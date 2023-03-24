Everton Women v Liverpool Women

First Half ends, Everton Women 1, Liverpool Women 1.
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Brosnan
- 20Finnigan
- 5Björn
- 4Sevecke
- 2Veje
- 15Beever-Jones
- 7Wheeler
- 11Park
- 14Sørensen
- 25Snoeijs
- 6George
Substitutes
- 8Christiansen
- 10Bennison
- 21Maier
- 22Galli
- 23Holmgaard
- 27Stenevik
- 32Henderson
Liverpool Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Laws
- 3Robe
- 23Bonner
- 28Campbell
- 2Koivisto
- 18Holland
- 8Nagano
- 12Hinds
- 7Kearns
- 24Stengel
- 20Daniels
Substitutes
- 4Roberts
- 6Matthews
- 15Lundgaard
- 17Humphrey
- 19van de Sanden
- 21Cumings
- 22Kirby
- 34Silcock
- 35Taylor
- Referee:
- Lauren Impey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.
Attempt blocked. Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ceri Holland.
Foul by Agnes Beever-Jones (Everton Women).
Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Leighanne Robe.
Offside, Liverpool Women. Leighanne Robe tries a through ball, but Yana Daniels is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 1, Liverpool Women 1. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yana Daniels.
Attempt missed. Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yana Daniels.
Attempt saved. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Megan Campbell.
Attempt saved. Megan Finnigan (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 1, Liverpool Women 0. Gabrielle George (Everton Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top right corner. Assisted by Clare Wheeler.
Attempt missed. Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jessica Park (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Agnes Beever-Jones (Everton Women).
Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).