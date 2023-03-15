Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls finished fourth in Combined Counties League Premier Division South last season

Francis Lekimamati's hat-trick helped end Jersey Bulls' three-game winless run as they won 4-2 at 10-man Balham.

After early pressure Fraser Barlow put Bulls ahead on 14 minutes - the club's 100th goal of the season.

Lekimamati's superb volley 13 minutes later doubled the lead before Tom Lanek got one back just after half-time.

Lekimamati's second came after an hour and Balham then had a player sent off before he completed his hat-trick three minutes later with a curling free-kick.

The hosts, who had been on a 13-game unbeaten run, could have been further behind had Hugo Viera's 78th-minute goal not been ruled out for offside, but they did get a consolation with 10 minutes left when Lanek converted a penalty.

"I'm very pleased, but a little bit disappointed that we performed like we did but haven't done in the last couple of games," Bulls boss Gary Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"But I'm pleased to see us back to that level of performance and hopefully it bodes well for the run-in.

"It was more of a true reflection of us and we've got to make sure now that we've set a standard for these next nine games to give us the best chance we can of hopefully finishing the season well."

The win moves the islanders up to third place in Combined Counties Premier Division South.

They are three points behind second-placed Badshot Lea and eight off leaders Raynes Park Vale, having played an extra game.