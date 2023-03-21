Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has started just four games in six months for Brighton since his summer move from Chelsea

Scotland fans will watch with envy when Spanish starlets Pedri and Gavi swagger out onto the Hampden pitch next Tuesday.

The Barcelona duo are the latest products to be lifted off Spain's midfield production line, which continues to churn out world-class talent at a terrific rate.

Most nations, including Scotland, would settle for one every generation. In Billy Gilmour, there was growing belief among the Tartan Army they finally had one of their own.

That notion was cemented by a dazzling display in the Wembley rain against England at Euro 2020.

Up against a much-vaunted English trio of Declan Rice, Mason Mount and Kalvin Phillips, Gilmour shone, sparking comparisons with then-Chelsea team-mate N'Golo Kante. Scotland great Graeme Souness called him "the best player on the pitch".

Almost two years on from that night - his first international start - the 21-year-old finds himself at another crossroads in his young career, just six months on from a Brighton move that was expected to open the door to much-needed regular game time.

"Everything looked right," former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin tells BBC Scotland. "It's been a real shame so far. But you have to deal with what you've got in football. If one thing isn't working, you have to move to something else.

"That's what Billy did by moving on from Chelsea. Sadly, he might have to do it again. The next big call he makes is massive."

Why is Gilmour on the periphery?

"Staggeringly unlucky" is how Nevin sums up Gilmour's past six months - but what is the source of that misfortune?

The main one is the managerial situation at Brighton. Graham Potter was head coach at the Amex Stadium when Gilmour signed. Seven days later, Potter was poached by Chelsea, the club Gilmour left the previous week.

Another root of frustration for the Scotland midfielder? "Brighton are some team," Nevin adds. "It would be hard for anyone to get a game there at the moment."

That sentiment is echoed by Gilmour's current club boss, with Roberto de Zerbi's side currently seventh in the Premier League, vying for a European place, and in the FA Cup semi-finals.

The Italian's first-choice midfield consists of Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, who also had a fine tournament in Qatar with Ecuador before Brighton batted away big-money bids from both Arsenal and Chelsea in January.

"When you have Mac Allister and Caicedo, it's very hard to find the space [in the team]," De Zerbi said in January. "But this is football. This is life."

'You don't want to waste too many years'

Gilmour is certainly doing his utmost to seize whatever playing chances arise.

His passing accuracy of 91.9% is better than any other Brighton player who has featured in at least 10 games this season.

He places third for interceptions, passes and assists per 90 minutes too. Those statistics are encouraging.

So what now for the Scot? His head coach has challenged him to "wait for the right moment" and "be ready" to grasp his opportunity when it comes, while the midfielder has admitted he needs "to be patient" and prove he is "capable of playing the position".

And despite the reluctance to sell Caicedo in January, Brighton's hierarchy have shown recently they aren't shy in letting their top talents move on if the money is right.

Interest in the Ecuadorian and midfield partner Mac Allister is expected to be high this summer. That could "find the space" De Zerbi refers to. But that would mean Gilmour would have to bide his time.

"It might happen at Brighton," Nevin says. "You don't want to waste too many years, you don't get them back. What I'd say is don't panic. It's not time to worry. Remember he's only 21 - but don't wait too long."