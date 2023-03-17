Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

George Edmundson (left) and Tyreece John-Jules will not play again this season

Ipswich Town will be without George Edmundson and Tyreece John-Jules for the rest of the season.

Defender Edmundson, 25, needs an operation on an ankle injury and has not featured since the FA Cup defeat by Burnley last month.

Forward John-Jules, 22, is on loan from Arsenal and has been out with a thigh problem since October.

Promotion-chasing Ipswich hoped both players would be available for the run-in to the League One campaign.

They are third in the table, two points behind second-placed Plymouth.