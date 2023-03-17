Tom Clayton signed for Swindon last summer having developed in Liverpool's academy

Swindon Town defender Tom Clayton has "full belief" the team can still reach the League Two play-offs this season.

The Robins are 11th in the table, six points outside the top seven with 11 games to go.

They have only recorded two wins out of eight games under new head coach Jody Morris, who was appointed at the end of January.

Swindon reached the play-offs last season but were beaten by Port Vale on penalties in the semi-final.

"I've got full belief I still think we can have a right good go and see where it takes us, which will hopefully be the play-offs," Clayton told BBC Radio Wiltshire's Talk of the Town podcast.

"We're not under any illusions, we know we're going to have to put up a very, very good run to get in the play-offs now.

"But we know what kind of talent we've got in the dressing room, we know we can do it, we've just been probably too inconsistent across the season.

"But I think we know we're more than capable of putting a run together that can put us there or there about."

Clayton, 22, joined Liverpool's academy when he was nine and was also made captain of their under-23 squad, although he did not make a first-team appearance.

He signed for Swindon in July last year on a two-year deal and has made 26 appearances so far this campaign although said that adapting to the English Football League has been challenging.

"It's been tough at times, especially physically," he said.

"You look at the people who play in front of these leagues, they're all probably 6ft 2in plus and I know for a fact they all weigh a hell of a lot more than me, and then you throw in you're playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday most weeks.

"It's quite relentless and it's quite tough on the legs. But I'm also thoroughly enjoying it and learning a lot on the job."

Lessons in leadership

Swindon have one of the youngest playing squads in the league and Clayton said leadership is an element of his game he is working on, particularly with the likes of experienced defenders Reece Devine and Frazer Blake-Tracy out injured.

"I'm sometimes a bit harsh on myself and have to remind myself it is my first season, I am going to make mistakes," Clayton said.

"But it is something I try and have in my game, that communication. Especially when you're at the back you can see the whole game but it's definitely something there's still a lot of improvements and areas to work on."

Despite the inconsistent results at the start of Morris' tenure in charge, Clayton was sure that the team and their new head coach would turn things around.

"We are obviously a very young group and we're still trying to find our feet and navigate our way through the league," he added.

"I think we're trying to do the right things, he's trying to implement the right ideas, it's just a case of sticking with us and see us improve week-on-week."