The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women1Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women1

Everton Women v Liverpool Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Brosnan
  • 20Finnigan
  • 5Björn
  • 4Sevecke
  • 2Veje
  • 15Beever-Jones
  • 7Wheeler
  • 11Park
  • 14Sørensen
  • 25Snoeijs
  • 6George

Substitutes

  • 8Christiansen
  • 10Bennison
  • 21Maier
  • 22Galli
  • 23Holmgaard
  • 27Stenevik
  • 32Henderson

Liverpool Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Laws
  • 3Robe
  • 23Bonner
  • 28Campbell
  • 2Koivisto
  • 18Holland
  • 8Nagano
  • 12Hinds
  • 7Kearns
  • 24Stengel
  • 20Daniels

Substitutes

  • 4Roberts
  • 6Matthews
  • 15Lundgaard
  • 17Humphrey
  • 19van de Sanden
  • 21Cumings
  • 22Kirby
  • 34Silcock
  • 35Taylor
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home4
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Everton Women 1, Liverpool Women 1.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ceri Holland.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Agnes Beever-Jones (Everton Women).

  5. Post update

    Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Leighanne Robe.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool Women. Leighanne Robe tries a through ball, but Yana Daniels is caught offside.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 1, Liverpool Women 1. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yana Daniels.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yana Daniels.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Katie Stengel (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Megan Campbell.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Megan Finnigan (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 1, Liverpool Women 0. Gabrielle George (Everton Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top right corner. Assisted by Clare Wheeler.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jessica Park (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Agnes Beever-Jones (Everton Women).

  19. Post update

    Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gabrielle George (Everton Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women14121139122737
2Man Utd Women1511223892935
3Man City Women15112232141835
4Arsenal Women1410223382532
5Aston Villa Women158252725226
6Everton Women156361715221
7West Ham Women155191726-916
8Liverpool Women154381627-1115
9Tottenham Women1540111829-1112
10Reading Women1531111634-1810
11Brighton Women132291644-288
12Leicester City Women152112733-267
View full The FA Women's Super League table

