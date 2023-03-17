Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Forest Green Rovers' former chief executive left the club in January

Forest Green Rovers have appointed Marcus Reynolds as their new chief executive from 1 June.

Reynolds is a former CEO of the New Zealand Rugby League and Tennis Auckland, while he was also a senior adviser for Sport New Zealand.

He replaces Henry Staelens who left the club in January after five years.

"We think we've found an ideal combination of experience and character," Forest Green chairman Dale Vince said in a club statement. external-link

"Marcus has a great background and focus in all the key areas that we're looking for and I'm really looking forward to him getting started."