Everton were held to a draw by Liverpool in a feisty Women's Super League Merseyside derby at a raucous Goodison Park.
Watched by a club record crowd of 22,161 fans, the match was the first women's derby to be played at the men's stadium.
Everton captain Gabby George opened the scoring in the 27th minute, floating in what looked like a cross from close to the byeline, but curling it out of reach of keeper Rachael Laws.
Liverpool levelled when Taylor Hinds' low shot ricocheted off Katie Stengel, but the forward managed to get the ball under control, turn and shoot low to the left and just out of reach of goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.
A thrilling second half saw a goal apiece chalked off as Leighanne Robe's effort for the Reds was denied by what looked like an innocuous challenge by Ceri Holland on Brosnan.
Jess Park then curled a stunning shot into the top corner for Everton, but it was ruled out for a handball in the build-up.
But despite some superb efforts from both sides, neither could find the winner to give their expectant fans bragging rights.
Liverpool manager Matt Beard told Sky Sports his side "should have won the game", adding: "I've just seen the disallowed goal and can't believe it, it's crazy.
"I thought we created numerous chances, we just lacked composure in the final third. We frustrated Everton, but they put their bodies on the line. Courtney Brosnan was their best player by a country mile."
Sixth-placed Everton are now without a win in four games, while a point for Liverpool puts them eight points clear of the relegation place.
Everton denied double success
While there was a clear section of away fans in the corner of the Bullens Road Stand at Goodison Park, an eruption of noise indicated a significant number of Liverpool fans scattered around the rest of the ground when Stengel got her equaliser.
Both sets of supporters mingled in the fan zone prior to the game and the atmosphere inside felt almost like a 50-50 split rather than an Everton home game.
The Toffees had spoiled Liverpool's party when they beat them 3-0 at Anfield in September in what was supposed to be a celebration of their return to the WSL after a two-year absence.
But Everton were unable to complete a double, despite good efforts from George and Nicoline Sorensen.
Just over 5,000 last witnessed Everton women play at Goodison Park and when the Toffees attacked the Gwladys Street end in the second period, the volume increased notably.
Even though there were no goals after the break, both had opportunities to take the win and neither disallowed goal was without controversy.
Everton had a glorious chance to re-establish their lead when Sorensen whipped in a pinpoint accurate cross and Jess Park only had to get her header on target, but it flew wide. She buried her face in the turf knowing she should have scored.
Toffees defender Megan Finnigan came to her side's rescue in a thrilling climax when Shanice van de Sanden lost her marker to set up Stengel in the penalty area.
But the American's effort was blocked on the line, before Brosnan also made a fine save in the closing stages to deny Stengel again.
