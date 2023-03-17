Close menu

Gareth Southgate: England boss worried about 'decreasing' number of English players

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section England

England manager Gareth Southgate
Southgate saw his England side beaten by France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup

Gareth Southgate says he may need to start selecting from "the Championship or elsewhere" in future because of what he claims is the decreasing number of English players in the Premier League.

About 32% of those starting in the top flight are eligible for England.

The England manager, who has been in the role since 2016, highlighted two recent weekends where that percentage fell to 28%.

"The numbers are the numbers. They're not going up," said Southgate.

"It has been around 32% but that's down from 35% when I took over and 38% in the years before so the graph is clear - there's no argument about that.

"Twenty-eight per cent has happened in a couple of weekends in the last few weeks."

Premier League clubs spent a record £815m in January, with the £2.8bn spent during the 2022-23 season doubling the previous record for a campaign.

Southgate highlighted that 80% of the players signed by English clubs during January were foreign and the low-key nature of the deals involving English players.

His comments come against the backdrop of him leading England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, final of Euro 2020 and quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

While England also won the Under-20 and Under-17 World Cups in 2017, Southgate fears being "shorter than the other big nations on depth of selection" and that "those numbers are deteriorating rapidly in the Premier League".

The percentage of players eligible to play for England in the Premier League has dropped this season compared with the past two seasons but is broadly in line with the five-year average of 32%.

Also, the playing time of English players at the traditional big six clubs - Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham - has been around 27% for the past four seasons, which is 16% higher than the average for the previous four seasons.

This season, 161 English players have played in the Premier League, while 22 Englishmen have made an appearance in either France's Ligue 1, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundlesliga or Spain's La Liga. That latter figure was one during 2016-17.

Southgate added: "I think it won't hit us necessarily in the next 18 months but if there are 66 players each week, it does mean that positionally you have to add in what that means as well.

"I think we've got four left-footed left-backs in the Premier League at the moment so we will have to start looking in the Championship or elsewhere."

England players have catching up to do in Champions League

English players have played 12,718 minutes in this season's Champions League - French players have played the most minutes with 17,228 so far.
In this season's Champions League, England are sixth among countries in terms of the amount of minutes played by players eligible for the national team.

France, who won the 2018 World Cup and reached the 2022 final, are top of that table, with Germany, Spain, Portugal and Brazil behind them in that order. World Cup winners Argentina are 10th.

"It becomes more complicated [to succeed]," added Southgate. "What's the best way to judge our players? The Champions League.

"If you look at Champions League minutes this year we are sixth on that list - we're actually behind Brazil and Portugal.

"If breaking into the team is the foundation, the Champions League and the upper echelons of the Premier League is the finishing school.

"The rest of Europe get their foundation in their own domestic leagues and then the cream is sold around the big five leagues and they get the finishing school at the end.

"At the moment we are a long way behind France and Spain on those numbers and it is really interesting that Brazil, who obviously have a really powerful domestic league, now have as many players playing Champions League - or more than we have."

  • Comment posted by Walt78, today at 15:09

    There are plenty of good, young, English players in and around Premier League squads - he just chooses to regularly overlook them.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 15:23

      John replied:
      There are also unprecedented numbers of England-qualified players at the top of their game abroad like Bellingham, Abraham, Edwards etc.

      Southgate just having a moan.

  • Comment posted by TigerBalm81, today at 15:19

    He's got his favourites anyway so what does it matter. There's plenty of English players in the Prem in form but he sticks with bench warmers from big clubs. Argentina picked McCallister. They're not snobs. If Brighton players are good enough for the World Champions then why not England?
    Tomori is in CL semi, playing regularly but doesn't get picked over Maguire or Dier, why?

  • Comment posted by James60, today at 15:32

    The issue with this manager is that he believes that the best players must come from the top clubs .. Argentina on the other hand are not afraid to select a player from Brighton ..

  • Comment posted by Riquelme, today at 15:25

    Can’t wait for when Southgate is finally “released” by the FA and goes into club management and gets exposed for the conservative con job that he is… but but we made a final and a semi… no, he bottled the final against Italy, same with Croatia and France.. all winnable games for a manager who is willing to seize the day. Here he is concerned about the pool of talent that he is gonna ignore anyway!

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 15:44

      RJsportfan replied:
      Yes making a final is no big team when going into that tournament I said England should win it. The only other team of note at that time was France and they imploded, after they went out it was Englands to lose, oh, they did!

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 15:21

    He's really worried there aren't enough players playing for clubs in the Premier League for him to ignore while he picks reserves from Manchester.

  • Comment posted by Jonoridge, today at 15:19

    The lack of quality English head coaches is a major concern. We have a Championship manager (at best) managing our national team.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 15:25

      John replied:
      He was Middlesboro manager once, wasn't great at it either

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 15:26

    If you look beyond Dier, Maguire, Henderson & Mount there's lots of English talent Gareth Snoregate.

    • Reply posted by Im an honest Gooner, today at 15:32

      Im an honest Gooner replied:
      Spot on!

  • Comment posted by blue, today at 15:21

    stop selecting your mates maguire...dier........henderson.......etc etc etc and give us a team that can win something lack of English players my backside

    • Reply posted by NoAgenda, today at 15:43

      NoAgenda replied:
      And who would you pick?

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, today at 15:20

    It's simple, don't pick players that aren't playing regular first team football. That way the likes of Philips who was a regular at Leeds and playing well for Eng, but sitting on the bench at City won't be tempted to jump ship and forfeit their Eng place. Reward players for performing week in week out, not getting a bigger paycheck to play less minutes.

    • Reply posted by thelantern1212, today at 15:29

      thelantern1212 replied:
      Since Phillips has come back from a long term injury he has played in virtually every game since.

  • Comment posted by liam, today at 15:12

    No. There isn't a lack of English players, there are a lack of GOOD English players playing for his favourite clubs. If he was capable at looking past the "big 6" he'd soon realise the team he consistently picks isn't as good as he thought it was.

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 15:20

      RJsportfan replied:
      Clearly as they have won nothing in the 3 main tournaments he has managed for and also got dumped out of the Nations League Group A.

      At best as a manager for England he does as expected, although I am not sure I expected him to get knocked out of the Nations League Group A so perhaps he does not even that.

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 15:16

    What difference does it make Gareth you like selecting players who don’t play anyway.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 15:27

      John replied:
      Picking Maguire over my nan is a mistake, let alone Serie A-winner Tomori

  • Comment posted by Puddled Jemimaduck, today at 15:15

    A lack of a decent head coach is more concerning...

    • Reply posted by John, today at 15:23

      John replied:
      He's the FA's PR man primarily, never been a great manager

  • Comment posted by OscarCharlie, today at 15:19

    Banging on about lack of english players when he doesnt even use the ones in form and playing regular which he has at his disposal..... reminds me of someone going out without a rain coat when its raining and blaming the weather man for not telling them its raining outside.

  • Comment posted by Aidan, today at 15:14

    He is right in the sense that there isn't enough homegrown talent in the top flight. But I think he also needs to look at his selection processes too.

  • Comment posted by Markymark, today at 15:10

    He's only interested in looking at the big clubs and selecting players that either don't play or are constantly injured

  • Comment posted by The Gorg, today at 15:30

    Lack of English players surely doesn't matter as he always picks the same ones irrespective. How is Maguire in front of Fikayo Tomori?

    That's my point .....even if he had a million English players he does not have the capacity to actually evaluate them, and he keeps coming back to the same players . I guess it's a bit like the devil you know for him!

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 15:40

      RJsportfan replied:
      How is Dier anywhere near the England squad these days!
      WIth you as I think are the vast majority of people I speak to. I reckon 90% of people I speak to about football think SG is a poor manager and has done a poor job in his tenure, with 10% sticking up for him, usually with the `well no other manager has got us to a final`. Forgetting the only decent team we played beat us.

  • Comment posted by SirSirSir, today at 15:21

    Marcus Edwards of Sporting? Tammy? Solly March? Smalling is still decent, give Bowen a chance, give Tomori a run, there’s plenty to choose from!!! What’s he talking about???

    • Reply posted by HertfordPaul, today at 15:28

      HertfordPaul replied:
      Getting his excuses in early, perhaps, for England's next below par showing at an international tournament?

  • Comment posted by Pooka, today at 15:37

    plenty of players to choose from but only a problem if you keep sticking to the same small pool of players. Why pick Walker and Henderson? at 32 and 33they are going to play at the next tournament so try some newer younger players.

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 15:46

      RJsportfan replied:
      Henderson Sideways has been poor for England since his 1st game to his last. The master of the sideways and backwards ball.

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 15:32

    The EPL is a joke. There is nothing english about it anymore. All the clubs are either owned by foreigners, managed by foreigners or the team made up of a majority of foreigners (or in some case all 3). Such an uproar about a European Super League but that is exactly what we have now disguised as an EPL.

    • Reply posted by Sheepy, today at 15:38

      Sheepy replied:
      This has been the same since the late 90s, nothing new

  • Comment posted by daddykingcool, today at 15:26

    No, he just needs to pick the right players - he leaves out ward prowse yet includes players who have hardly featured this season like Phillips…

