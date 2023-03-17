Close menu

Champions League quarter-final draw: Chelsea to play Real Madrid, Man City v Bayern Munich

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Chelsea will face holders Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Premier League champions Manchester City will play six-time winners Bayern Munich.

Inter Milan face Benfica and Serie A champions AC Milan take on current leaders Napoli.

If Chelsea and Manchester City get through, they will meet in an all-Premier League semi-final while AC Milan or Napoli will face Inter Milan or Benfica in the other semi-final.

The two-leg quarter-finals take place on 11-12 April, with the return games on 18-19 April.

Champions League quarter-final draw

Real Madrid v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Benfica

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Napoli

Comments

Join the conversation

192 comments

  • Comment posted by pete swindon, today at 11:27

    Tough route to final for English clubs

  • Comment posted by Pasty, today at 11:26

    3 Italian teams in quarters - not bad for a country who couldn’t even qualify for the last World Cup!

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 11:30

      TheMiller replied:
      A league on the up now the perennial cheats are in the quagmire.

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 11:27

    Last time Chelsea won the Champions League they knocked out Real Madrid in the round after they had knocked out Liverpool. Here’s hoping it’s a lucky omen and history repeats itself.
    Good luck to Man City too.

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 11:30

      Mate replied:
      Chelsea were a better team back then

  • Comment posted by gerardo , today at 11:26

    Good draw for Italian teams

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 11:30

      TheMiller replied:
      Napoli to win it

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 11:29

    Italian football must be over the moon with this. A Milan derby semi-final would be incredible if AC can somehow topple Napoli.

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 11:27

    And so ends Chelsea's season. 🤣

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, today at 11:36

      Grumpygit replied:
      Says who? Been here before and won it unlike City

  • Comment posted by wagesday, today at 11:27

    Why a draw for the final?

    • Reply posted by pete swindon, today at 11:29

      pete swindon replied:
      Which team to name first in final

  • Comment posted by HoraceTractorboy, today at 11:30

    Tasty! I would love to see a milan derby in the semi but also Benfica v Napoli would be excellent.
    On the other half, the Real horsemen of the apocalypse will probably chunter on. City v Bayern, very difficult to call

  • Comment posted by mark fisher, today at 11:29

    If you had money on Napoli before the draw your laughing!,

  • Comment posted by ahuxt, today at 11:34

    Haaland has never been in a winning team vs Bayern so you'd imagine he would be well up for sticking a few past them across the tie. I still think City will prevail and will ultimately win the competition; they seem to have stopped conceded silly goals which has haunted them in the past.

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 11:29

    Chelsea no silverware this season then.

    • Reply posted by Grumpygit, today at 11:32

      Grumpygit replied:
      Been written off before in this and went on to win it, so watch it happen again

  • Comment posted by MrCrackerJack, today at 11:29

    Come on Napoli! Really want them to go on and win it! Not a Napoli fan but they have done really well this season 🔥

  • Comment posted by wembley1977, today at 11:37

    For once the draw doesn't appear rigged in favour of the English Penalty league sides.

    Looking forward to seeing both City & Chelsea thumped and KO'd out of the competition.

    Real v Bayern semi nailed on with Napoli to meet one of them in the final.

  • Comment posted by Patricia Green, today at 11:32

    I think City and Chelsea have the hardest draws on paper, but, you never know !

  • Comment posted by nutmegsfromnevin, today at 11:32

    Perfect for the mighty blues. Madrid are a spent force as proved by only scoring six against the scousers and their demented stork of a manager.

    • Reply posted by smelly fish , today at 11:35

      smelly fish replied:
      Blues are definitely Mighty Mouse but nothing more

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 11:30

    Ha ha, we've beaten them all before so no problem getting to Istanbul. Come on Chelsea

  • Comment posted by Henry, today at 11:29

    Bayern will be a severe test for City

  • Comment posted by Blusea, today at 11:28

    Real Madrid? No problem. We will give our best. You have to beat the best to be the best.

  • Comment posted by JBM, today at 11:26

    Chelsea -OUT
    Man City-OUT

  • Comment posted by Noshaq, today at 11:36

    Laughing at all the people claiming a fix but for like 6 different reasons.

