was only cleared as far as the striker.

There were much fewer chances after the break, with the opportunity for the home side coming in the 69th minute when Leroy Millar leaped highest to connect with substitute Thomas Maguire's cross, but his header sailed over the bar.

Ninth-placed Ballymena United have now gone 11 league games without a victory and are five points off seventh-placed Carrick Rangers in the race for a European play-off spot.