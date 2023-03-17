Harry Pickering' scored the only goal of the game as Blackburn beat Sheffield United 1-0 in the league earlier this month

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has said he considers the FA Cup to be the biggest cup competition in the world and his players can dream of Wembley.

Rovers travel to Sheffield United in their quarter-final on Sunday.

Blackburn are looking to reach the semi-finals of the competition for the first time in 16 years.

"It's an opportunity for every player to be part of the new history of the club. It's something we need to chase," he told BBC Radio Lancashire. external-link

"There will be only one team winning the FA Cup at the end but we can dream of Wembley. Just saying the word Wembley says it all about the passion and this great competition. I'm hopeful of going there.

"The FA Cup is the biggest cup in the world in my opinion. We haven't been this far for a while so it has been an excellent run and we're enjoying it.

"We beat them two weeks ago but we know we can lose this game because they are a team who need to get promoted when you look at their budget and their Premier League players."

The two teams have met twice in the Championship already, with United winning 3-0 at Bramall Lane in August before Tomasson's men, who are fourth in the table, won 1-0 at Ewood Park earlier in March.

Rovers will be without the cup-tied Sorba Thomas but have no other new injury or suspension concerns from the 2-1 win over Reading on Wednesday.

Blades forward Daniel Jebbison is a doubt after their win at Sunderland on Wednesday but boss Paul Heckingbottom is confident midfielder James McAtee will be fit after going off with cramp in that game.

Heckingbottom's side are second in the Championship and six points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough as they look to return to the Premier League after two years away.

This is their third FA Cup quarter-final in four years but they are looking to reach the semi-finals for first time since doing so as a League One team in 2013-14, where they lost 5-2 to Hull City.

"This week could be one of the biggest in the season, potentially one of the biggest for some of the players in their careers and maybe one of the biggest in the club's history," Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"There's not many times you get the opportunity to go to Wembley as a player or as a fan. It would be a reward for the fans, for their support. We know what is at stake.

"The FA Cup is huge and this season seems to have been a good one and we've been involved in a couple of different occasions and stories so it would be nice to have another one."

He added: "They'll approach the game the same way as us, what have they got to lose?"

The Blades beat Championship rivals Millwall in the third round before overcoming National League leaders Wrexham after a replay and then surprising Premier League Tottenham in the fifth round.