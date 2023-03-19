Close menu
The FA Cup - Quarter-finals
Man UtdManchester United3FulhamFulham1

Manchester United 3-1 Fulham: Bruno Fernandes double seals comeback against nine-man Cottagers

By Simon Stone at Old TraffordBBC Sport

Aleksandar Mitrovic and referee
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his first FA Cup goal for Fulham before being sent off

Manchester United came from a goal down to beat nine-man Fulham and reach the FA Cup semi-finals with a controversial victory at Old Trafford.

Marco Silva's side looked on course for only their second last-four appearance since they lost to West Ham in the 1975 final when their world collapsed around a handball incident 15 minutes from time.

Jadon Sancho seemed to be shooting an equaliser into an empty net, only for Willian to charge across and clear.

Referee Chris Kavanagh initially gave a corner, but VAR advised the official to check the pitchside monitor, with Willian protesting and manager Marco Silva furious.

Silva was red carded before Kavanagh could even reach a decision. Once he did, Willian was dismissed as well. Then Aleksander Mitrovic, who had put Fulham in front, grabbed the referee as he angrily remonstrated and became the third visitor to be sent off.

Once order was restored, Bruno Fernandes tucked home the penalty.

In the space of two minutes, Fulham had lost two men, their manager and the lead.

Two minutes later, Marcel Sabitzer turned home Luke Shaw's cross to make it 2-1 to United before Fernandes added an injury-time third to knock Fulham out of the FA Cup.

United will now play Brighton in the semi-final at Wembley.

The sight of Silva pacing up and down the tunnel in a state of fury did not suggest it is a defeat he will take well.

Fulham impress - until mayhem breaks out

The carnage of the handball incident completely changed the direction of a game that Fulham had dominated.

Not since the days of Alan Mullery and Bobby Moore have they enjoyed the experience of an FA Cup final, and they appeared so close.

Had it not been for David de Gea, they would have been out of sight.

After Mitrovic had pounced at the far post to convert Issa Diop's flick on, the United keeper performed heroics to keep the score down.

At full stretch, De Gea turned away a curling Willian shot that was heading for the far corner, then denied Mitrovic with another superb stop before the Serbian headed a half-decent opportunity over.

With former United midfielder Andreas Pereira excelling on his Old Trafford return and Tim Ream leading a robust defence, the hosts appeared to be running out of ideas.

That was until Antony led a counter-attack and squared to Sancho, who skipped past Bernd Leno, turned inside Harrison Read and steadied himself before shooting - with Willian getting in the way on the goalline.

After that, it was mayhem.

United making it hard for themselves

We can never know what would have happened if Fulham had not suffered such a disastrous couple of minutes.

It is beyond question, however, that up to that point, United were poor.

Maybe their increasing number of below-par performances is a duel consequence of an arduous post-World Cup fixture schedule in which they have played 13 successive midweek matches (with a minimum of four more to come after the international break) plus a growing number of injuries and suspensions.

The continued injury-enforced absences of Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial has put increased pressure on others to perform.

One who has risen to the challenge is Casemiro, but on Sunday the Brazilian was serving the first game of a four-match ban for his second dismissal in a matter of weeks.

It is to their credit, therefore, that they keep managing to find a way to win quite so often.

Fernandes, in particular, drives United on from central positions and Shaw has returned to form after a difficult few games.

However, without De Gea, they may have been out.

Player of the match

de GeaDavid de Gea

with an average of 6.85

Manchester United

  1. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    6.85

  2. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    6.49

  3. Squad number15Player nameSabitzer
    Average rating

    6.47

  4. Squad number6Player nameLi Martínez
    Average rating

    6.40

  5. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.35

  6. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    6.30

  7. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    6.27

  8. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    6.26

  9. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    6.05

  10. Squad number27Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    5.73

  11. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    5.60

  12. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    5.59

  13. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    5.57

Fulham

  1. Squad number26Player nameJoão Palhinha
    Average rating

    6.77

  2. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    6.57

  3. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira
    Average rating

    6.52

  4. Squad number17Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    6.50

  5. Squad number13Player nameReam
    Average rating

    6.41

  6. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    6.40

  7. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    6.35

  8. Squad number31Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    6.31

  9. Squad number2Player nameTete
    Average rating

    6.27

  10. Squad number11Player nameSolomon
    Average rating

    5.83

  11. Squad number21Player nameJames
    Average rating

    5.83

  12. Squad number10Player nameCairney
    Average rating

    5.81

  13. Squad number12Player nameCédric Soares
    Average rating

    5.73

  14. Squad number20Player nameWillian
    Average rating

    5.68

  15. Squad number9Player nameMitrovic
    Average rating

    4.86

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 5MaguireBooked at 21mins
  • 6Li Martínez
  • 23Shaw
  • 39McTominaySubstituted forAntonyat 58'minutes
  • 15Sabitzer
  • 25Sancho
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forFredat 83'minutes
  • 27Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 12Malacia
  • 17Fred
  • 20Dalot
  • 21Antony
  • 28Pellistri
  • 31Butland
  • 36Elanga
  • 73Mainoo

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 2TeteSubstituted forCédric Soaresat 89'minutes
  • 31Diop
  • 13Ream
  • 33RobinsonBooked at 67mins
  • 6ReedSubstituted forJamesat 89'minutes
  • 26João Palhinha
  • 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forSolomonat 89'minutes
  • 18PereiraBooked at 18minsSubstituted forCairneyat 90'minutes
  • 20WillianBooked at 72mins
  • 9MitrovicBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 4Tosin
  • 8Wilson
  • 10Cairney
  • 11Solomon
  • 12Cédric Soares
  • 21James
  • 28Lukic
  • 30Alves Morais
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh
Attendance:
73,511

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home10
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 3, Fulham 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Fulham 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 3, Fulham 1. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fred.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tom Cairney.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tim Ream.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fred.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Andreas Pereira.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Dan James replaces Harrison Reed.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Manor Solomon replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Cédric Soares replaces Kenny Tete.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antony.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Marcus Rashford.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  17. Post update

    Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (Manchester United).

  19. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Manchester United - Manchester United 2-1 Fulham (Marcel Sabitzer).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 2, Fulham 1. Marcel Sabitzer (Manchester United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Shaw.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.

