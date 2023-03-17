Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Pape Souare had a serious road traffic accident while at Crystal Palace and was out for 11 months

Relegation-threatened Morecambe have signed former Crystal Palace left-back Pape Souare on a deal until the end of the League One season.

The 32-year-old had been a free agent since leaving Charlton at the end of last season, after 13 appearances.

Senegal international Souare played in the Premier League with Palace, and joins ex-Everton striker Oumar Niasse as a new arrival at the Shrimps.

"We have a fight on our hands to remain in League One," Souare said.

"I want to help my team-mates achieve that aim. I have obviously spent a period of my career in England, and I hope that experience will help me and the team going forward in these next nine games."

Souare came through into the Lille first-team, and then Reims, before joining Palace in the January 2015 transfer window.

However, a road traffic accident on the M4 in September 2016, following which he was airlifted to hospital, led to a lengthy lay-off and he was eventually released at the end of his contract, spending time at Charlton and French club Troyes.

Souare's arrival is a key one for boss Derek Adams, given the injury to Max Melbourne in the Cambridge draw earlier this month.

"To be able to bring a player of Pape's experience in at this stage of the season is a real boost to the group," he said.

"In losing Max we have tried to find a good replacement, and we have managed to bring in a former Premier League player and Senegal international which we hope will benefit us during the run-in."

