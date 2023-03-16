Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Mikey Johnston is on loan from Celtic at Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes this season

Celtic's Mikey Johnston has been handed a first Republic of Ireland call-up for the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against France and friendly with Latvia.

The 23-year-old winger, who is on loan with Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes, was recently cleared to switch allegiance from his native Scotland.

Uncapped Stoke City midfielder Will Smallbone is also included.

Norwich City duo Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah return after not featuring in 2022 because of injury.

"Mikey is someone I have been aware of for a long time," said Republic boss Stephen Kenny.

"He broke on the scene very quickly for Celtic, played in four cup finals before he was 22, but he had been out injured for a year and it was a tough one for him.

"He saw a lot of players come in and bypass him while he was injured. For him to go to Portugal was a brave step, a tough league and it is not all upward curve for him.

"He has different characteristics that will add to the squad and we can't expect a major impact in this camp, but it is a good introduction for him."

Duffy, Stevens and Robinson injured

Experienced defender Shane Duffy is ruled out by injury although his lack of recent game time for Fulham had led to speculation that he could have been missing from the squad in any case.

Cardiff striker Callum Robinson and Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens are also unavailable because of injury.

Swansea wing-back Ryan Manning, Preston winger Robbie Brady and Derby midfielder Conor Hourihane are notable absentees.

"There are several players in that position there and it is very tight, but I think Callum O'Dowda's form, in my opinion he has been Cardiff's player of the year this season," added Kenny, explaining Manning's exclusion.

"He offers something different, he is quick and very direct."

Hourihane's club-mate Jason Knight and Wigan striker Will Keane both return after missing the November friendlies against Norway and Malta because of injury while former Northern Ireland Under-21 player Mark Sykes is retained in the squad after being a late call-up for those games.

Highly-rated Brighton striker Evan Ferguson also remains in the squad after making his debut against Norway.

The Republic face Latvia in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium on 22 March before hosting France five days later in their first Euro 2024 qualifier.

On facing 2018 World Cup winners France in Dublin, Kenny said: "It is exciting, when we got the draw initially we understood the magnitude of it and the difficulty with that but it provides an opportunity.

"We understand not many neutrals will give us a chance against France because of their pedigree and what they have achieved and we are fine with that, but we are capable of putting in a strong performance against anyone."

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Wolves), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Brom), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Brom), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston), Jason Knight (Derby County), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United), Mark Sykes (Bristol City)

Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Preston, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Mikey Johnston (Vitoria, on loan from Celtic).