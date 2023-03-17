Close menu

Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace sack manager after 12-game winless run

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palacecomments615

Patrick Vieira
Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira succeeded Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace in July 2021

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Patrick Vieira after a 12-match winless run.

Palace have not won a match in 2023 and were beaten 1-0 by Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday, their third defeat in a row.

They are 12th in the table but are only three points above 18th-placed Bournemouth, who have a game in hand.

"It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made," chairman Steve Parish said.external-link

"Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status."

Frenchman Vieira, 46, was appointed before the start of the 2021-22 season and led the Eagles to a 12th-placed finish, earning praise for an attacking style.

However, this season they have scored just 21 goals in 27 games - only Wolves, Everton and bottom-of-the-table Southampton have fewer.

Before their defeat by Brighton, Palace had gone three consecutive games without a shot on target.

No Premier League team has won fewer points in 2023 than Palace, who have taken five from a possible 33.

Three members of Vieira's coaching staff - Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun - have also left the club and the process of appointing a new manager is under way.

Just five points separate the Premier League's bottom nine clubs heading into the final months of the season.

Palace travel to leaders Arsenal, Vieira's former club, on Sunday (14:00 GMT).

Their final 10 games of the season will see them face all eight of their relegation rivals.

Parish added: "Patrick's impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues.

"He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th-placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival.

"Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service."

'The threat of relegation proved too much' - analysis

Football news reporter Alex Howell

The sacking of manager Patrick Vieira by Crystal Palace will not come as a surprise to those who have seen the Eagles struggle in 2023.

It was felt that Vieira was fighting for his job after the loss to Brighton on Wednesday, but he may have been given the Arsenal game as one last chance to show he could turn around a season that is turning into a relegation battle.

Ultimately, that has not happened.

Palace have not won since a New Year's Eve victory over Bournemouth. They conceded with the last kick of the game against Brentford on 18 February, which cost them a win, and have had fixtures against the majority of the top six to deal with.

Goalscoring has been a huge issue - Palace have not found the net for the past four matches and have not scored twice in a game since December.

It is not yet clear who the club will bring in to replace Vieira but they will need to get the team scoring and quickly. The Eagles do not concede a lot but without scoring themselves, the threat of relegation gets bigger with every week that passes.

How to follow Crystal Palace on the BBC bannerCrystal Palace banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

618 comments

  • Comment posted by Bullster, today at 08:19

    Wow is it April Fools Day? Thought it was when I first heard this. Ridiculous decision by Palace I feel, Viera is a top man and will go on to better things.

    • Reply posted by Tacbohull, today at 08:30

      Tacbohull replied:
      I wish we,d had him at Leeds instead of Marsch

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 08:19

    What a shambles, when the team aren't good enough, the board doesn't want to spend and totally be reliant on one player let's blame the manager. Are palace Tottenham in disguise?

    • Reply posted by Gunner, today at 08:25

      Gunner replied:
      Very good shout, it is a typical spurts type decision

  • Comment posted by dave h, today at 08:17

    Not sure Steve Parrish has got this right. Palace failed to back Viera in the last two transfer windows and they’ve had a difficult run of games having played teams above them.
    This could easily backfire - April fixtures are all winnable and they’ll be without a manager for that period.

    • Reply posted by Rich, today at 08:23

      Rich replied:
      So they aren’t going to get a new manager until the end of April?

  • Comment posted by Erroll Sims, today at 08:19

    Ridiculous decision

    • Reply posted by Adam, today at 08:29

      Adam replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 08:13

    This is everything that’s wrong.

    He came in, they had a good start, and recently they’ve had a poor run, but what is he meant to do? If you don’t give him any time, then why bring him in at all?

    Ridiculous

    • Reply posted by Roast Dinner, today at 09:01

      Roast Dinner replied:
      Have you actually watched the matches this year though? Not just highlights and match reports.

      I like Vieira, but it’s been awful lately and sadly a change seems necessary.

      Time will tell if it pays off, I’m keeping my fingers crossed.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 08:25

    Sacked on St. Patrick's Day as well. That's just cruel lads.

    • Reply posted by acunningstunt, today at 08:48

      acunningstunt replied:
      what has st patricks day got to do with palace?

      weird comment

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 08:19

    Are Palace under-performing? Vieira looks like a good manager to me. Always calm and logical. I like him.

    • Reply posted by Lucky Duck, today at 08:35

      Lucky Duck replied:
      When your gonna comment try and know what your talking about. If a team can't even get a shot on target you won't win a game. Calm and logical but no points. No wins in 2023.

  • Comment posted by Hawzeeboy, today at 08:18

    Another example of the owners displaying a complete lack of knowledge about the sport. Win = keep job; Lose = lose job. This so called selection process is just a charade. I imagine the Palace fans will be wondering who will do a better job and Mr Vieira will be a tad miffed.

    • Reply posted by Rich, today at 08:22

      Rich replied:
      Talk around the club is that morale is totally through the floor within the team and the club in general so maybe the board had to act

  • Comment posted by DubTed, today at 08:12

    Strange decision but not surprising in the premier league manager merry go round

  • Comment posted by TealBubblyPrimrose, today at 08:11

    Who can do a better job with the group of players?

    • Reply posted by jocktamsinsbrains, today at 08:20

      jocktamsinsbrains replied:
      Cue speculation of dinosaurs being appointed …. Big Sam , Brucey, Carlos Cantkickaball, etc

  • Comment posted by Lord Bagot, today at 08:11

    Short-sighted!

    • Reply posted by TomeToyou, today at 08:20

      TomeToyou replied:
      What do you mean?

      Palace missed the Champions League places again.

      Nothing else is good enough.

  • Comment posted by PeterSchMichaelOwenHargreaves, today at 08:11

    Stupid

    • Reply posted by LockStockBringo, today at 08:16

      LockStockBringo replied:
      I don't necessarily disagree, but 12 games without a win, everyone knows how cut throat the PL is now including those taking up managerial roles, who are always ridiculously well compensated upon getting the chop anyway. The PL is what it is at this point, there's too much money at stake to ever go back.

  • Comment posted by Puddloflaj, today at 08:23

    Guess it's just not Patrick's day

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 09:18

      Anon replied:
      well no, it's SAINT Patrick's day and he's no saint...... (in more ways than one)

  • Comment posted by Vortex, today at 08:22

    12th last season - "earning praise"

    12th this season - sacked

    • Reply posted by Fartman, today at 08:24

      Fartman replied:
      Look at the points and trajectory though

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 08:12

    Genuinely surprised at this but the results have been woeful to be fair

  • Comment posted by John, today at 08:21

    Now Palace can concentrate on getting relegated

  • Comment posted by More Like It, today at 08:18

    that's football now I guess, most managers are just a short run of poor results from the sack. A lot of the pressure comes from the terraces, too.

    Very bad decison all the same, hope Vieira gets another job soon.

    • Reply posted by onenilupjitters, today at 09:07

      onenilupjitters replied:
      They have picked up 5 points from 33 in 2023. That is justifiably sack territory.

  • Comment posted by RM, today at 08:15

    Crystal Palace are going to pay for their mistake. The palace board have taken out 2 birds with one stone. Now Viera is gone they will go down.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 08:21

      David replied:
      Err, they were free falling down to the bottom with Vierra in charge - or had you not noticed through those rose-tinted glasses?

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 08:22

    Stupid Decision

  • Comment posted by jamois, today at 08:18

    Extraordinary news. Seems like a top manager to me, one who developed a pre-existing squad without loads of money and yet never given a decent striker who could stick chances away. I’m surprised at the Palace board.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 08:28

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      He signed mateta and edouard. But then doesn't trust either to start games regularly, or know how to set the team up to use them. He failed to sign any new full backs- we have Mitchell plus 2 30+ right backs. He sacked derry for rightly blasting the players after a pathetic performance at Everton.

      He's a nice guy, but suited to the number 2 role rather than the top job.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport