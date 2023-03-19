Match ends, Manchester United 3, Fulham 1.
Manchester United came from a goal down to beat nine-man Fulham and reach the FA Cup semi-finals with a controversial victory at Old Trafford.
Marco Silva's side looked on course for only their second last-four appearance since they lost to West Ham in the 1975 final when their world collapsed around a handball incident 15 minutes from time.
Jadon Sancho seemed to be shooting an equaliser into an empty net, only for Willian to charge across and clear.
Referee Chris Kavanagh initially gave a corner, but VAR advised the official to check the pitchside monitor, with Willian protesting and manager Marco Silva furious.
Silva was red carded before Kavanagh could even reach a decision. Once he did, Willian was dismissed as well. Then Aleksander Mitrovic, who had put Fulham in front, grabbed the referee as he angrily remonstrated and became the third visitor to be sent off.
Once order was restored, Bruno Fernandes tucked home the penalty.
In the space of two minutes, Fulham had lost two men, their manager and the lead.
Two minutes later, Marcel Sabitzer turned home Luke Shaw's cross to make it 2-1 to United before Fernandes added an injury-time third to knock Fulham out of the FA Cup.
United will now play Brighton in the semi-final at Wembley.
The sight of Silva pacing up and down the tunnel in a state of fury did not suggest it is a defeat he will take well.
Fulham impress - until mayhem breaks out
The carnage of the handball incident completely changed the direction of a game that Fulham had dominated.
Not since the days of Alan Mullery and Bobby Moore have they enjoyed the experience of an FA Cup final, and they appeared so close.
Had it not been for David de Gea, they would have been out of sight.
After Mitrovic had pounced at the far post to convert Issa Diop's flick on, the United keeper performed heroics to keep the score down.
At full stretch, De Gea turned away a curling Willian shot that was heading for the far corner, then denied Mitrovic with another superb stop before the Serbian headed a half-decent opportunity over.
With former United midfielder Andreas Pereira excelling on his Old Trafford return and Tim Ream leading a robust defence, the hosts appeared to be running out of ideas.
That was until Antony led a counter-attack and squared to Sancho, who skipped past Bernd Leno, turned inside Harrison Read and steadied himself before shooting - with Willian getting in the way on the goalline.
After that, it was mayhem.
United making it hard for themselves
We can never know what would have happened if Fulham had not suffered such a disastrous couple of minutes.
It is beyond question, however, that up to that point, United were poor.
Maybe their increasing number of below-par performances is a duel consequence of an arduous post-World Cup fixture schedule in which they have played 13 successive midweek matches (with a minimum of four more to come after the international break) plus a growing number of injuries and suspensions.
The continued injury-enforced absences of Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial has put increased pressure on others to perform.
One who has risen to the challenge is Casemiro, but on Sunday the Brazilian was serving the first game of a four-match ban for his second dismissal in a matter of weeks.
It is to their credit, therefore, that they keep managing to find a way to win quite so often.
Fernandes, in particular, drives United on from central positions and Shaw has returned to form after a difficult few games.
However, without De Gea, they may have been out.
Player of the match
de GeaDavid de Gea
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number15Player nameSabitzerAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number6Player nameLi MartínezAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number27Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
5.57
Fulham
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameJoão PalhinhaAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number6Player nameReedAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number18Player nameAndreas PereiraAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number17Player nameLenoAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number13Player nameReamAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number33Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-ReidAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number31Player nameDiopAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number2Player nameTeteAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number11Player nameSolomonAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number21Player nameJamesAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number10Player nameCairneyAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number12Player nameCédric SoaresAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number20Player nameWillianAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number9Player nameMitrovicAverage rating
4.86
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 5MaguireBooked at 21mins
- 6Li Martínez
- 23Shaw
- 39McTominaySubstituted forAntonyat 58'minutes
- 15Sabitzer
- 25Sancho
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 10RashfordSubstituted forFredat 83'minutes
- 27Weghorst
Substitutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 12Malacia
- 17Fred
- 20Dalot
- 21Antony
- 28Pellistri
- 31Butland
- 36Elanga
- 73Mainoo
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 17Leno
- 2TeteSubstituted forCédric Soaresat 89'minutes
- 31Diop
- 13Ream
- 33RobinsonBooked at 67mins
- 6ReedSubstituted forJamesat 89'minutes
- 26João Palhinha
- 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forSolomonat 89'minutes
- 18PereiraBooked at 18minsSubstituted forCairneyat 90'minutes
- 20WillianBooked at 72mins
- 9MitrovicBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 4Tosin
- 8Wilson
- 10Cairney
- 11Solomon
- 12Cédric Soares
- 21James
- 28Lukic
- 30Alves Morais
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 73,511
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Fulham 1.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 3, Fulham 1. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fred.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tom Cairney.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Tim Ream.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fred.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Andreas Pereira.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Dan James replaces Harrison Reed.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Manor Solomon replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Cédric Soares replaces Kenny Tete.
Post update
Attempt saved. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antony.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Marcus Rashford.
Post update
Attempt saved. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
Post update
Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (Manchester United).
Post update
VAR Decision: Goal Manchester United - Manchester United 2-1 Fulham (Marcel Sabitzer).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2, Fulham 1. Marcel Sabitzer (Manchester United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Shaw.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
What on earth were Mitrovic and Silva thinking? Willian knew what he was doing.
What was all the fuss about with William handling the ball on the line. It was a stonewall penalty. End of.
Marco Silva and Aleksandar Mitrović will look very red faced and feel incredibly stupid when they look back at that later.
They let their club down today, big time..
Make fulhams implosion the story by all means. But controversial, it was not.
Will get a good pasting
Brighton will embarrass them
This lack of discipline will damage Fulham’s league position if they cannot find a way to control it.
If he had pushed the linesman Fernandes would be on the floor straight after holding his face lol.
Fernandes pushes a linesman the other week and didn’t get anything for it, where an earth is the consistency?
Too funny.