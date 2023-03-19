Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Teenager Evan Ferguson scored a superb second for Brighton, his sixth goal of the season

Teenager Evan Ferguson scored twice to send Brighton through to their third FA Cup semi-final and bring Grimsby Town's dream run to an end at the Amex Stadium.

Deniz Undav put the hosts in front after six minutes, following in to slot past Max Crocombe after the visiting goalkeeper had parried Moises Caicedo's shot.

Without being at their best, Roberto de Zerbi's side controlled the game throughout and Ferguson added a superb second fives minutes into the second half.

The 18-year-old Republic of Ireland striker stretched to bring down Alexis Mac Allister's clipped pass with his left foot, set himself and then stroked the ball into the bottom corner.

Ferguson burst through to score his second on 70 minutes, Solly March made it four with a diving header and Kaoru Mitoma's deflected 90th-minute strike crept in at the near post to complete the scoring.

Grimsby had knocked out five teams from divisions above them to reach their first FA Cup quarter-final for 84 years but for all their defensive discipline in the first half, the League Two side's attacking threat was extremely limited.

Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez nearly gave them a way into the game when he appeared to pick the ball up outside his area under pressure, but a VAR check concluded that the ball was just on the line when he did so.

Substitute John McAtee had Grimsby's two chances of note, trying to lift the first over Sanchez and seeing the second pushed around the post by the Spaniard in the closing stages.

While the margin of victory could have been greater, with Mitoma missing a gilt-edged chance and Adam Webster hitting the bar, the Seagulls can now look forward to a trip to Wembley and a first semi-final - against either Manchester United or Fulham - since 2019.

Brighton's dream season continues

A magnificent season for Brighton goes on as they cruise into the last four of the FA Cup.

It was a typically stylish performance from De Zerbi's side and yet, in the first half in particular, it was clear that they have more to offer.

Against a Grimsby team three divisions below them, they were able to play within themselves, biding their time before spotting an opening and bursting into life with two or three short, sharp passes to cut through the defence.

March and Mitoma were on target again and provided a constant threat down the flanks. It was the performance of Ferguson that really stood out, though.

For long parts of the game, it was an understated showing from the striker, who was often not directly involved in build-up phase play, but created space for others with his movement.

In front of goal, he was clinical, showing the finishing and technique that has seen him shine in such an exciting Brighton team.

With little more than two months left in the season, De Zerbi's side are still in the running for a Champions League spot and are now just two games away from a first major trophy in the club's history. An already memorable campaign could become a historic one.

Player of the match Ferguson Evan Ferguson with an average of 8.78 Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion

Grimsby Grimsby Town Grimsby Town Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 28 Player name Ferguson Average rating 8.78 Squad number 22 Player name Mitoma Average rating 7.91 Squad number 7 Player name March Average rating 7.79 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 7.40 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 7.35 Squad number 25 Player name Caicedo Average rating 7.34 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 7.15 Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 7.13 Squad number 30 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 7.08 Squad number 21 Player name Undav Average rating 7.02 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 6.99 Squad number 6 Player name Colwill Average rating 6.97 Squad number 26 Player name Ayari Average rating 6.92 Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 6.69 Squad number 19 Player name Sarmiento Average rating 6.69 Squad number 29 Player name van Hecke Average rating 6.66 Grimsby Town Avg Squad number 10 Player name McAtee Average rating 7.26 Squad number 31 Player name Maher Average rating 6.76 Squad number 11 Player name Khan Average rating 6.72 Squad number 8 Player name Holohan Average rating 6.71 Squad number 29 Player name Taylor Average rating 6.67 Squad number 3 Player name Driscoll-Glennon Average rating 6.65 Squad number 1 Player name Crocombe Average rating 6.62 Squad number 30 Player name Khouri Average rating 6.61 Squad number 6 Player name Waterfall Average rating 6.60 Squad number 26 Player name Smith Average rating 6.60 Squad number 20 Player name Orsi Average rating 6.58 Squad number 17 Player name Morris Average rating 6.55 Squad number 4 Player name Green Average rating 6.50 Squad number 16 Player name Hunt Average rating 6.48 Squad number 15 Player name Clifton Average rating 6.41 Squad number 2 Player name Efete Average rating 6.27