Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

The BBC will broadcast live television coverage of the Scottish Cup semi-final between Falkirk and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The match at Hampden will kick off at 12:15 BST on Saturday, 29 April.

Coverage will be available on BBC One Scotland, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

There will also be live Sportsound commentary of both semi-finals on BBC Radio Scotland, with holders Rangers taking on Celtic on 30 April (13:30).

BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app will also feature the radio coverage.

The first of the semi-finals is a repeat of the 2015 final, which Inverness won 2-1 for their first major honour. The Highlanders are one of the sides bidding for promotion from the Championship this season.

Falkirk are the first third-tier side to have reached the semi-final stage since Rangers in 2014 and last won the competition in 1957, finishing as runners-up on three occasions since.

Rangers and Celtic also met in last year's last four, Rangers winning 2-1 after extra time but losing by the same scoreline over 90 minutes in their recent Viaplay Cup final encounter.

Premiership leaders Celtic hold the record for Scottish Cups won with 40, last doing so in 2020.