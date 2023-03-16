Match ends, Real Betis 0, Manchester United 1.
Marcus Rashford was on target again as Manchester United cruised into the quarter-finals of the Europa League with a clinical win at Real Betis.
After an open first half Rashford put United ahead in the 55th minute with a thunderous long-range effort dipping into the bottom corner.
The hosts had created plenty of chances before United opened the scoring as Betis' Joaquin saw his early curled effort hit the outside of the post.
Erik ten Hag's side had done the hard work in Manchester last week and advanced as 5-1 winners on aggregate.
The draw for the last eight takes place on Friday (12:00 GMT).
Rashford's remarkable run goes on
Rashford's impressive form continues. Since club football resumed following the World Cup, he has scored 19 goals in 24 appearances.
The 25-year-old is already in his most productive season in front of goal and remains the highest scorer in the Europa League with six goals from eight matches.
His latest finish came from United's first shot on target. Earlier the Red Devils had hit the post through a Facundo Pellistri effort just before half-time.
Once they went in front, a second seemed inevitable, but Marcel Sabitzer, Jadon Sancho and Wout Weghorst all failed to convert good openings, while 21-year-old Pellistri continued to impress driving United forward on his first competitive start for the club.
On another day, one of Betis' flurry of early chances would have found the net to set up an intriguing second leg.
But the hosts were unlucky, with Joaquin hitting the post and Juanmi slicing a shot narrowly wide when through on goal.
United are now through to the last eight of the Europa League for the third time in five seasons.
They face Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (16:30 GMT) as they continue to fight on multiple fronts.
Player of the match
RashfordMarcus Rashford
