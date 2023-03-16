Close menu

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Ivan Toney in England squad for games against Italy and Ukraine

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments31

Breaking news

England manager Gareth Southgate has picked striker Ivan Toney in his squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine this month.

Brentford's Toney, 27, is the second-highest English goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 16 goals, behind Tottenham's Harry Kane.

However, he is facing a potential ban from the game having accepted breaking Football Association betting rules.

England travel to Italy on 23 March and host Ukraine at Wembley on 26 March.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City) Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by Mike , today at 14:13

    Maguire & Stones.......really!! DO'OH
    Good luck to Toney
    Come on England
    #UTG

  • Comment posted by malcolm, today at 14:12

    Southgate incapable of selecting exciting imaginative players. Too many dull and boring players in this squad.

  • Comment posted by lukespeakman, today at 14:12

    So can pick Toney now he has admitted charges, but couldn’t take to the WC because he was under investigation?

    Sure.

  • Comment posted by Amber, today at 14:12

    We can't experiment too much because we need a result against Italy but Ben White surely deserves a call up ahead of quite a few of the named defenders.

  • Comment posted by mikewheeler, today at 14:12

    Oliver Skipp deserves a spot far more than Mason Mount. He never puts a foot wrong. Good ol’ Southgate favouritism at its finest.

  • Comment posted by Depeche1966, today at 14:12

    Bonus is this will be Southgates last tournament qualifying campaign !! His mates in the squad will be sweating on being picked again once he has gone !!

  • Comment posted by eeth, today at 14:12

    Uninspiring squad again. Same old same old barring Toney.
    Maguire, Henderson, Phillips (who barely plays like Maguire). It’s pretty much rinse and repeat squads if players are fit no matter how in or out of form they are

  • Comment posted by James, today at 14:12

    Kalvin Phillips, Harry Maguire, Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount - I thought players were picked on form? Feel free to add anymore below.....

  • Comment posted by Jim Bly, today at 14:12

    Agree that Tomori deserved it too.

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 14:12

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 14:12

    Shame yet again Lewis Dunk misses out and to chuck another Albion name into the mix Silly March surely deserves a chance as well.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 14:12

    Henderson???? Why??? He offers nothing.

  • Comment posted by trewo, today at 14:12

    Ivan Toney but not Ollie Watkins???

  • Comment posted by YouCrazyDiamonds, today at 14:12

    Will a smack on the wrist be considered enough of a punishment. I wonder how VAR views it, it pokes its nose into everything else.
    If selected, I'd like to see him play in an England shirt.

  • Comment posted by JP, today at 14:12

    Very predictable and uninspiring.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 14:11

    Ye Gods. 6 of them dropped by clubs and never play. Southgate lost us game v France by picking favourites. Doing same again

  • Comment posted by bigsimon7280, today at 14:11

    Definitely some favourites picked in this lot and certainly not what you would call 'On form' selections.

  • Comment posted by Brad, today at 14:11

    Absolutely disgusting that Toney is even considered for International duty and even more so that he is still playing Premier League. He is a criminal, defrauding companies of their money through his friends, family or associates with bets. If you owned a betting company/business, would you be happy to still see him playing and being paid an extortionate amount of money? I didn't think so...

  • Comment posted by Oldman, today at 14:11

    Oh that means we have a break for internationals, that sucks.

  • Comment posted by Patrick, today at 14:11

    More betting jokes please, they never get tired.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022

Also in Sport