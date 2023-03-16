Close menu
Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Real BetisReal Betis0Man UtdManchester United1

Real Betis 0-1 Manchester United (Agg:1-5): Marcus Rashford scores as visitors reach Europa League quarter-finals

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments497

Marcus Rashford celebrates
Marcus Rashford has scored six goals in the Europa League this season

Marcus Rashford was on target again as Manchester United cruised into the quarter-finals of the Europa League with a clinical win at Real Betis.

After an open first half Rashford put United ahead in the 55th minute with a thunderous long-range effort dipping into the bottom corner.

The hosts had created plenty of chances before United opened the scoring as Betis' Joaquin saw his early curled effort hit the outside of the post.

Erik ten Hag's side had done the hard work in Manchester last week and advanced as 5-1 winners on aggregate.

The draw for the last eight takes place on Friday (12:00 GMT).

Rashford's remarkable run goes on

Rashford's impressive form continues. Since club football resumed following the World Cup, he has scored 19 goals in 24 appearances.

The 25-year-old is already in his most productive season in front of goal and remains the highest scorer in the Europa League with six goals from eight matches.

His latest finish came from United's first shot on target. Earlier the Red Devils had hit the post through a Facundo Pellistri effort just before half-time.

Once they went in front, a second seemed inevitable, but Marcel Sabitzer, Jadon Sancho and Wout Weghorst all failed to convert good openings, while 21-year-old Pellistri continued to impress driving United forward on his first competitive start for the club.

On another day, one of Betis' flurry of early chances would have found the net to set up an intriguing second leg.

But the hosts were unlucky, with Joaquin hitting the post and Juanmi slicing a shot narrowly wide when through on goal.

United are now through to the last eight of the Europa League for the third time in five seasons.

They face Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (16:30 GMT) as they continue to fight on multiple fronts.

Player of the match

RashfordMarcus Rashford

with an average of 8.88

Line-ups

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Dantas da Silva
  • 23Sabaly
  • 16Pezzella
  • 3González
  • 20da Silva SantosSubstituted forMirandaat 26'minutes
  • 5RodríguezSubstituted forGuardadoat 66'minutes
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 24RuibalSubstituted forIglesiasat 59'minutes
  • 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forCanalesat 59'minutes
  • 7Juanmi
  • 21PérezSubstituted forDa Silvaat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bravo
  • 6Ruiz
  • 9Iglesias
  • 10Canales
  • 11Rosa da Silva
  • 12Da Silva
  • 18Guardado
  • 25Martín Fernández
  • 28Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 33Miranda
  • 35Martí Garreta
  • 37Pérez Guerrero

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-BissakaSubstituted forDalotat 75'minutes
  • 5Maguire
  • 6Li MartínezSubstituted forLindelöfat 75'minutes
  • 12Malacia
  • 8Bruno FernandesSubstituted forElangaat 68'minutes
  • 18Casemiro
  • 28PellistriBooked at 29mins
  • 17FredSubstituted forSabitzerat 60'minutes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forSanchoat 60'minutes
  • 27Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 15Sabitzer
  • 19Varane
  • 20Dalot
  • 22Heaton
  • 23Shaw
  • 25Sancho
  • 31Butland
  • 36Elanga
  • 39McTominay
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic

Match Stats

Home TeamReal BetisAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home15
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Betis 0, Manchester United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Betis 0, Manchester United 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Wout Weghorst (Manchester United).

  4. Post update

    Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  7. Post update

    Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Borja Iglesias (Real Betis).

  9. Post update

    Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Germán Pezzella (Real Betis).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Canales.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).

  13. Post update

    Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Borja Iglesias (Real Betis).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Germán Pezzella.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Facundo Pellistri tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Harry Maguire.

Comments

497 comments

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 19:43

    Sad that Betis had to return to type and try to cheat their way through.

    I was impressed with their honesty and sportsmanship in the first leg.
    Tonight they were a typical Spanish side, feigning injury, diving and getting players carded for nothing (how Pellistri got a yellow for that beggars belief).

    Good riddance cheats.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:46

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Oh dear. Man United fans talking about other teams players feigning injury and diving. Oh the irony😆

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 19:53

    Marcus Rashford is having the season of his life.
    Well played Manchester United 👏

    • Reply posted by The Road End , today at 20:01

      The Road End replied:
      Rashford is on fire this season, he just needs to be consistent and do it over 3 or 4 seasons, if he can do that then he’ll definitely be up there with some of the best attacking players in Europe

  • Comment posted by LetsallUNITEd, today at 19:48

    As a Liverpool Fan, I wish Klopp could humble himself and learn from ManUnited's Ten Hang. I urge my liverpool mates to start giving respect to United. they represent us well on world stage.

    • Reply posted by Harold Jarman, today at 19:50

      Harold Jarman replied:
      Fair play to you sir!

  • Comment posted by Kestrel Aviator, today at 19:55

    Disregarding the stupid comments it has to be recognised that ETH has made the difference to Manchester United since his appointment. His work ethic has transformed the squad and made them a team. He has transformed the culture and is admired by genuine football supporters irrespective of team loyalty.

    • Reply posted by The Road End , today at 19:58

      The Road End replied:
      Nobody can deny that ETH has improved the United team, the problem is that to many United fans never have anything positive to say about the likes of Pep and Klopp so it’s difficult sometimes for rival fans to give ETH the credit he truly deserves

  • Comment posted by Rainman, today at 19:51

    Man Utd showing again how to beat Spanish opposition in European matches. Are you watching, Liverpool?😂

    • Reply posted by The Road End , today at 19:55

      The Road End replied:
      Yes because obviously you can compare Betis to 14 times CL winners Real Madrid

  • Comment posted by nash, today at 19:54

    As a neutral leicester fan. I'm happy to see English elite teams finally starting to get back to their best except Liverpool I hate that team. Ps can we borrow E T H and Rushford for 2 games please. Thanks 😊

    • Reply posted by bob shankly, today at 19:56

      bob shankly replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by kennyw, today at 19:50

    Well done Utd. 2 cup wins and a top 4 in the league would be great and real progress!

    • Reply posted by Elmo, today at 20:22

      Elmo replied:
      He'll to that, we want 3 cups !!! 💪

  • Comment posted by Boggy Marsh, today at 19:57

    Not a great watch overall but crikey, what a goal that was by Rashford.

    The other thing of note was the ridiculous refereeing to give Pellistri a yellow card when he was fouled.

    For both things, unbelievable Jeff!!

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 19:55

    So all the big teams progressed in Europe.

    • Reply posted by Boris, today at 20:04

      Boris replied:
      All the big , plus United

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 19:40

    Rather comfortable in the end by united. Clean sheet aswell. Bit of a rocky first half but did well in the end. Rashford again! 27 goals so far!

  • Comment posted by GJM, today at 19:43

    At least Pellegrino can shut up now, don't get too cocky before you play. Beat 5-1, you look silly now, come on.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:48

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Thats what happens when they play Claudio Bravo in goal

  • Comment posted by whole_world_gone_mad, today at 19:41

    ETH is tactical genius…. Mixing with experience and youth and go full throttle game in game out - carbon copy of another legendary manage, from not too far ago

    • Reply posted by jamjar, today at 19:57

      jamjar replied:
      Agreed, the amount of games united have played since Xmas and he's still picking up impressive results (Liverpool aside)

  • Comment posted by bob shankly, today at 19:55

    It’s been a perfect week in Europe for the country so far. Come on Arsenal and West Ham

    Would be good to see England’s big 4 clubs, Chelsea, City, Utd and Arsenal, plus West Ham alm progressing!

    • Reply posted by wolf359, today at 20:56

      wolf359 replied:
      Why mention those minnows West Ham?

  • Comment posted by ovalball, today at 20:19

    United just tipping away

    While Liverpool achieve the quadruple

    Knocked out of the worthless cup
    Knocked out of the FA cup
    Knocked out of the European cup
    Knocked out of winning the League

    Liverpool one of the best teams in Premier league history

    • Reply posted by Changing Times, today at 20:23

      Changing Times replied:
      Obsessed with Liverpool, even on Man U's greatest night in European football in SIX Years.

      Remarkable!

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Liverpool, today at 20:06

    So Man United get through in Europe
    I wonder what happened to the mentality monsters 🤔

    • Reply posted by Hetero sapiens, today at 20:16

      Hetero sapiens replied:
      They beat Liverpool last night. Again.

  • Comment posted by Dump GL TVTax Waster, today at 20:22

    Well done United

    • Reply posted by Changing Times, today at 20:25

      Changing Times replied:
      I know, I had the audacity to challenge the validity of Man u fans saying the Quadruple was on!

  • Comment posted by grizzle, today at 19:37

    Once again MARCUS RASHFORD brings home the bacon 👊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔥😝
    We've got CASEMIRO = WORLD CLASS
    Liverpool have Harvey Elliot = 6th & spanked in Europe 😆😝😂🤣👊
    League cup WON. FA CUP & EUROPA to follow 🔥🔥👊🤣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

    • Reply posted by jason , today at 19:40

      jason replied:
      Easy my friend. We’ve only won one trophy atm

  • Comment posted by ovalball, today at 20:25

    It looks like United will qualify twice for champions league football next season

    As Liverpool fail twice

    Oh dear

    • Reply posted by Oddbod, today at 21:08

      Oddbod replied:
      Liverpool have Twice as Many European Titles than Man U, though.

  • Comment posted by The Stretty End, today at 19:41

    Not the best of performances but job done.

    • Reply posted by John L, today at 19:47

      John L replied:
      Man Utd like performance once again. Still a disconnect at times, and still plenty of room for individual improvements. But progress all the same.