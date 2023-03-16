Jim Goodwin is ending the season as team boss of the side who started under former team-mate Jack Ross

Jim Goodwin says an information overload brought on by Dundee United's managerial changes this season may have "boggled" players' heads.

Goodwin became United's third team boss of the campaign when he was appointed on a deal until the end of the season earlier this month.

The bottom-placed side have yet to win in two Scottish Premiership games under the latest incumbent.

"I think that lack of stability has probably had an impact," he said.

"I have not been long out of being a player - I have not forgotten what it feels like when you have got a change of manager.

"You have got three managers in one season giving three different messages. Sometimes your head is boggled by all the information that you are given, so I have come in in the last couple of weeks and I have really just tried to strip everything back and tried to simplify everything, just to try and get back to basics - not overloading them with information."

Wednesday's 1-1 draw away to Livingston ended a seven-game losing run, but with United three points adrift of Ross County and Kilmarnock, Goodwin stressed that "there is no time now for me to bed in a real football philosophy" before the end of the season.

The Irishman, who succeeded Liam Fox on a short-term deal until the summer just weeks after himself exiting Aberdeen, contemplated Saturday's visit by former side St Mirren while admitting that funds have been made available should he need to bolster his squad in the free-agent market in the coming weeks.

"Albeit the playing budget was long spent, they have actually made a bit more finance available to me if there was a player out there that became available," he added. "But I am not willing to spend it just for the sake of spending it.

"We are keeping an eye out in case there is one rough diamond out there that hasn't been snapped up, but the likelihood of somebody coming in is unlikely. I do believe there is enough here in the squad to get the job done."