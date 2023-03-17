Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Marquinhos had never been sent off in senior football before Wednesday's red card

Norwich City winger Marquinhos has avoided suspension after Wednesday's red card in the draw with Huddersfield Town was rescinded as a wrongful dismissal, following an appeal hearing.

The 19-year-old Brazilian, on loan from Arsenal, was dismissed for serious foul play by referee Keith Stroud.

However, the Canaries challenged the sending-off for the challenge on Josh Ruffels, and were successful.

He can now feature in Norwich's next three Championship games.