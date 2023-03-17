Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Current Scottish Championship leaders Queen's Park welcome second-placed Dundee on the final day of the season

A potential final-day Scottish Championship title decider between Queen's Park and Dundee will be televised live by BBC Scotland.

Owen Coyle's league leaders currently sit top with a five-point advantage, with second-placed Dundee lurking behind with a game in hand.

Queen's trip to Ayr United on 21 April and Dundee's home clash with Cove Rangers a week later are also among the three final Championship matches selected to be broadcast on screen.

Lee Bullen's Ayr have hopes of their own to mount a late title challenge as the fourth-placed side sit eight points off top spot with a game to spare on Coyle's men, while Cove are bidding to avoid dropping back down to the third tier.

The BBC's Championship coverage continues on Friday when Greenock Morton travel to Arbroath, with the build-up starting from 19:30 GMT on the BBC Scotland channel.

BBC Scotland's final Championship TV games

All kick-offs scheduled for 19:45 BST