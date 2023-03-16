Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marcus Rashford has scored six goals in the Europa League this season

Marcus Rashford was on target again as Manchester United cruised into the quarter-finals of the Europa League with a clinical win at Real Betis.

After an open first half Rashford put United ahead in the 55th minute with a thunderous long-range effort dipping into the bottom corner.

The hosts had created plenty of chances before United opened the scoring as Betis' Joaquin saw his early curled effort hit the outside of the post.

Erik ten Hag's side had done the hard work in Manchester last week and advanced as 5-1 winners on aggregate.

The draw for the last eight takes place on Friday (12:00 GMT).

Rashford's remarkable run goes on

Rashford's impressive form continues. Since club football resumed following the World Cup, he has scored 19 goals in 24 appearances.

The 25-year-old is already in his most productive season in front of goal and remains the highest scorer in the Europa League with six goals from eight matches.

His latest finish came from United's first shot on target. Earlier the Red Devils had hit the post through a Facundo Pellistri effort just before half-time.

Once they went in front, a second seemed inevitable, but Marcel Sabitzer, Jadon Sancho and Wout Weghorst all failed to convert good openings, while 21-year-old Pellistri continued to impress driving United forward on his first competitive start for the club.

On another day, one of Betis' flurry of early chances would have found the net to set up an intriguing second leg.

But the hosts were unlucky, with Joaquin hitting the post and Juanmi slicing a shot narrowly wide when through on goal.

United are now through to the last eight of the Europa League for the third time in five seasons.

They face Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (16:30 GMT) as they continue to fight on multiple fronts.

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Real Betis Avg Squad number 13 Player name Rui Silva Average rating 5.11 Squad number 14 Player name William Carvalho Average rating 4.55 Squad number 23 Player name Sabaly Average rating 4.44 Squad number 17 Player name Joaquín Average rating 4.39 Squad number 18 Player name Guardado Average rating 4.35 Squad number 16 Player name Pezzella Average rating 4.29 Squad number 3 Player name González Average rating 4.27 Squad number 5 Player name Rodríguez Average rating 4.26 Squad number 10 Player name Canales Average rating 4.21 Squad number 20 Player name Abner Average rating 4.14 Squad number 24 Player name Ruibal Average rating 4.13 Squad number 21 Player name Ayoze Pérez Average rating 4.12 Squad number 7 Player name Juanmi Average rating 4.07 Squad number 9 Player name Iglesias Average rating 4.05 Squad number 33 Player name Miranda Average rating 3.95 Squad number 12 Player name Willian José Average rating 3.79 Manchester United Avg Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 8.88 Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 8.56 Squad number 28 Player name Pellistri Average rating 8.52 Squad number 6 Player name Li Martínez Average rating 8.35 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 8.34 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 8.33 Squad number 12 Player name Malacia Average rating 8.17 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 8.11 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 8.05 Squad number 15 Player name Sabitzer Average rating 7.88 Squad number 27 Player name Weghorst Average rating 7.84 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 7.72 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 7.66 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 7.44 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 7.32 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 7.31