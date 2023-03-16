Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Pedro Goncalves' strike from 46 yards was the furthest distance a player has scored from in the Europa League this season

Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage in a penalty shootout defeat by Sporting Lisbon at Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli's spot-kick was saved by goalkeeper Adan before Nuno Santos netted the winner to spark celebrations among Sporting's players at full-time following an eventful and entertaining tie.

A sensational long-range chip by Pedro Goncalves from 46 yards forced extra time after Arsenal's Granit Xhaka had earlier pounced on a rebound for the opener.

Arsenal defender Gabriel came agonisingly close twice in the final minutes of extra time when his header was tipped over the bar, and then he had an effort cleared off the goalline.

Sporting's Manuel Ugarte was also sent off after a dangerous sliding tackle on Bukayo Saka minutes before their shootout victory.

There were chances throughout in this frenetic second leg as Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard hit the post in extra time when he was gifted possession and ran through one-on-one with the goalkeeper, only for Adan to touch it onto the woodwork.

Sporting forward Marcus Edwards, previously at Tottenham, was also denied by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale minutes after Goncalves made it 1-1 in normal time.

The visitors will find out their quarter-final opponents in Friday's draw (11:00 GMT).

Rotation fails to pay off for Arsenal

Despite the score being 2-2 on aggregate going into the match, Mikel Arteta made five changes to the Arsenal starting XI as he tried to make full use of his squad in the midst of a Premier League title race.

There was a welcome return for striker Gabriel Jesus, making a first start since December after recovering from a knee injury, but he could not convert before going off at half-time.

And Arteta was dealt an early blow when injuries to defenders William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu forced him into first-half substitutions.

Sporting began well, controlling possession and creating numerous opportunities, despite Xhaka's powerful strike giving Arsenal a narrow lead.

They had a flurry of chances immediately after Goncalves' stunning equaliser too - Paulinho flicking a header over the bar and Edwards being denied by Ramsdale.

England goalkeeper Ramsdale had a busy evening, while Trossard, Martinelli and Gabriel all tested Adan at the other end.

Arsenal's European journey comes to an end but Arteta's concern will be the impact it could have on their Premier League campaign.

Injuries to key defenders and 120 minutes of gruelling action is not ideal preparation for their next league game against Crystal Palace in three days' time.

Freak goal catches out busy Ramsdale

Sporting reached the quarter-finals of a major European competition for the first time since 2017-18

Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale was in the thick of the action but ultimately could not have a say in the penalty shootout.

Goncalves' audacious chip from just over the halfway line in normal time saw Ramsdale scrambling back to his goal in a helpless attempt to prevent it going in.

The equaliser stunned Arsenal and they were pinned back for minutes afterwards before Ramsdale responded with a superb save to deny Edwards when he raced through on goal.

As extra time kicked in, it felt inevitable Ramsdale would be called into action again in a shootout and he almost made his mark, getting his fingertips to Gonçalo Inacio's spot-kick, only to see it nestle inside the post as a wry smile crossed Ramsdale's face.

Defeat ends a run of six matches unbeaten in all competitions for Arsenal.

Player of the match Adán Antonio Adán with an average of 8.07 Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal

Sporting Sporting Lisbon Sporting Lisbon Arsenal Avg Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 5.60 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 5.29 Squad number 9 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 5.28 Squad number 16 Player name Holding Average rating 5.04 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 5.02 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 5.01 Squad number 11 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 5.00 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 4.99 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 4.94 Squad number 19 Player name Trossard Average rating 4.88 Squad number 35 Player name Zinchenko Average rating 4.84 Squad number 1 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 4.83 Squad number 24 Player name Nelson Average rating 4.64 Squad number 20 Player name Jorginho Average rating 4.58 Squad number 12 Player name Saliba Average rating 4.58 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 4.34 Squad number 21 Player name Fábio Vieira Average rating 4.10 Sporting Lisbon Avg Squad number 1 Player name Adán Average rating 8.07 Squad number 11 Player name Nuno Santos Average rating 8.04 Squad number 32 Player name Tanlongo Average rating 7.89 Squad number 33 Player name Arthur Gomes Average rating 7.88 Squad number 10 Player name Edwards Average rating 7.84 Squad number 28 Player name Pote Average rating 7.80 Squad number 26 Player name Diomande Average rating 7.79 Squad number 25 Player name Gonçalo Inácio Average rating 7.77 Squad number 3 Player name St. Juste Average rating 7.77 Squad number 79 Player name Youssef Chermiti Average rating 7.75 Squad number 84 Player name Dário Essugo Average rating 7.71 Squad number 2 Player name Matheus Reis Average rating 7.70 Squad number 20 Player name Paulinho Average rating 7.62 Squad number 47 Player name Ricardo Esgaio Average rating 7.56 Squad number 17 Player name Trincão Average rating 7.50 Squad number 15 Player name Ugarte Average rating 7.47