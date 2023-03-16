Last updated on .From the section Football

Carl Robinson won 52 caps for Wales before retiring in 2009

Former Wales international Carl Robinson has joined DC United as Wayne Rooney's assistant manager.

Robinson, 46, returns to Major League Soccer after managing Western Sydney Wanderers and Newcastle United Jets in the Australian first division during the last two seasons.

He was Vancouver Whitecaps head coach between 2014 and 2018.

"I'm proud to join DC United and be a part of the coaching staff for such a historic MLS club," Robinson said.

"I'm excited about the project that's being led by Wayne Rooney and believe that the team can be successful this season."

Rooney, who was appointed DC United manager last summer, added: "Carl is an experienced MLS coach who has a great understanding of the league, both as a player and coach.

"He's already added a lot of value to the coaching side and his knowledge and experience will be a great addition."

DC United's ownership includes Swansea City shareholders Steve Kaplan, Jason Levien and Jake Silverstein.