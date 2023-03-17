Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Solly March has scored seven goals so far this season

Brighton winger Solly March has signed a new contract at the club until 2026, with the option of a further year.

The 28-year-old, who has spent his entire professional career with the Seagulls, has scored seven goals in 25 appearances for the club this season.

His latest was the only goal of the game as Brighton beat Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday.

"It's great news. Solly deserves this new contract," said head coach Roberto de Zerbi.

"We are all happy for him and I am happy for him because I want all the great players to stay with me."

March joined Brighton from Lewes in 2011 and made his first-team debut at the start of the 2013-14 season.

He has made 266 appearances for the club, helping them to Premier League promotion in 2017 and the FA Cup semi-finals two years later.