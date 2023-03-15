Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Ryan Wintle captained Cardiff against West Brom on Wednesday, as he has done on a number of occasions this season

Midfielder Ryan Wintle says Cardiff City can strike a blow in the Championship relegation fight at Rotherham - and set themselves up for the south Wales derby.

Cardiff will go above 20th-place Rotherham with a win on Saturday.

The Bluebirds, who are 21st, would also move to within a point of Swansea City, who they host on 1 April.

"For me it's a six-pointer [at Rotherham] and I am sure their camp will think the same," said Wintle.

"We have got to go there and show we are a good team.

"We have just drawn with West Brom, who are up there fighting for the play-offs, so hopefully they will be fearful of us and we will go there and win."

Cardiff have built some momentum under Sabri Lamouchi, winning three and drawing one of their last six matches.

Rotherham is their final game before the international break, with Swansea to come a fortnight later.

Cardiff have taken seven points from their last three home games, their best run of the season on their own patch.

Swansea have had the upper hand over their neighbours in recent years, winning six of the last eight derbies and conceding only one goal in the process.

Yet Russell Martin's team are in miserable form, having won just once in their last 10 league games, and three times in the last 23 fixtures in all competitions, falling from five points behinds leaders Burnley in October to 17th in the Championship.

"You see their results, they are dropping off a little bit," added Cardiff vice-captain Wintle.

"We have got to be confident and if they are not confident, hopefully we can get one over on them, which we haven't done in the past few games."

Sory Kaba's header against West Brom saw Cardiff come from behind to claim a point for only the third time this season.

It was a welcome result given that 22nd-place Blackpool had cut the gap to Cardiff thanks to their remarkable 6-1 win over Queens Park Rangers the previous night.

"When you see someone thumping someone 6-1, it puts a bit of pressure on you," Wintle said.

"But it's about what we do, not what they do, because they have got to catch us.

"We are not in the bottom three so we have just got to keep ticking off points."