Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson being considered as Patrick Vieira replacement

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Then Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira (left) talks to then Watford boss Roy Hodgson (right)
Patrick Vieira replaced Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss in July 2021

Former Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is being considered as an option to take over as manager at Selhurst Park after the sacking of Patrick Vieira.

Frenchman Vieira, 46, was sacked on Friday after a 12-match winless run in all competitions.

It would be a remarkable return for former England boss Hodgson, who was replaced by Vieira in July 2021.

Under-21s boss Paddy McCarthy is taking charge of the Eagles against league leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

He will be supported by former Palace player Darren Powell, and BBC Sport understands that the situation will be reviewed heading into the international break.

But Hodgson, 75, is an option for the club he managed for four seasons before stepping back from football in 2021.

He briefly returned to the dugout for a short period last season at Watford, leaving after the Hornets were relegated.

Hodgson said last season he did not expect to take another Premier League managerial role after Watford.

The former Liverpool and Fulham manager knows many of the current Palace squad well having worked with them before and that would be seen as a positive as the Eagles try to avoid being dragged deeper into a relegation fight.

Palace have not won a game in 2023 and are 12th in the table, just three points above 18th-placed Bournemouth who have a game in hand.

Comments

Join the conversation

135 comments

  • Comment posted by Penri, today at 20:06

    Isn’t Alf Ramsey available?

    • Reply posted by Derek, today at 20:25

      Derek replied:
      Good idea, we could put an ouija board in the dugout.

  • Comment posted by Fidelis Andria, today at 20:01

    A visionary move - Roy's certainly one for the future...

    • Reply posted by Franko, today at 20:06

      Franko replied:
      I see your sarcasm and i applaud it...

  • Comment posted by NeilT, today at 20:12

    Worth noting that Palace's last ten games have all been against clubs in the top 11 of the Premier League including Man Utd (3rd) twice, and while they haven't been scoring they've only conceded more than one goal in one of those games. What do they expect?

    • Reply posted by admiralB, today at 20:15

      admiralB replied:
      Champions League qualification rofl

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 20:02

    Honestly the mind boggles. Palace have been poor but I'm sure they'll stay up and given time I think viera would have done well. If they go back to Roy it's like starting a process all over again. It takes time. It's taken us time with arteta and we have more funds that CP. no bottle to keep the faith any more

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 20:13

    Sack Vieira to bring in Hodgson? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 20:24

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Are you a child?

  • Comment posted by Grim Jim, today at 20:05

    I can understand the sacking of Viera not that I necessarily agree with it but, to go back Hodgson, really? Clearly whoever sacked Viera had no plan to teplace him, may as well have let him see the season out.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 20:12

      AJ replied:
      Let's face it Patrick Vieira has done well with this Crystal Palace squad & injuries, currently in 12th place in the PL and whoever comes in now, it's going to be difficult.

  • Comment posted by SJH, today at 20:02

    Should you go back to an ex? Asking for a friend

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 20:07

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      is they are cute then yes

  • Comment posted by Fed Up, today at 20:11

    No, stay retired Roy.

  • Comment posted by Ronny Rosen-chin, today at 20:18

    Surely not. Lovely guy, but please, let’s at least try and think of someone new.

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 20:14

    Palace fans and board should take a good hard look at Hodgson's achievements with Watford last year. And his win % in his last stay at Palace was nothing to take pride in either.

    Hodgson would be a really bad choice. But then they've already made one of those-why not two?

    '

  • Comment posted by briblogg, today at 20:19

    Hodgson.

    It is just the same old faces going around and around.

    The younger managers have no chance these days. Owners demand instant results and sack people after a couple of months of bad results. How are any of them supposed to gain experience of rebuilding if they aren't allowed to work through the tough periods?

    I'd like to see players sacked rather than managers in many cases.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 20:25

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Young managers tend not to immediately make the jump up to the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by northop6, today at 20:14

    Same old merry go round. Bring in young blood for heavens sake. A young British manager would make a nice change. How novel!

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 20:24

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      What, like Nathan Jones?

      People will always have something to moan about.

  • Comment posted by Back9Bailey, today at 20:05

    Have Palace TOTALLY lost the plot ?

  • Comment posted by Gustavo Fring, today at 20:25

    I feel a little better being an Everton fan now!

    • Reply posted by Chubbs83, today at 20:27

      Chubbs83 replied:
      Have you not watched Everton for the last 2 years?

  • Comment posted by fraser samson, today at 20:12

    Get Allardyce and Pulis in his backroom staff too...

  • Comment posted by Lips, today at 20:08

    Dont do it Woy..

  • Comment posted by Blue Kipper, today at 20:05

    As an Everton fan i do hope that Palace appoint Hodgson

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 20:22

    Laughable.

  • Comment posted by whocantell, today at 20:20

    Nothing against Roy, who I’m sure is lovely, but Jesus. Is there genuinely not a young manager that clubs might be willing to take a punt on at any point!

    • Reply posted by stewnorthyorks, today at 20:23

      stewnorthyorks replied:
      Saints did and look where that went.

  • Comment posted by Lianne, today at 20:18

    Is this an early April Fool's day article?

