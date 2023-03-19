Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 5, Grimsby Town 0.
Teenager Evan Ferguson scored twice to send Brighton through to their third FA Cup semi-final and bring Grimsby Town's dream run to an end at the Amex Stadium.
Deniz Undav put the hosts in front after six minutes, following in to slot past Max Crocombe after the visiting goalkeeper had parried Moises Caicedo's shot.
Without being at their best, Roberto de Zerbi's side controlled the game throughout and Ferguson added a superb second fives minutes into the second half.
The 18-year-old Republic of Ireland striker stretched to bring down Alexis Mac Allister's clipped pass with his left foot, set himself and then stroked the ball into the bottom corner.
Ferguson burst through to score his second on 70 minutes, Solly March made it four with a diving header and Kaoru Mitoma's deflected 90th-minute strike crept in at the near post to complete the scoring.
Grimsby had knocked out five teams from divisions above them to reach their first FA Cup quarter-final for 84 years but for all their defensive discipline in the first half, the League Two side's attacking threat was extremely limited.
Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez nearly gave them a way into the game when he appeared to pick the ball up outside his area under pressure, but a VAR check concluded that the ball was just on the line when he did so.
Substitute John McAtee had Grimsby's two chances of note, trying to lift the first over Sanchez and seeing the second pushed around the post by the Spaniard in the closing stages.
While the margin of victory could have been greater, with Mitoma missing a gilt-edged chance and Adam Webster hitting the bar, the Seagulls can now look forward to a trip to Wembley and a first semi-final - against either Manchester United or Fulham - since 2019.
Brighton's dream season continues
A magnificent season for Brighton goes on as they cruise into the last four of the FA Cup.
It was a typically stylish performance from De Zerbi's side and yet, in the first half in particular, it was clear that they have more to offer.
Against a Grimsby team three divisions below them, they were able to play within themselves, biding their time before spotting an opening and bursting into life with two or three short, sharp passes to cut through the defence.
March and Mitoma were on target again and provided a constant threat down the flanks. It was the performance of Ferguson that really stood out, though.
For long parts of the game, it was an understated showing from the striker, who was often not directly involved in build-up phase play, but created space for others with his movement.
In front of goal, he was clinical, showing the finishing and technique that has seen him shine in such an exciting Brighton team.
With little more than two months left in the season, De Zerbi's side are still in the running for a Champions League spot and are now just two games away from a first major trophy in the club's history. An already memorable campaign could become a historic one.
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sánchez
- 13Groß
- 4Webster
- 5DunkSubstituted forvan Heckeat 78'minutes
- 30EstupiñánSubstituted forColwillat 45'minutes
- 25Caicedo
- 10Mac AllisterSubstituted forAyariat 78'minutes
- 7March
- 21UndavSubstituted forSarmientoat 71'minutes
- 22Mitoma
- 28FergusonSubstituted forWelbeckat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Colwill
- 18Welbeck
- 19Sarmiento
- 20Enciso
- 23Steele
- 26Ayari
- 29van Hecke
- 34Veltman
- 40Buonanotte
Grimsby
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Crocombe
- 2Efete
- 26Smith
- 6Waterfall
- 31Maher
- 3Driscoll-Glennon
- 15CliftonSubstituted forMorrisat 71'minutes
- 4GreenSubstituted forMcAteeat 45'minutes
- 8HolohanSubstituted forKhouriat 84'minutes
- 11KhanSubstituted forTaylorat 71'minutes
- 20OrsiSubstituted forHuntat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pearson
- 7Emmanuel
- 10McAtee
- 13Battersby
- 16Hunt
- 17Morris
- 22Amos
- 29Taylor
- 30Khouri
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
- Attendance:
- 29,415
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 5, Grimsby Town 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 5, Grimsby Town 0. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Solly March.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Bryn Morris.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yasin Ayari (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Robert Sánchez.
Post update
Attempt saved. John McAtee (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Evan Khouri replaces Gavan Holohan.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Grimsby Town 0. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Webster with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Max Crocombe.
Post update
Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Solly March.
Post update
Levi Colwill (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by John McAtee (Grimsby Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jan Paul van Hecke replaces Lewis Dunk.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Yasin Ayari replaces Alexis Mac Allister.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
Post update
Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
