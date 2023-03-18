Close menu
The FA Cup - Quarter-finals
Man CityManchester City6BurnleyBurnley0

Manchester City 6-0 Burnley: Erling Haaland scores hat-trick in thumping win over Vincent Kompany's side

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Erling Haaland scored his second hat-trick in five days as Manchester City cruised into the FA Cup semi-finals by hammering Championship leaders Burnley at Etihad Stadium.

Haaland followed his five-goal haul against RB Leipzig in the Champions League by claiming another three to take his tally for the season to 42.

The Norwegian is now just two short of the record jointly held by Ruud van Nistelrooy and Mohamed Salah for the most goals in a season for an English top-flight club in all competitions during the Premier League era.

Julian Alvarez added two goals and substitute Cole Palmer also scored on a sobering night for former City skipper Vincent Kompany, whose Burnley side have surged 13 points clear at the top of the Championship.

Burnley did well in the first half but could not match Haaland's staggering efficiency in front of goal.

City opened up in the second period though, underlining the chasm in class between England's top two divisions.

It will be City's sixth semi-final appearance in seven seasons under Pep Guardiola, and on this form few will argue against them lifting the trophy for only the second time in that period as they retain hopes of completing a Treble-winning campaign.

The draw for the FA Cup semi-finals takes place on Sunday following Brighton's tie against Grimsby Town (14:15 GMT), live on BBC One.

Haaland the goalscoring machine

Haaland now has an incredible six hat-tricks in his debut season in English football - already half as many as brilliant Argentine Sergio Aguero managed in his whole City career.

Considering City would play another 18 games if they reach both the FA Cup and Champions League finals, it is not beyond the realms of possibility Haaland will finish the campaign with about 60 goals, which has never come close to being achieved in modern times.

The problem for defences is he has so many attributes.

His first goal owed much to his strength as goalkeeper Stefan Ortega lofted a long ball downfield. Haaland had the strength to hold off Ameen Al-Dakhil, then steered the ball back to Julian Alvarez who delivered a superb pass through the Burnley defence. Clarets keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell left his line believing he could get to the ball first. He soon discovered Haaland is also exceptionally quick. The Norwegian beat him to it and prodded a first-time effort under the keeper.

Three minutes later Haaland had his second.

This time, Phil Foden delivered a low cross, which the Norwegian had the intelligence to lift over Peacock-Farrell into the net.

His hat-trick goal was about being in the right place at the right time as Foden's shot bounced back off the post as Haaland lengthened his stride to apply a first-time finish.

If there is a complaint, it is that Haaland is scoring too quickly. For the second game running Guardiola took him off with just over an hour played.

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring
Erling Haaland has scored eight goals in his past two games, including five against RB Leipzig in the Champions League

Kompany's welcome return

Losing at Manchester City is not a new experience for Burnley - they have never won at Etihad Stadium and their last victory at Maine Road came in 1963.

For Kompany it must have been a strange experience, given he enjoyed so many memorable moments here and even has a statue outside the ground.

He received a standing ovation when his name was read out before kick-off, with even Guardiola joining the applause.

Once the whistle went, Kompany, in his distinctive cap ordered, cajoled and encouraged his team.

He showed flashes of irritation when attacking moves were not carried out to his satisfaction, but he also offered praise when Burnley threatened, which they did sporadically, especially in the period before Haaland scored the opener.

At the end Kompany shook hands with all the City players who were his team-mates not that long ago.

He stood with fellow Belgian Kevin de Bruyne for a quiet word, possibly congratulating him for the superb pass that released Alvarez for his second, having already laid his first on a plate with a precise cross.

Kompany knows his side come up against nothing like that quality in the Championship, but it does seem likely he will be back next season - when he hopes some harsh lessons from today will have been learned.

Player of the match

HaalandErling Haaland

with an average of 8.68

Manchester City

  1. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    8.68

  2. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    8.23

  3. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    8.08

  4. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    7.97

  5. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    7.65

  6. Squad number80Player namePalmer
    Average rating

    7.55

  7. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    7.33

  8. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    7.22

  9. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    7.10

  10. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    7.08

  11. Squad number4Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    7.02

  12. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    7.02

  13. Squad number82Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    7.02

  14. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    7.01

  15. Squad number21Player nameGómez
    Average rating

    6.80

  16. Squad number18Player nameOrtega
    Average rating

    6.59

Burnley

  1. Squad number23Player nameTella
    Average rating

    6.21

  2. Squad number12Player nameFoster
    Average rating

    6.02

  3. Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson
    Average rating

    5.98

  4. Squad number29Player nameMaatsen
    Average rating

    5.97

  5. Squad number22Player nameVitinho
    Average rating

    5.95

  6. Squad number24Player nameCullen
    Average rating

    5.94

  7. Squad number36Player nameBeyer
    Average rating

    5.88

  8. Squad number19Player nameZaroury
    Average rating

    5.84

  9. Squad number15Player namePeacock-Farrell
    Average rating

    5.79

  10. Squad number28Player nameAl Dakhil
    Average rating

    5.62

  11. Squad number14Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    5.60

  12. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.56

  13. Squad number45Player nameObafemi
    Average rating

    5.50

  14. Squad number4Player nameCork
    Average rating

    5.33

  15. Squad number10Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    5.28

  16. Squad number26Player nameBastien
    Average rating

    5.28

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 18Ortega
  • 3Rúben DiasSubstituted forAkanjiat 63'minutes
  • 2Walker
  • 14Laporte
  • 16RodriSubstituted forPhillipsat 66'minutes
  • 19Álvarez
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forGrealishat 89'minutes
  • 82LewisSubstituted forGómezat 66'minutes
  • 47Foden
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forPalmerat 63'minutes
  • 26Mahrez

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 5Stones
  • 6Aké
  • 8Gündogan
  • 10Grealish
  • 21Gómez
  • 25Akanji
  • 31Ederson
  • 80Palmer

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 14Roberts
  • 28Al Dakhil
  • 36Beyer
  • 29MaatsenSubstituted forTaylorat 77'minutes
  • 24Cullen
  • 7GudmundssonSubstituted forCorkat 45'minutes
  • 23TellaSubstituted forObafemiat 64'minutes
  • 22da SilvaSubstituted forBastienat 77'minutes
  • 19Zaroury
  • 12FosterSubstituted forBarnesat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 4Cork
  • 10Barnes
  • 11Twine
  • 17Manuel
  • 26Bastien
  • 30Dervisoglu
  • 45Obafemi
  • 49Muric
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
51,688

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home20
Away6
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 6, Burnley 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 6, Burnley 0.

  3. Booking

    Ashley Barnes (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Jack Grealish replaces Kevin De Bruyne.

  7. Post update

    Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Samuel Bastien with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City).

  11. Post update

    Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Charlie Taylor replaces Ian Maatsen.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Samuel Bastien replaces Vitinho.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

  15. Post update

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 6, Burnley 0. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 5, Burnley 0. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

Comments

Join the conversation

458 comments

  • Comment posted by Decelon, today at 19:53

    Haaland is a one-trick pony. All he can do is score goals.

    • Reply posted by abracadabra, today at 20:01

      abracadabra replied:
      That's a bit harsh i think.

  • Comment posted by JonnyP, today at 19:49

    Someone 'pundit' on TalkSport reckons Haaland is "a donkey when he's not scoring goals"
    These people get paid to do this!

    • Reply posted by walker1b, today at 19:51

      walker1b replied:
      Donkeys listen to TalkSport.

  • Comment posted by Removed, today at 19:41

    Great match only spoilt by the return of Lineker Shearer and the other presenters involved.

    • Reply posted by italia, today at 19:44

      italia replied:
      Agreed .. didn't watch it ..

  • Comment posted by BoB, today at 19:46

    Burnley are ripping up the championship but today I don't think any team could live with city, they are on another plain.

    Dust yourselves down and get promotion that is richly deserved, I'm hoping we Blades join you, no shame in losing today.

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 20:04

      KwikGetaway replied:
      What are you talking about. This just shows the gap between the TOP of the Championship and the Premier League. Yes, you can argue that City have vast financial resources behind them in comparison with Burnley, but similarly you could argue that Burnley have benefitted from a decade of Premier League TV money and parachute payments in comparison to other teams in the Championship.

  • Comment posted by Kippax, today at 19:53

    Well done City , quite destructive , slick and thoroughly professional. Hats off to Burnley for attempting to play football the right way and not sitting 10 men behind the ball. Look forward to them returning to the Premier League next season.

    • Reply posted by KwikGetaway, today at 20:09

      KwikGetaway replied:
      Maybe they would have been wiser to defend their goal better. So you think that not trying to defend their goal better is the 'right-way' to play football? Looks like Burnley are getting ready to swap the top position in the Championship for the bottom position in the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by Pat, today at 19:50

    What self-serving nonsense from Shearer and the rest. All about them, isn't it?

    • Reply posted by Margie , today at 20:14

      Margie replied:
      Of course it is. Didn't watch.Didn't want to listen to them.

  • Comment posted by XTStevie1872, today at 19:56

    The man is just a machine & even after a slow start in this game he was just THERE at the right time...... What a player!

    • Reply posted by LongTimeBlue, today at 20:07

      LongTimeBlue replied:
      Could he beat Dixie Dean's record? Honestly I don't think it's beyond the realms of possibility.

  • Comment posted by Herbalhaze, today at 19:45

    Haaland is a beast. Surely on for 60 goals in a season.

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 19:51

      the peoples poet replied:
      Subbed off to recharge his robotic circuits.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 19:46

    Haaland like a 15 year old who is somehow playing for the under 10s

    • Reply posted by Changing Times, today at 20:23

      Changing Times replied:
      Raised on plenty of vitamins.🤔
      Father a footballer:
      Mother an Athlete.

      ⚖⏲

  • Comment posted by Bill, today at 19:52

    Well a another brilliant performance from Man City well done to a brilliant team

  • Comment posted by Dostoyevsky, today at 19:46

    Tough night for Vinny, but he’ll be back. Superb City.

    • Reply posted by One2note , today at 20:15

      One2note replied:
      Where exactly did he go ?

  • Comment posted by Bill, today at 20:00

    Do we need Lineker and is side kicks they spoiled the game

    • Reply posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 20:02

      Jimothy Taverns replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by foxinhell, today at 19:46

    Haaland is a beast

  • Comment posted by kennycanuck, today at 20:16

    "How many goals did you score in 1 game Alan "
    5
    " How many you got Gary"
    4
    Hahaha.
    What a pile of $¥&!

  • Comment posted by DH, today at 19:51

    He has more hat tricks than a magician who specialises in tricks using hats 🎩

  • Comment posted by Henry Hannon, today at 19:49

    The semi final draw should not take place until all quarter finals have been completed

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 20:01

      finnharpsman replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by Blue Haven, today at 20:05

    Superb goal scoring performance against a very good Burnley team especially in the first half, well done Haaland as again you have done what you do best & score goals goals & more goals !

  • Comment posted by Max Headroom, today at 20:05

    I hope Kompany and Burnley continue to stick to their principles next season. They’re way too good for the Championship, but a handful of Premier League teams are more than capable of picking them apart. Good recruitment before next season will make them a top half Premier League side.

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 19:43

    That was scary, no favours to a club legend. Man city as always coming good when it matters. Hope arsenal weren't watching otherwise they bottle might have gone, yet again

    • Reply posted by Pa, today at 20:01

      Pa replied:
      Well considering Arsenal have been top of the PL the entire season apart from what a day at most due to goal difference I would say their *bottle* shows no sign of going!

  • Comment posted by MarkJ2222, today at 19:43

    Watford fan here. We feel your pain Burnley supporters. You are still deserved championship elect winners. Good luck In the premiership next season.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th March 2023

Top Stories