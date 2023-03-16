Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Left-back Don Megson skippered Sheffield Wednesday in their 1966 FA Cup final

Legendary Sheffield Wednesday defender and former captain Don Megson has died at the age of 86.

Megson, the father of Wednesday player and manager Gary, made his first-team debut in 1959 for the Owls and went on to play 442 games over 11 seasons.

He moved to Bristol Rovers in 1970 before retiring two years after, later becoming manager of the Gas.

He then took charge of American side Portland Timbers before returning to England to briefly manage Bournemouth.

The highlights of Megson's career included helping Wednesday to second place in Division One in the 1960-61 season, and a 3-2 win against Barcelona in the first leg of their Fairs Cup quarter-final the next year.

He also captained the Owls at Wembley in their 1966 FA Cup final defeat by Everton.

"Don Megson is a legend," said current Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

"The number of games he's played and the memories he's had at this club.

"It's a sad loss for his family, and for Sheffield Wednesday, and my thoughts are with them."