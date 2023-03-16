Close menu

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Ivan Toney in England squad for games against Italy and Ukraine

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Ivan Toney applauds Brentford fans
Ivan Toney has scored 16 Premier League goals so far for Brentford this season

England manager Gareth Southgate has picked uncapped striker Ivan Toney in the squad for this month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

Brentford's Toney, 27, is the second-highest English goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 16 goals, behind Tottenham's Harry Kane.

However, he is facing a potential ban from the game having accepted breaking Football Association betting rules.

England travel to Italy on 23 March and host Ukraine at Wembley on 26 March.

The matches will be England's first since they were knocked out by France in the World Cup quarter-final in December.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of five players picked for the tournament in Qatar who are not in Southgate's latest 25-man squad.

The others are defenders Conor Coady and Ben White, striker Callum Wilson and the injured Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea's right-back Reece James and left-back Ben Chilwell missed the World Cup through injury but return to the squad, along with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Toney was charged with 232 betting breaches in November and a further 30 in December, and a disciplinary hearing has yet to take place.

"He is playing for his club and available for them," said Southgate. "There hasn't been a trial or any judgement so I don't know on what basis we wouldn't pick him.

"Ivan has been consistent across the season. He is playing really well. I like his presence in games."

Toney was picked in the squad for England's Nations League qualifiers with Italy and Germany last year but did not play.

The forward has helped Brentford to eighth in the Premier League this season and scored the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with top-flight leaders Arsenal in February.

"I saw his game against Arsenal where he was outstanding and he deserves his opportunity," Southgate added.

'Walker situation is complicated'

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has been picked, despite Cheshire Police launching an investigation after a newspaper alleged he indecently exposed himself in a bar.

"It is a complicated situation, I have spoken at length with him," said Southgate.

"He is back playing with his club, there is no conclusive evidence to leave him out at this stage. I have to be careful on being the moral judge on things.

"We have had a couple of long conversations, we feel we want him with us, but we know when you're an England player there is an even higher bar on how you conduct yourselves and what is expected.

"We are not taking those decisions lightly."

On the omissions of White and Alexander-Arnold, the England manager said: "There are three boys that are in as right-backs, we've got them just ahead of those two.

"We're blessed in that position with a depth of talent and it's the hardest position to pick, albeit it's never straightforward criteria and it's always shifting around a little bit on form."

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

526 comments

  • Comment posted by 23CarraGold, today at 14:08

    How Eric Dier still gets in the squad I will never know. Absolute donkey

    • Reply posted by bigsimon7280, today at 14:10

      bigsimon7280 replied:
      As a spurs fan, i agree......

  • Comment posted by lukespeakman, today at 14:12

    So can pick Toney now he has admitted charges, but couldn’t take to the WC because he was under investigation?

    Sure.

    • Reply posted by Leila Poop, today at 14:22

      Leila Poop replied:
      It will not matter he will just pick Kane

  • Comment posted by Cosmic, today at 14:10

    What has Fikayo Tomori got to do to get selected? Southgate's loyalty will cost him yet again. Should have gone after the WC let alone the Euros.

    • Reply posted by jonmel83, today at 14:14

      jonmel83 replied:
      Play in England it seems , it’s like rugby

  • Comment posted by Lordinal, today at 14:08

    Mason Mount must be Southgate’s long lost son

    • Reply posted by 9ja_scorpion, today at 14:10

      9ja_scorpion replied:
      same for Eric Dier !

  • Comment posted by levelheadedfan, today at 14:14

    Dier, Henderson, Maguire, Phillips .... *YAWN*

    • Reply posted by lander, today at 14:27

      lander replied:
      Same old,same old..why does Southgate bother?

  • Comment posted by HaHaYouLost, today at 14:09

    Henderson gets picked again, how embarrassing

    • Reply posted by HP92, today at 14:11

      HP92 replied:
      Well he has played a bit this season Phillips and Maguire have hardly played

  • Comment posted by cj, today at 14:17

    Ward-Prowse extremely unlucky not to be included considering mount and Phillips are in there

    • Reply posted by Alan, today at 14:30

      Alan replied:
      Jordan Henderson's in the squad, even I can feel unlucky to not get picked ahead of that sideways waste of space.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 14:12

    Kalvin Phillips, Harry Maguire, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount - I thought players were picked on form? Feel free to add anymore below.....

    • Reply posted by joffey, today at 14:15

      joffey replied:
      Beckham ,Scholes etc even at their age

  • Comment posted by Torquay400, today at 14:14

    What is it going to take for Harry Maguire to be dropped.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 14:16

      Tony replied:
      They've been careful not to drop him because if a statue is dropped, it's at risk of shattering into pieces.

  • Comment posted by bananaman12345, today at 14:13

    Seems strange to select a player who has accepted more than 200 betting charges against him and has yet to serve any punishment for that. Seems inconsistent and maybe reflects the lack of choices Southgate has in that position.

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 14:21

      chris replied:
      so your saying his selection is a gamble?

  • Comment posted by HaHaYouLost, today at 14:11

    What does Mount actually do to get in this team? It's bad enough we have Henderson 🙄

    • Reply posted by RobHaynes, today at 14:17

      RobHaynes replied:
      Henderson is street ahead of Mount.

  • Comment posted by Half spin quark, today at 14:14

    Brighton under de zerbi have more possession than any team in the league since he joined, Brighton play pretty epic football, and have plenty of English players. However they are not cheslivmancmanuarsespuds so you know. He can't pick them

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 14:16

      otiger replied:
      Yet he picks Brentford and Crystal Palace.

      What English player from Brighton should he pick?

  • Comment posted by Hayds, today at 14:08

    "picking players on form" BS!

    • Reply posted by Matt, today at 14:17

      Matt replied:
      Or, and hear me out here, OR the inconvenient truth is that that aren't enough decent English players out there so choices are massively limited? How many more times do we have to prove that English football isn't the best in the World? The best teams aren't English. Best players aren't either. So let's stop acting like it's coming home.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 14:11

    Ye Gods. 6 of them dropped by clubs and never play. Southgate lost us game v France by picking favourites. Doing same again

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 14:24

      mrmjvc replied:
      Did you watch the match? The players lost it not Southgate. They had chances just didn't take them. That's knockout football for you.

  • Comment posted by Steve 1879, today at 14:14

    Shocking decision given the admission of guilt over gambling!

    He should be banned from all forms of football for a year or two! preferably the latter!

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 14:21

      chris replied:
      so your saying his selection is a gamble?

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 14:12

    Henderson???? Why??? He offers nothing.

    • Reply posted by Illywhackerpundit, today at 14:41

      Illywhackerpundit replied:
      Nonsense, he shouts at and intimidates referees

  • Comment posted by Matt32, today at 14:20

    How is Dier there before Tomori? Maguire picked before White? Gallagher instead of Willock? Phillips instead of JWP?
    I have always backed Southgate, but England can't afford to be stagnant!

    • Reply posted by Ashley Choudry, today at 14:41

      Ashley Choudry replied:
      You had me until you mentioned Willock lol, Hardly been Newcastle's best player this season.

  • Comment posted by Barnesboy, today at 14:19

    How can Southgate call up Conor Gallagher over James Ward-Prowse, JWP plays every minute for Southampton, he's box to box, plays multiple positons and has the best delivery and free kicks in Europe!!! If JWP played for a top sixe side he'd be first on the teamsheet.

  • Comment posted by malcolm, today at 14:12

    Southgate incapable of selecting exciting imaginative players. Too many dull and boring players in this squad.

    • Reply posted by JustAnotherKnowAll, today at 14:17

      JustAnotherKnowAll replied:
      Too many dull and boring comments on here, Malcolm.

  • Comment posted by The Gorg, today at 14:10

    Why? He about to get a ban for betting that will be at least 3 months.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 14:22

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      When he's banned, he's banned. It hasn't happened yet so why wouldn't we want to pick an in-form striker? Presumably you think he should be banned for life from England squads.

