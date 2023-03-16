Match ends, Feyenoord 7, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.
Feyenoord equalled the record for the biggest Europa League knockout win as they thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 7-1 to advance to the last eight with an 8-2 aggregate victory.
It matched Lyon's victory over AZ Alkmaar by the same scoreline in 2017.
Elsewhere, Serie A sides AS Roma and Juventus knocked out Real Sociedad and Freiburg respectively.
And Belgian team Union Saint-Gilloise shocked Union Berlin with a 3-0 victory to advance as 6-3 aggregate winners.
Spain's Sevilla edged out Turkey's Fenerbahce and German outfit Bayer Leverkusen knocked out Ferencvaros of Hungary.
The draw for the last eight takes place on Friday (12:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Feyenoord
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Wellenreuther
- 4Geertruida
- 18Trauner
- 33Hancko
- 15LópezSubstituted forRasmussenat 57'minutes
- 20Wieffer
- 17SzymanskiSubstituted forBullaudeat 58'minutes
- 10KökcüSubstituted forTaabouniat 68'minutes
- 7Jahanbakhsh
- 29GiménezSubstituted forPereira da Silvaat 57'minutes
- 26IdrissiSubstituted forBarbosa da Paixãoat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Pedersen
- 6Rasmussen
- 9Pereira da Silva
- 11Dilrosun
- 14Barbosa da Paixão
- 21Marciano
- 25Taabouni
- 28Kasanwirjo
- 30Bullaude
- 48Milambo
- 49Troost
Shakhtar Donetsk
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 81Trubin
- 26Konoplya
- 5Bondar
- 22Matviyenko
- 15Mykhailichenko
- 6StepanenkoSubstituted forNazarynaat 54'minutes
- 11ZubkovSubstituted forPetryakat 63'minutes
- 21BondarenkoBooked at 20minsSubstituted forSikanat 54'minutes
- 8SudakovBooked at 81mins
- 16KryskivSubstituted forDjurasekat 45'minutes
- 2TraoréSubstituted forKelsyat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Shevchenko
- 14Sikan
- 17Djurasek
- 18Kelsy
- 20Topalov
- 23Maia Reis
- 27Ocheretko
- 28Farina
- 29Nazaryna
- 30Pyatov
- 34Petryak
- 44Rakitskyi
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Feyenoord 7, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.
Goal!
Goal! Feyenoord 7, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Kevin Kelsy (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mykola Matviyenko with a through ball.
Post update
Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Yukhym Konoplya.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Booking
Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Post update
Danilo (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Neven Djurasek (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord).
Post update
Foul by Neven Djurasek (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Post update
Mohamed Taabouni (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Ivan Petryak (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Igor Paixão (Feyenoord).
Substitution
Substitution, Feyenoord. Mohamed Taabouni replaces Orkun Kökcü.
Goal!
Goal! Feyenoord 7, Shakhtar Donetsk 0. Danilo (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Feyenoord 6, Shakhtar Donetsk 0. Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dávid Hancko.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Orkun Kökcü (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alireza Jahanbakhsh.
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Ivan Petryak replaces Oleksandr Zubkov because of an injury.