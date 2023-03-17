Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Sory Kaba scored Cardiff City's equaliser in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion, his third goal in eight appearances

Manager Sabri Lamouchi has challenged striker Sory Kaba to become Cardiff City's top goalscorer this season.

The Guinea forward has scored three times since joining the Championship club on loan from Danish side FC Midtjylland in January.

Cardiff's current top scorer is seven-goal Callum Robinson, who is sidelined by injury.

"This is the challenge for him, to be the best scorer for this team," said Lamouchi of Kaba.

"He can do that. He's scored important goals, he's given us important points and is doing a job. I'm happy for him and happy for the team.

"The players all have personal challenges but for us, we have just one target, to play in the Championship the next season.

"So whether it's with Kaba goals or [Jaden] Philogene goals, Kion [Etete] goals or [Connor] Wickham goals, we just want to get to a point to be safe as soon as possible".

Winger Philogene, on loan from Aston Villa, is Cardiff's second-highest scorer this season with four goals. Wickham is yet to score for the club in four appearances since signing as a free agent.

Kaba, 27, scored 10 goals on loan at Belgian outfit OH Leuven last season before returning to Denmark, scoring three goals and featuring in Midtjylland's Europa League campaign this season.

As well as Kaba's quality up front, Lamouchi has praised his character in the dressing room.

"He's a very, very pleasant boy," added Lamouchi.

"He tries to communicate with everyone, players, staff, people working in the building and making the playlist for the music in a locker room, so he is absolutely a lovely guy.

"You can ask the players about the playlist, if they are happy with the music or not!"

Cardiff could have Wickham available again after injury for their Championship visit to Rotherham, another team looking to avoid relegation to League One.

"It's an important game, like the eight other [remaining] games," Lamouchi said.

"The players know what they have to do. We know exactly which kind of game we will face and we are ready for that, it will be tough. Absolutely difficult.

"They [Rotherham] played their last game at home and lost against Preston. So it will not be easy to go there and to get some points but we will try to show a great performance and get the best result".