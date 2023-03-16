Close menu

England: Gareth Southgate sticks with players he trusts for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section England

Gareth Southgate applauds the England fans
England lost 2-1 to France in the World Cup quarter-finals in December

England may have left the World Cup in Qatar broken once again after the disappointment of defeat by France in the quarter-final but manager Gareth Southgate obviously believes nothing needs fixing.

Southgate's squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers away to Italy in Naples and against Ukraine at Wembley is heavy on loyalty to the England team that performed creditably in Qatar despite falling short once more.

The most eye-catching selection, on several levels, is the inclusion of Brentford striker Ivan Toney after an outstanding season with 16 Premier League goals.

Toney was selected for the Uefa Nations League games against Italy and Germany last September but surprisingly remained unused before disappearing off the radar completely when it came to the World Cup.

The 26-year-old's inclusion is merited but is made against the backdrop of Toney facing the prospect of a suspension after accepting he had broken Football Association betting rules.

He has admitted some, but not all, of 262 charges made against him by the FA, and will next have an appearance in front of a disciplinary panel.

Ivan Toney celebrates a goal for Brentford
Ivan Toney is the second highest English goalscorer in the Premier League this season, behind Harry Kane

Toney is only four goals behind England captain Harry Kane in the league goalscoring charts and his development under manager Thomas Frank at Brentford makes him a complete striker at domestic level.

He effectively takes the spot of Newcastle United's Callum Wilson, who was in Qatar, although Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling is not included because of a fitness issue.

Southgate correctly stated that, with Toney is still playing for Brentford, there is no reason to exclude him from England.

The same applies to Manchester City's Kyle Walker, who is currently the subject of a police investigation following a newspaper allegation that he exposed himself in a bar.

"It's a complicated situation", said Southgate. "I've spoken at length with Kyle. The fact as we're sitting here is that he's back playing with his club. There is no conclusive evidence to leave him out at this stage. I think I have to be very careful about being the moral judge on things."

'I don't know on what basis we wouldn't pick him' - Southgate on Toney

Elsewhere, it is more of the same from Southgate as trusted players such as Chelsea defensive pair Reece James and Ben Chilwell return after missing the World Cup through injury.

Southgate will say, with some justification, that there is not a host of new names screaming to upset England's status quo. However, the focus will be on several inclusions who are included very much on past form.

There may also be the usual lobby for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale to replace Jordan Pickford as number one and, while the Gunners' man has been excellent this season, Everton's keeper once again showed his reliability in Qatar, and has been outstanding despite his club's continued struggles.

Harry Maguire survives after a good World Cup, despite barely playing under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United while Kalvin Phillips is also in despite spending most of the time on the sidelines since his £45m move to Manchester City from Leeds United last summer.

Both are fortunate that Southgate places such stock in previous performances for him because they have done little this season to justify inclusion. Maguire, in particular, is trading in the old currency of never having let England down, at least not in Qatar.

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi is back as Everton's Conor Coady is excluded, probably ending his England career, while Tottenham's Eric Dier is another who is the beneficiary of Southgate's loyalty after an indifferent season.

Chelsea's Mason Mount, another who has not played regularly, is also in along with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who is 33 in June and has struggled with injuries.

The biggest post-World Cup casualty is Henderson's Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has never quite convinced Southgate he should be his first-choice right-back and is now out after the return of Chelsea's James.

Trent Alexander-Arnold warming up for England
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has played 18 times for England

Alexander-Arnold can have few complaints after a poor season with Liverpool as they have been a pale shadow of the side chasing four trophies last term.

The 24-year-old's defensive limitations, always the counterpoint to his magnificent attacking qualities, have been increasingly exposed among Liverpool's struggles this season and the more rounded James was always going to be Southgate's preference.

Brighton's Solly March had his advocates, along with Aston Villa's in-form striker Ollie Watkins, but Southgate rightly pointed he could make no case for selecting him ahead of Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish of Manchester City and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

Was Watkins going to push ahead of the likes of Kane and Toney? Very unlikely.

Brentford's Rico Henry has also been touted but Southgate clearly feels he is well blessed at left-back with Chilwell, Manchester United's Luke Shaw and with the reliable Kieran Trippier also able to operate in that role.

The overall feeling is that Southgate was happy with what he saw in Qatar, quarter-final exit aside, and totally trusts the bulk of that England squad to get them off to a fast start in their quest to reach Euro 2024.

Comments

Join the conversation

577 comments

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 17:03

    Touch decision to make between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker. One leaves you exposed at the back and the other leaves himself exposed at the front.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 17:04

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Nice!

  • Comment posted by Blaj, today at 16:59

    No justification whatsoever for Harry Maguire's selection. This sends a terrible message to the players.

    • Reply posted by Mwasnificent, today at 17:23

      Mwasnificent replied:
      He is the "captain" of the side and that seems to mean a lot to managers. It's easier selecting him and leaving the job to pick the next captain to the next manager.

  • Comment posted by Logan Dervish, today at 16:51

    How can he learn to trust other players if he barely gives them a chance?

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 17:44

      Woo87 replied:
      Then you'd just moan about how its too easy to get an England cap and they just give them away... people like you just moan for the sake of moaning, you like the thumbs up I guess.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:02

    Henderson. Maguire, Mount and Phillips.Ridiculous selections !

    • Reply posted by RichardRichard, today at 17:04

      RichardRichard replied:
      Bring back the grey kit.

  • Comment posted by frog, today at 16:53

    “Players he trusts” what? Trusts to win nothing? Because his players have failed to win a tournament.

    • Reply posted by Reavo, today at 18:03

      Reavo replied:
      ..................................

  • Comment posted by Outofafrica, today at 17:02

    I don't understand how players get selected for England when they can't even make their club teams?

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 17:05

      stoodstill replied:
      Well if for example your club regularly spent six hundred million on the best players from around the world and they all kept playing well and winning then your own inclusion, as maybe the only Englishman would be limited.

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 17:35

    Harry Maguire? Seriously, Harry Maguire?

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 18:45

      KingFreddy replied:
      A three legged Donkey is better than 'arry.

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, today at 17:08

    No. He picked his favourites. How many games has Calvin Phillips played this season? Picks Mount😂. No Ben White. England failed at the WC. Southgate's not good enough.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 17:23

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      No White but Dier included. I'd want a look at Dunk, too.

  • Comment posted by Snowster, today at 16:49

    How will he know if he can 'trust' anyone else if he never plays them though?

    • Reply posted by Your Display Name, today at 18:57

      Your Display Name replied:
      Yes, let’s all moan at Southgate.

      He doesn’t know what he’s doing; we shouldn’t trust him with these important decisions. After all he didn’t:

      • Get us to the Semi’s in 2018
      • To the final in Euro 20
      • Had us playing very well against France (remember it all came down to a penalty miss)

      We all know better than Gareth!

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 17:17

    What is the point of having an under 21s if they never get a chance? continuing to pick 30+ and players who don't get in their club sides will lead to failure?

    • Reply posted by Che, today at 19:01

      Che replied:
      'Lead to failure'? Southgate is already there, has been for virtually every tournament I can think of.

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 16:52

    Just ridiculous this mr cautious 🤐
    Can we just play the players to their strengths and not this dull,defensive system 🤔
    What's the point of this wasting a great crop of players ???

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 19:45

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      At the very least look at different players available. It doesn't make any sense not to. And it'll lay down a challenge to the players you drop.

  • Comment posted by Astle2005, today at 16:50

    Jokes and banter aside -I have a genuine question, can anybody can explain how did Harry Maguire manage to become Manchester United's captain after being at the club for only few months? There were other servants, more worhty candidates who had been at the club a lot longer but why did they choose him?

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 17:46

      Woo87 replied:
      Are you expecting Ole to come on and give you an answer because "jokes and banter aside" who else could tell you? troll.

  • Comment posted by George, today at 17:01

    Maguire, Henderson, Dier and Phillips all not worthy of the shirt. Love what Southgate has done in tournaments but that squad is stale. Standards drop without competition

    • Reply posted by Tex Noir, today at 18:16

      Tex Noir replied:
      Found the Chelsea fan

  • Comment posted by Tom Pain, today at 17:33

    Gareth Southgate sticks with players he trusts...to lose as soon as they face a decent side.

    • Reply posted by Che, today at 19:03

      Che replied:
      To be fair they didn't lose in the Euros - it took Southgate 120 minutes to finally figure out how to make them lose on penalties after trying his best almost since the tournament began.

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 16:59

    All the talent in the world and we get players that are way out of form,suspension looming or ageing ? Weird bloke this southgate who'd barely get a job in the championship 🤔

    • Reply posted by Vincent, today at 18:09

      Vincent replied:
      All the talent in the world? Wow, massive overstatement.

  • Comment posted by taking the mike, today at 17:55

    People who say he's Englands 2nd best manager of all time are idiots, or mockingly faceous.

    Its like saying- if Southgate was managing the worste ranked team in the last 2 touraments he would have made the semis and final with them, because he's so good.

    Guys a fraud.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 19:50

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      To be fair we've had good teams in the past that did poorly at tournaments, so at least we've been to latter stages and a final. I don't think Southgate is a tactical genius but he's done his best, and what he thinks is right, which shows conviction. And no one can doubt his passion and will to do well, you can see the emotion and what it means to him.

  • Comment posted by U21568475, today at 17:51

    Southgate is just such a limited manager. Half of that squad wouldnt be there if it was based on actual ability.

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 17:27

    Gotta get Maguire & Shaw in... Slow the match down to a crawl 😂

    • Reply posted by scarlz, today at 19:43

      scarlz replied:
      You mean the Shaw who played the second most progressive passes at the World Cup, ahead of Messi and behind only Modric (who both played two games more)?

  • Comment posted by ODM, today at 17:40

    Some proven failures in the squad as well as in the dugout

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 16:51

    I'm a Liverpool fan and even I know Alexander Arnold is rubbish.

    • Reply posted by Slapshot, today at 17:05

      Slapshot replied:
      A Liverpool fan with a single negative adjective to describe a player that has been instrumental in our recent success. I'm happy to admit that his form this season probably doesn't warrant an England call up.

