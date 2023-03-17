Jersey have not faced Alderney in four years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions

Jersey have "pulled out all the stops" to ensure they will play in the Muratti semi-final in Alderney next week.

Travel issues mean Jersey will have to fly to Guernsey before getting a ferry to Alderney in time for a 12:00 GMT kick-off before returning the same way.

It will be the first time Jersey have travelled to Alderney in four years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's a historic fixture that we were determined to play," said Jersey FA's chief executive David Kennedy.

It will cost the Jersey FA £400 per person for the trip and there will be few, if any, travelling supporters for the fixture at the Arsenal Ground.

Jersey have never lost to Alderney in the 117-year history of the event and won 2-0 when the sides last played one another in 2019.

Jersey have won the last three Muratti Vase finals against Guernsey, winning the most recent 1-0 at Springfield last May.

"The costs of getting between the islands just now is unbelievable, and the fact is we can get to London for a third of the cost of what it's taking us to get to Guernsey just now," Kennedy added to BBC Radio Jersey.

"The reality is that we can't see any Jersey supporters being able to travel, albeit we've had a number of enquiries, but the reality is that there's just not the options to get from Jersey to Alderney.

"It's a shame in terms of experience from our end because Alderney is a brilliant place to go, it's a great fixture and we all want to get there.

"But we're probably going with the bare minimum, which is the squad, the staff and one or two other support really.

"We're going to have to get in, win on the day and hopefully put it behind us."