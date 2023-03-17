Last updated on .From the section Irish

Goalscorer Ryan signed for league leaders Larne in January

Larne stretched their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table to nine points with a comfortable 1-0 home win over Ballymena United.

A close-range Andy Ryan goal on the stroke of half time was enough to seal victory for Tiernan Lynch's men at Inver Park.

They missed a series of chances before taking the lead, with out-of-form Ballymena rarely threatening at all.

Sky Blues goalkeeper Jordan Williamson was sent off in the dying seconds.

He had come up for an attacking free-kick and was then shown a red card for bringing down Mark Randall close to the halfway line as the hosts launched a counter-attack.

Larne have now played a game more than all their title challengers. Second-placed Cliftonville will aim to reduce the points difference back down to six when they host Dungannon Swifts on Saturday afternoon while champions Linfield, a point further back in third, are at home to Newry City.

After Saturday's fixtures, all sides will have one game remaining before the Premiership flight splits into a top and bottom section for the remaining five matches of the 2022-23 season.

