Match ends, Arsenal 1(3), Sporting Lisbon 1(5).
Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage in a penalty shootout defeat by Sporting Lisbon at Emirates Stadium.
Gabriel Martinelli's spot-kick was saved by goalkeeper Adan before Nuno Santos netted the winner to spark celebrations among Sporting's players at full-time following an eventful and entertaining tie.
A sensational long-range chip by Pedro Goncalves from 46 yards forced extra time after Arsenal's Granit Xhaka had earlier pounced on a rebound for the opener.
Arsenal defender Gabriel came agonisingly close twice in the final minutes of extra time when his header was tipped over the bar, and then he had an effort cleared off the goalline.
Sporting's Manuel Ugarte was also sent off after a dangerous sliding tackle on Bukayo Saka minutes before their shootout victory.
There were chances throughout in this frenetic second leg as Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard hit the post in extra time when he was gifted possession and ran through one-on-one with the goalkeeper, only for Adan to touch it onto the woodwork.
Sporting forward Marcus Edwards, previously at Tottenham, was also denied by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale minutes after Goncalves made it 1-1 in normal time.
The visitors will find out their quarter-final opponents in Friday's draw (11:00 GMT).
- Reaction to Thursday's Europa League
- Get updates, analysis and the latest news on Arsenal
- When is the quarter-final draw?
Rotation fails to pay off for Arsenal
Despite the score being 2-2 on aggregate going into the match, Mikel Arteta made five changes to the Arsenal starting XI as he tried to make full use of his squad in the midst of a Premier League title race.
There was a welcome return for striker Gabriel Jesus, making a first start since December after recovering from a knee injury, but he could not convert before going off at half-time.
And Arteta was dealt an early blow when injuries to defenders William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu forced him into first-half substitutions.
Sporting began well, controlling possession and creating numerous opportunities, despite Xhaka's powerful strike giving Arsenal a narrow lead.
They had a flurry of chances immediately after Goncalves' stunning equaliser too - Paulinho flicking a header over the bar and Edwards being denied by Ramsdale.
England goalkeeper Ramsdale had a busy evening, while Trossard, Martinelli and Gabriel all tested Adan at the other end.
Arsenal's European journey comes to an end but Arteta's concern will be the impact it could have on their Premier League campaign.
Injuries to key defenders and 120 minutes of gruelling action is not ideal preparation for their next league game against Crystal Palace in three days' time.
Freak goal catches out busy Ramsdale
Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale was in the thick of the action but ultimately could not have a say in the penalty shootout.
Goncalves' audacious chip from just over the halfway line in normal time saw Ramsdale scrambling back to his goal in a helpless attempt to prevent it going in.
The equaliser stunned Arsenal and they were pinned back for minutes afterwards before Ramsdale responded with a superb save to deny Edwards when he raced through on goal.
As extra time kicked in, it felt inevitable Ramsdale would be called into action again in a shootout and he almost made his mark, getting his fingertips to Gonçalo Inacio's spot-kick, only to see it nestle inside the post as a wry smile crossed Ramsdale's face.
Defeat ends a run of six matches unbeaten in all competitions for Arsenal.
Player of the match
AdánAntonio Adán
Arsenal
Avg
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number16Player nameHoldingAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number11Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
4.99
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number19Player nameTrossardAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number35Player nameZinchenkoAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number1Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number24Player nameNelsonAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number20Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number12Player nameSalibaAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number18Player nameTomiyasuAverage rating
4.34
- Squad number21Player nameFábio VieiraAverage rating
4.10
Sporting Lisbon
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAdánAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number11Player nameNuno SantosAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number32Player nameTanlongoAverage rating
7.89
- Squad number33Player nameArthur GomesAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number10Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number28Player namePoteAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number26Player nameDiomandeAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number25Player nameGonçalo InácioAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number3Player nameSt. JusteAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number79Player nameYoussef ChermitiAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number84Player nameDário EssugoAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number2Player nameMatheus ReisAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number20Player namePaulinhoAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number47Player nameRicardo EsgaioAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number17Player nameTrincãoAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number15Player nameUgarteAverage rating
7.47
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ramsdale
- 18TomiyasuSubstituted forWhiteat 9'minutes
- 12SalibaSubstituted forHoldingat 21'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 6Gabriel
- 35Zinchenko
- 21Fábio VieiraBooked at 24minsSubstituted forØdegaardat 101'minutes
- 20JorginhoSubstituted forParteyat 65'minutes
- 34XhakaBooked at 45mins
- 24NelsonSubstituted forSakaat 65'minutes
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forTrossardat 45'minutes
- 11Martinelli
Substitutes
- 3Tierney
- 4White
- 5Partey
- 7Saka
- 8Ødegaard
- 10Smith Rowe
- 15Kiwior
- 16Holding
- 19Trossard
- 30Turner
- 56Hillson
Sporting
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Adán
- 3St. Juste
- 26DiomandeBooked at 118mins
- 25Inácio
- 47de Sousa Esgaio
- 15UgarteBooked at 118mins
- 28Pereira GonçalvesSubstituted forEssugoat 94'minutes
- 2Reis de LimaSubstituted forGomes dos Santosat 94'minutes
- 10EdwardsSubstituted forTanlongoat 119'minutes
- 20Dias FernandesSubstituted forRamalho Chermitiat 90'minutes
- 17Machado TrincãoSubstituted forGomes Lourençoat 105'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Alexandropoulos
- 11Gomes dos Santos
- 12Israel
- 13Novo Neto
- 16Costa Rocha
- 18Fatawu
- 32Tanlongo
- 33Gomes Lourenço
- 77Borges Cabral
- 79Ramalho Chermiti
- 82Espanha Fernandes
- 84Essugo
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Arsenal 1(3), Sporting Lisbon 1(5).
Post update
Goal! Arsenal 1(3), Sporting Lisbon 1(5). Nuno Santos (Sporting Lisbon) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Arsenal 1(3), Sporting Lisbon 1(4). Arthur Gomes (Sporting Lisbon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Arsenal 1(3), Sporting Lisbon 1(3). Leandro Trossard (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Arsenal 1(2), Sporting Lisbon 1(3). Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting Lisbon) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Arsenal 1(2), Sporting Lisbon 1(2). Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Arsenal 1(1), Sporting Lisbon 1(2). Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Lisbon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Arsenal 1(1), Sporting Lisbon 1(1). Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Arsenal 1, Sporting Lisbon 1(1). Jeremiah St. Juste (Sporting Lisbon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Arsenal 1, Sporting Lisbon 1.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, Arsenal 1, Sporting Lisbon 1.
Post update
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dário Essugo (Sporting Lisbon).
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Mateo Tanlongo replaces Marcus Edwards.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon) for a bad foul.
Booking
Ousmane Diomande (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ousmane Diomande (Sporting Lisbon).
Artete not learned from the first leg.
Better team on the day won.
Would love to have seen them win this but now there are no excuses around winning the league
Put yer laces through it !!
Some teams are just not cut out for European Glory.