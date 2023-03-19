Close menu
The FA Cup - Quarter-finals
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion5GrimsbyGrimsby Town0

Brighton 5-0 Grimsby Town: Seagulls safely through to FA Cup semi-final

By Sam DruryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Brighton's Irish striker Evan Ferguson celebrates after scoring his team second goal during the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Grimsby Town at the Amex stadium in Brighton
Teenager Evan Ferguson scored a superb second for Brighton, his sixth goal of the season

Teenager Evan Ferguson scored twice to send Brighton through to their third FA Cup semi-final and bring Grimsby Town's dream run to an end at the Amex Stadium.

Deniz Undav put the hosts in front after six minutes, following in to slot past Max Crocombe after the visiting goalkeeper had parried Moises Caicedo's shot.

Without being at their best, Roberto de Zerbi's side controlled the game throughout and Ferguson added a superb second fives minutes into the second half.

The 18-year-old Republic of Ireland striker stretched to bring down Alexis Mac Allister's clipped pass with his left foot, set himself and then stroked the ball into the bottom corner.

Ferguson burst through to score his second on 70 minutes, Solly March made it four with a diving header and Kaoru Mitoma's deflected 90th-minute strike crept in at the near post to complete the scoring.

Grimsby had knocked out five teams from divisions above them to reach their first FA Cup quarter-final for 84 years but for all their defensive discipline in the first half, the League Two side's attacking threat was extremely limited.

Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez nearly gave them a way into the game when he appeared to pick the ball up outside his area under pressure, but a VAR check concluded that the ball was just on the line when he did so.

Substitute John McAtee had Grimsby's two chances of note, trying to lift the first over Sanchez and seeing the second pushed around the post by the Spaniard in the closing stages.

While the margin of victory could have been greater, with Mitoma missing a gilt-edged chance and Adam Webster hitting the bar, the Seagulls can now look forward to a trip to Wembley and a first semi-final - against either Manchester United or Fulham - since 2019.

Brighton's dream season continues

A magnificent season for Brighton goes on as they cruise into the last four of the FA Cup.

It was a typically stylish performance from De Zerbi's side and yet, in the first half in particular, it was clear that they have more to offer.

Against a Grimsby team three divisions below them, they were able to play within themselves, biding their time before spotting an opening and bursting into life with two or three short, sharp passes to cut through the defence.

March and Mitoma were on target again and provided a constant threat down the flanks. It was the performance of Ferguson that really stood out, though.

For long parts of the game, it was an understated showing from the striker, who was often not directly involved in build-up phase play, but created space for others with his movement.

In front of goal, he was clinical, showing the finishing and technique that has seen him shine in such an exciting Brighton team.

With little more than two months left in the season, De Zerbi's side are still in the running for a Champions League spot and are now just two games away from a first major trophy in the club's history. An already memorable campaign could become a historic one.

Player of the match

FergusonEvan Ferguson

with an average of 8.78

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number28Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    8.78

  2. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    7.91

  3. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    7.79

  4. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    7.40

  5. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    7.35

  6. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    7.34

  7. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    7.15

  8. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    7.13

  9. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    7.08

  10. Squad number21Player nameUndav
    Average rating

    7.02

  11. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    6.99

  12. Squad number6Player nameColwill
    Average rating

    6.97

  13. Squad number26Player nameAyari
    Average rating

    6.92

  14. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    6.69

  15. Squad number19Player nameSarmiento
    Average rating

    6.69

  16. Squad number29Player namevan Hecke
    Average rating

    6.66

Grimsby Town

  1. Squad number10Player nameMcAtee
    Average rating

    7.26

  2. Squad number31Player nameMaher
    Average rating

    6.76

  3. Squad number11Player nameKhan
    Average rating

    6.72

  4. Squad number8Player nameHolohan
    Average rating

    6.71

  5. Squad number29Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.67

  6. Squad number3Player nameDriscoll-Glennon
    Average rating

    6.65

  7. Squad number1Player nameCrocombe
    Average rating

    6.62

  8. Squad number30Player nameKhouri
    Average rating

    6.61

  9. Squad number6Player nameWaterfall
    Average rating

    6.60

  10. Squad number26Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.60

  11. Squad number20Player nameOrsi
    Average rating

    6.58

  12. Squad number17Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    6.55

  13. Squad number4Player nameGreen
    Average rating

    6.50

  14. Squad number16Player nameHunt
    Average rating

    6.48

  15. Squad number15Player nameClifton
    Average rating

    6.41

  16. Squad number2Player nameEfete
    Average rating

    6.27

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 13Groß
  • 4Webster
  • 5DunkSubstituted forvan Heckeat 78'minutes
  • 30EstupiñánSubstituted forColwillat 45'minutes
  • 25Caicedo
  • 10Mac AllisterSubstituted forAyariat 78'minutes
  • 7March
  • 21UndavSubstituted forSarmientoat 71'minutes
  • 22Mitoma
  • 28FergusonSubstituted forWelbeckat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Colwill
  • 18Welbeck
  • 19Sarmiento
  • 20Enciso
  • 23Steele
  • 26Ayari
  • 29van Hecke
  • 34Veltman
  • 40Buonanotte

Grimsby

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Crocombe
  • 2Efete
  • 26Smith
  • 6Waterfall
  • 31Maher
  • 3Driscoll-Glennon
  • 15CliftonSubstituted forMorrisat 71'minutes
  • 4GreenSubstituted forMcAteeat 45'minutes
  • 8HolohanSubstituted forKhouriat 84'minutes
  • 11KhanSubstituted forTaylorat 71'minutes
  • 20OrsiSubstituted forHuntat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Pearson
  • 7Emmanuel
  • 10McAtee
  • 13Battersby
  • 16Hunt
  • 17Morris
  • 22Amos
  • 29Taylor
  • 30Khouri
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
29,415

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamGrimsby
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home22
Away4
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 5, Grimsby Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 5, Grimsby Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 5, Grimsby Town 0. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Solly March.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Bryn Morris.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yasin Ayari (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. John McAtee (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Taylor.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Evan Khouri replaces Gavan Holohan.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Grimsby Town 0. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Webster with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Max Crocombe.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Solly March.

  15. Post update

    Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by John McAtee (Grimsby Town).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jan Paul van Hecke replaces Lewis Dunk.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Yasin Ayari replaces Alexis Mac Allister.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

  20. Post update

    Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Comments

Join the conversation

64 comments

  • Comment posted by Milllee, today at 16:48

    I remember we played Grimsby on the last day of the season in division 1 and we both got relegated after a 2-2 draw. They’ve done well to get to the QF of the cup from league 2 and defended well in the first half. It opened up in the 2nd and we made our chances count. On to the semis.

  • Comment posted by bob shankly, today at 16:47

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by solidsponge, today at 16:46

    FA cup with the usual premiership teams in the final, showing the gulf is too far these days.

  • Comment posted by Mordor Tourism Board, today at 16:45

    Ferguson is a future star. I hope he stays and if he does he'll get lots of games. Too many young talents choose to be benchwarmers elsewhere and in my opinion, do not achieve their potential.

  • Comment posted by brightonborn, today at 16:43

    Totally professional.

  • Comment posted by Harry Wilsons Left Foot, today at 16:42

    Fried Haddock
    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by toppo1, today at 16:39

    Well done Brighton. You were much too strong for us. Good luck in the semi. Great effort from the Mariners to get this far in the cup. Your fans appreciate you! UTM!

  • Comment posted by htxirxky, today at 16:37

    PINK!
    What's going on there?
    Who makes these kit decisions?
    Maybe pink does have some relevance to Grimsbys history.
    Maybe it's just me being an unreasonable tradionalist.
    Anyway, good luck to grimsby for the rest of the season

    • Reply posted by Will, today at 16:46

      Will replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by BHyea, today at 16:36

    Keep it going boys! No matter the final results of the season.....you've been a blast to watch this year. Thank you mates!

  • Comment posted by Lndn20, today at 16:34

    Well done Brighton! Must admit the first half was looking like the typical old Seagulls missing chance after chance, but the second half was pure class! Hope you get to the final and don't let Ferguson go. He's amazing.

  • Comment posted by hughfromalice, today at 16:34

    Watched the game at the Amex. Be VERY proud of yourselves Grimsby! You made us work hard. You were better than Crystal Palace :-) Great to be in the semis.

    • Reply posted by Latic, today at 16:45

      Latic replied:
      A bit patronising, that. I cannot imagine any situation where I'd be VERY proud of my team's performance where we lost 5-0. I'd be proud of the decent cup run and would have clapped them off at the end, but in reality would have been rather disappointed at getting hammered.

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 16:26

    Its a shame they warmed up the city & utd balls first
    come on Brighton

  • Comment posted by Dial House Dermot, today at 16:25

    Well done Grimsby. Fantastic travelling support again.
    Good luck for the rest of your season!

  • Comment posted by JOHN WILSON, today at 16:24

    Well done Brighton great result hope you get to the final. Chelsea should look how you play as a team

  • Comment posted by Paninaro, today at 16:22

    Please either get rid of VAR or the muppets using it. I know it would have made no difference but that was blatant handball by the keeper. How isn't a video replay calling that? There was another at the Spurs game. Clearly no contact and still a pen was given. What's the point in it?

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 16:20

    Congratulations to Brighton.
    It could possibly be a repeat of the 1983 FA Cup final.
    Hope so.
    For me, Brighton are the best run football team in England at the moment.
    They deserve everything they get this season.
    They've been outstanding 👏

    • Reply posted by Amosbear, today at 16:33

      Amosbear replied:
      What will Brighton win? Nothing at all

  • Comment posted by Andy Tom, today at 16:20

    Out, out brief haddock, life is just a waking Bream.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 16:23

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Not funny

  • Comment posted by Takeshima, today at 16:19

    Japanese samurai Mitoma was on fire again today, criminally underrated

    • Reply posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 16:22

      Jimothy Taverns replied:
      Leeds fan. Listened to Leeds v Brighton on the radio, when you hear them say Mitomas got the ball, it's time to worry.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 16:19

    Just getting here was a huge achievement for the Mariners, and the financial rewards will be a huge help for the next transfer window or two. Our record signing cost 550k, so of course we would get smashed by a quality side like Brighton. Now we can concentrate on finishing our season and getting a nice, boring and safe mid-table position in the league.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 16:31

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Still shouldn't be losing 6-0 though

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 16:17

    Despite the score line full credit must go to Grimsby on what has been a fabulous cup run. To think that exactly on this date last year they played Boreham Wood in a 0-0 draw in the National League. To reach an FA Cup quarter final 12 months later shows how far they have come!! Good luck for future Mariners🙂👍🏻

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:25

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Grimsby had a good run in this cup, thry should be proud.

