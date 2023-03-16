Derby boss Paul Warne guided Rotherham to promotion from League One last season

Boss Paul Warne says he is aware that the pressure of Derby County's promotion bid "can break" his players if not delicately managed.

The Rams are three places and 10 points adrift of the automatic promotion spots with 10 matches remaining.

Derby have won just one of their past three games, dropping five points from winning positions.

"If we lose Saturday our season isn't over, but the importance of winning is now becoming greater," Warne said.

"I showed the players the league table the other day and said 'if we had beaten Shrewsbury and played better in the second half at Plymouth, which we should have, we would only be two or three points off second'.

"I need to show them the importance of every game and that comes down to every tackle, every attacking corner, defending every set-piece, every throw-in - everything has to be spot-on to give yourself the best chance to win.

"You have to try to put that on the lads, but not too much because it can break them."

The Rams next face mid-table Fleetwood on Saturday, with play-off chasing Peterborough and fellow promotion contenders Ipswich following after that.

"It's about being consistent over these 10 games, trying to get six or seven wins ideally and trying to get as high as you can," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"And if you are fortunate enough or unfortunate enough, however you want to look at it, to be in the play-offs you just want to hit it in really good form."