David Martindale says Nicky Devlin is right to assess his options

Livingston manager David Martindale is resigned to losing captain Nicky Devlin when the right-back's contract runs out this summer, saying, "there is nothing we can do".

Devlin, 29, joined Livi from Walsall in 2019 and has made 138 appearances for the Scottish Premiership club.

However, the player has indicated he has not "definitely" decided to depart.

"Good luck to him. I've huge respect and admiration for Nicky," said Martindale.

"I would love to keep him at the club but I'm realistic. He needs to go and try get better finances for him and his family so I'm more than happy.

"I get to the stage I have done all I can. If I'm brutally honest, I agree with the rationale behind it. I will give him a big pat on the back and wish him all the success in the future because he has been phenomenal for me."

Livingston, who host Ross County on Saturday, are seventh in the Scottish Premiership - a point off the top six and four points below the European places.

Devlin started his career with Dumbarton and has featured for Motherwell, Stenhousemuir and Ayr United.

"It's probably the first time since I came back up the road I have been out of contract in the summer," said the Scot.

"No doors have been closed so will let it play out. It's not something that is definitely going to happen."

And Martindale added: "The one part that I would probably say may change it is European football with the money that would bring in and maybe the opportunity that would give to the player."