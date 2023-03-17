Close menu

Champions League quarter-final draw: Chelsea to play Real Madrid, Man City v Bayern Munich

Last updated on .From the section European Football

The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2022-23 Champions League is shown on a screen along with the trophy
Real Madrid are the most successful side in the competition's history after winning it 14 times

Chelsea will face holders Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Pep Guardiola faces his former club as Manchester City play six-time winners Bayern Munich.

Inter Milan face Benfica and Serie A champions AC Milan take on current leaders Napoli.

If Chelsea and Manchester City get through, they will meet in an all-Premier League semi-final while AC Milan or Napoli will face Inter Milan or Benfica in the other semi-final.

The first legs of the quarter-finals take place on 11-12 April, with the return games on 18-19 April.

The first legs of the semi-finals will be on 9-10 May, and the second legs on 16-17 May.

The Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, will host the final on 10 June.

It is the third successive season Chelsea and Real Madrid, the record 14-time winners, have met in the competition.

Chelsea beat Real in the semi-finals on their way to winning the trophy in 2020-21 before losing 5-4 on aggregate to the Spanish giants last season in the quarter-finals.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich have not met competitively since 2014 when Guardiola was in charge of the German club.

Champions League quarter-final draw

Real Madrid v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Benfica

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Napoli

Champions League semi-final draw

AC Milan or Napoli v Benfica or Inter Milan

Real Madrid or Chelsea v Manchester City or Bayern Munich

'Fiercely tough routes' - analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Chelsea and Manchester City have been handed fiercely tough routes towards the Champions League final in Istanbul.

Graham Potter's Chelsea have improved recently but they will be firm underdogs against holders Real Madrid, who disposed of Liverpool with ease in the last 16. Real are led by former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti, the only manager to win the tournament four times.

Manchester City, seeking their first Champions League crown, will be favourites against Bayern Munich but the Bundesliga champions have such a rich history in the tournament and proved their pedigree by knocking out Paris St-Germain. They can never be underestimated.

Bayern also have fit-again former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane, who was a constant thorn in the side of City and manager Pep Guardiola during a stellar career at Anfield, which included a Champions League win and two losses in the final.

With the last-four draw also made, there is now the possibility of an all-English semi-final should Chelsea and City progress.

But for now both Potter and Guardiola know they must navigate a way past two giants of the Champions League who will be filled with belief that they can overcome the Premier League clubs.

Comments

Join the conversation

562 comments

  • Comment posted by Pasty, today at 11:26

    3 Italian teams in quarters - not bad for a country who couldn’t even qualify for the last World Cup!

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 11:30

      TheMiller replied:
      A league on the up now the perennial cheats are in the quagmire.

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 11:27

    Last time Chelsea won the Champions League they knocked out Real Madrid in the round after they had knocked out Liverpool. Here’s hoping it’s a lucky omen and history repeats itself.
    Good luck to Man City too.

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 11:30

      Mate replied:
      Chelsea were a better team back then

  • Comment posted by pete swindon, today at 11:27

    Tough route to final for English clubs

    • Reply posted by kevmorris, today at 11:41

      kevmorris replied:
      what english clubs?

  • Comment posted by Henry, today at 11:29

    Bayern will be a severe test for City

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 11:54

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Think RM will be a far bigger one IF Pep gets his lot through.

      Bit left field but get the feeling this is set up for a Napoli win although I think I give Turkey a miss for a couple of weeks if they do get there...

  • Comment posted by gerardo , today at 11:26

    Good draw for Italian teams

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 11:30

      TheMiller replied:
      Napoli to win it

  • Comment posted by rjaggar, today at 11:52

    Well, if Man City end up winning the Champions League, they'll probably have done it the hard way. Anyone who beats Bayern, Real and quite possibly Napoli would be worthy European Champions....

    • Reply posted by Firebrigade, today at 12:35

      Firebrigade replied:
      Same could be said about Chelsea also or even real Madrid or even Bayern lol. That's the whole point of the competition, any team who wins it deserves it.

  • Comment posted by Noshaq, today at 11:36

    Laughing at all the people claiming a fix but for like 6 different reasons.

  • Comment posted by MrCrackerJack, today at 11:29

    Come on Napoli! Really want them to go on and win it! Not a Napoli fan but they have done really well this season 🔥

  • Comment posted by HoraceTractorboy, today at 11:30

    Tasty! I would love to see a milan derby in the semi but also Benfica v Napoli would be excellent.
    On the other half, the Real horsemen of the apocalypse will probably chunter on. City v Bayern, very difficult to call

  • Comment posted by mark fisher, today at 11:29

    If you had money on Napoli before the draw your laughing!,

    • Reply posted by nope, today at 11:49

      nope replied:
      Yup and the odds shortened from 5/1 to 10/3.

  • Comment posted by Blusea, today at 11:28

    Real Madrid? No problem. We will give our best. You have to beat the best to be the best.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 12:21

      Anon replied:
      actually you don't 'have to', the saying that you might as well play them this round as the final is myopic to say the least given you could let someone else knock them out.......

  • Comment posted by Webby, today at 11:35

    As a Chelsea fan happy with that draw. We know how to beat Real done it just over 2 years ago and almost had them again last season. Nothing to fear if you ask me. Defend well and take your chances and Real are a team Chelsea can beat. Taking the chances is where they may fall down though.

    • Reply posted by bob shankly, today at 11:38

      bob shankly replied:
      Agreed. Hope Chelsea get through.

  • Comment posted by RLF, today at 11:31

    C'mon Chelsea. Every other pundit can eat their words!

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 11:29

    Italian football must be over the moon with this. A Milan derby semi-final would be incredible if AC can somehow topple Napoli.

    • Reply posted by nope, today at 11:44

      nope replied:
      Only chance they had of meeting would have been in this round.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 12:26

    I think Real Madrid are favourites to make it 15 or Bayern as second favourites.

    I did ask earlier who Liverpool got but it was removed as off topic, which did make me laugh at the irony.

    • Reply posted by Rt Hon Michael Taker, today at 12:28

      Rt Hon Michael Taker replied:
      Real Madrid are 4th favourites with the bookies behind City, Bayern and Napoli

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 11:27

    And so ends Chelsea's season. 🤣

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, today at 11:36

      Grumpygit replied:
      Says who? Been here before and won it unlike City

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 11:52

    Of course I could be wrong, but I think Chelsea’s season ended with that draw! Even if they somehow get past Real Madrid they then also have to navigate City or Bayern. Can’t see it happening.

    • Reply posted by MerryKerry, today at 11:57

      MerryKerry replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by crickets truthseeker, today at 11:36

    Did the cheque bounce ?

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 11:38

    Why does the BBC report this as Breaking news? The draw was scheduled and we all knew at the conclusion of the draw that the teams in the draw would be drawn against another team in the draw. That's not breaking news.

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 12:30

      gadgyarab replied:
      It is "breaking news" It just happened. Did you also complain that the budget speech was reported as "breaking news"?

  • Comment posted by wagesday, today at 11:27

    Why a draw for the final?

    • Reply posted by pete swindon, today at 11:29

      pete swindon replied:
      Which team to name first in final

