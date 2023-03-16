Close menu
Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
ArsenalArsenal1SportingSporting Lisbon1
Sporting Lisbon win 5-3 on penalties

Arsenal 1-1 Sporting Lisbon: Arsenal knocked out of Europa League in penalty shootout defeat

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Europa Leaguecomments781

Pedro Gonçalves scores
Pedro Goncalves' strike from 46 yards was the furthest distance a player has scored from in the Europa League this season

Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage in a penalty shootout defeat by Sporting Lisbon at Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Martinelli's spot-kick was saved by goalkeeper Adan before Nuno Santos netted the winner to spark celebrations among Sporting's players at full-time following an eventful and entertaining tie.

A sensational long-range chip by Pedro Goncalves from 46 yards forced extra time after Arsenal's Granit Xhaka had earlier pounced on a rebound for the opener.

Arsenal defender Gabriel came agonisingly close twice in the final minutes of extra time when his header was tipped over the bar, and then he had an effort cleared off the goalline.

Sporting's Manuel Ugarte was also sent off after a dangerous sliding tackle on Bukayo Saka minutes before their shootout victory.

There were chances throughout in this frenetic second leg as Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard hit the post in extra time when he was gifted possession and ran through one-on-one with the goalkeeper, only for Adan to touch it onto the woodwork.

Sporting forward Marcus Edwards, previously at Tottenham, was also denied by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale minutes after Goncalves made it 1-1 in normal time.

The visitors will find out their quarter-final opponents in Friday's draw (11:00 GMT).

Rotation fails to pay off for Arsenal

Despite the score being 2-2 on aggregate going into the match, Mikel Arteta made five changes to the Arsenal starting XI as he tried to make full use of his squad in the midst of a Premier League title race.

There was a welcome return for striker Gabriel Jesus, making a first start since December after recovering from a knee injury, but he could not convert before going off at half-time.

And Arteta was dealt an early blow when injuries to defenders William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu forced him into first-half substitutions.

Sporting began well, controlling possession and creating numerous opportunities, despite Xhaka's powerful strike giving Arsenal a narrow lead.

They had a flurry of chances immediately after Goncalves' stunning equaliser too - Paulinho flicking a header over the bar and Edwards being denied by Ramsdale.

England goalkeeper Ramsdale had a busy evening, while Trossard, Martinelli and Gabriel all tested Adan at the other end.

Arsenal's European journey comes to an end but Arteta's concern will be the impact it could have on their Premier League campaign.

Injuries to key defenders and 120 minutes of gruelling action is not ideal preparation for their next league game against Crystal Palace in three days' time.

Freak goal catches out busy Ramsdale

Sporting celebrate
Sporting reached the quarter-finals of a major European competition for the first time since 2017-18

Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale was in the thick of the action but ultimately could not have a say in the penalty shootout.

Goncalves' audacious chip from just over the halfway line in normal time saw Ramsdale scrambling back to his goal in a helpless attempt to prevent it going in.

The equaliser stunned Arsenal and they were pinned back for minutes afterwards before Ramsdale responded with a superb save to deny Edwards when he raced through on goal.

As extra time kicked in, it felt inevitable Ramsdale would be called into action again in a shootout and he almost made his mark, getting his fingertips to Gonçalo Inacio's spot-kick, only to see it nestle inside the post as a wry smile crossed Ramsdale's face.

Defeat ends a run of six matches unbeaten in all competitions for Arsenal.

Player of the match

AdánAntonio Adán

with an average of 8.07

Arsenal

  1. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    5.60

  2. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    5.29

  3. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    5.28

  4. Squad number16Player nameHolding
    Average rating

    5.04

  5. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    5.02

  6. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    5.01

  7. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    5.00

  8. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    4.99

  9. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    4.94

  10. Squad number19Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    4.88

  11. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    4.84

  12. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    4.83

  13. Squad number24Player nameNelson
    Average rating

    4.64

  14. Squad number20Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    4.58

  15. Squad number12Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    4.58

  16. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    4.34

  17. Squad number21Player nameFábio Vieira
    Average rating

    4.10

Sporting Lisbon

  1. Squad number1Player nameAdán
    Average rating

    8.07

  2. Squad number11Player nameNuno Santos
    Average rating

    8.04

  3. Squad number32Player nameTanlongo
    Average rating

    7.89

  4. Squad number33Player nameArthur Gomes
    Average rating

    7.88

  5. Squad number10Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    7.84

  6. Squad number28Player namePote
    Average rating

    7.80

  7. Squad number26Player nameDiomande
    Average rating

    7.79

  8. Squad number25Player nameGonçalo Inácio
    Average rating

    7.77

  9. Squad number3Player nameSt. Juste
    Average rating

    7.77

  10. Squad number79Player nameYoussef Chermiti
    Average rating

    7.75

  11. Squad number84Player nameDário Essugo
    Average rating

    7.71

  12. Squad number2Player nameMatheus Reis
    Average rating

    7.70

  13. Squad number20Player namePaulinho
    Average rating

    7.62

  14. Squad number47Player nameRicardo Esgaio
    Average rating

    7.56

  15. Squad number17Player nameTrincão
    Average rating

    7.50

  16. Squad number15Player nameUgarte
    Average rating

    7.47

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 18TomiyasuSubstituted forWhiteat 9'minutes
  • 12SalibaSubstituted forHoldingat 21'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35Zinchenko
  • 21Fábio VieiraBooked at 24minsSubstituted forØdegaardat 101'minutes
  • 20JorginhoSubstituted forParteyat 65'minutes
  • 34XhakaBooked at 45mins
  • 24NelsonSubstituted forSakaat 65'minutes
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forTrossardat 45'minutes
  • 11Martinelli

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 4White
  • 5Partey
  • 7Saka
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 15Kiwior
  • 16Holding
  • 19Trossard
  • 30Turner
  • 56Hillson

Sporting

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Adán
  • 3St. Juste
  • 26DiomandeBooked at 118mins
  • 25Inácio
  • 47de Sousa Esgaio
  • 15UgarteBooked at 118mins
  • 28Pereira GonçalvesSubstituted forEssugoat 94'minutes
  • 2Reis de LimaSubstituted forGomes dos Santosat 94'minutes
  • 10EdwardsSubstituted forTanlongoat 119'minutes
  • 20Dias FernandesSubstituted forRamalho Chermitiat 90'minutes
  • 17Machado TrincãoSubstituted forGomes Lourençoat 105'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Alexandropoulos
  • 11Gomes dos Santos
  • 12Israel
  • 13Novo Neto
  • 16Costa Rocha
  • 18Fatawu
  • 32Tanlongo
  • 33Gomes Lourenço
  • 77Borges Cabral
  • 79Ramalho Chermiti
  • 82Espanha Fernandes
  • 84Essugo
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamSporting
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away15
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 1(3), Sporting Lisbon 1(5).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Arsenal 1(3), Sporting Lisbon 1(5).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Arsenal 1(3), Sporting Lisbon 1(5). Nuno Santos (Sporting Lisbon) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty saved! Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Arsenal 1(3), Sporting Lisbon 1(4). Arthur Gomes (Sporting Lisbon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Arsenal 1(3), Sporting Lisbon 1(3). Leandro Trossard (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Arsenal 1(2), Sporting Lisbon 1(3). Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting Lisbon) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Arsenal 1(2), Sporting Lisbon 1(2). Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Arsenal 1(1), Sporting Lisbon 1(2). Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Lisbon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Arsenal 1(1), Sporting Lisbon 1(1). Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Arsenal 1, Sporting Lisbon 1(1). Jeremiah St. Juste (Sporting Lisbon) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  12. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Arsenal 1, Sporting Lisbon 1.

  13. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Arsenal 1, Sporting Lisbon 1.

  14. Post update

    Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dário Essugo (Sporting Lisbon).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Mateo Tanlongo replaces Marcus Edwards.

  17. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon) for a bad foul.

  18. Booking

    Ousmane Diomande (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ousmane Diomande (Sporting Lisbon).

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

781 comments

  • Comment posted by SAW, at 22:55 16 Mar

    Just been talking to an Arsenal fan, they asked where i'd recommend for a weekend break, I said "You can't beat Lisbon this time of year"

    • Reply posted by Fruity, at 22:58 16 Mar

      Fruity replied:
      Pathetic joke

  • Comment posted by disgustedofwells, at 22:54 16 Mar

    Great game…but Arsenal can concentrate on coming 2nd in the PL now

    • Reply posted by Hello, at 22:57 16 Mar

      Hello replied:
      💦🏀 These goon chumps will be an embarrassment in the champions league - Lisbon didn’t even get out of spurs group 😂 pathetic Woolwich bottlers

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, at 22:54 16 Mar

    The scorer of that goal deserved to be on the winning side.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, at 22:58 16 Mar

      Sport Report replied:
      A win for Sport-ing

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, at 22:55 16 Mar

    Haha what a strike not since Nayim from the half way line have I enjoyed such a goal.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, at 23:08 16 Mar

      Sport Report replied:
      Foot like a traction engine

  • Comment posted by Marets 11, at 22:55 16 Mar

    Sporting's 11 players wanted more than the Arsenal's 11. Wrong team selection in both legs by Arteta.
    Artete not learned from the first leg.
    Better team on the day won.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, at 23:01 16 Mar

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Easier said than done of course, but it certainly helped Man United tonight that they could effectively rotate most of the starting XI, having put their tie to bed in the first leg.

  • Comment posted by Billy McFlipFlops, at 22:54 16 Mar

    Ah poor little Arsenal. The business end of the Europa League was too much for them.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, at 23:03 16 Mar

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      We lost deliberately. Need some rest to resume title fight.

      Tottenham never been in a title fight so wouldn't understand

  • Comment posted by Patrick, at 22:57 16 Mar

    Sporting were totally fearless, their win was well deserved.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 23:16 16 Mar

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      That Arteta was so disrespectful towards Sporting. When you rest your best player in a big European game then you know the manager is not taking this competition seriously

  • Comment posted by A J, at 22:56 16 Mar

    May the Arsenal bottle commence.

    • Reply posted by AJ, at 23:01 16 Mar

      AJ replied:
      Just waiting for that - "arsenal can concentrate on the league now" excuse lol

  • Comment posted by D73, at 22:56 16 Mar

    I can sense Arsenal are going to finish the season with no trophies.......again.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, at 23:07 16 Mar

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well it looked like Gabriel Martinelli deliberately missed the crucial penalty in the shootout so that Arsenal can concentrate on the league without any other distractions

  • Comment posted by Rough Judy, at 22:56 16 Mar

    Realistically Sporting deserved to go through. Arsenal were hugely wasteful due to sloppy or arrogant passing. I'm not a fan of showboating when you need a winner and more than once that cost Arsenal a clear chance on goal.

    Would love to have seen them win this but now there are no excuses around winning the league

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, at 23:02 16 Mar

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      We lost on purpose. calm down

  • Comment posted by Neutral fan, at 22:55 16 Mar

    Have anyone seen piers Morgan..😃😃

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, at 23:04 16 Mar

      bushwacker replied:
      Jumped off Brighton Pier.

  • Comment posted by kennycanuck, at 22:57 16 Mar

    That, boys & girls, is how to take penalties.
    Put yer laces through it !!

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 00:20

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Need to tell that to the England squad.

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, at 22:57 16 Mar

    Just another Woolwich European campaign.

    Some teams are just not cut out for European Glory.

    • Reply posted by Redsunset527, at 23:03 16 Mar

      Redsunset527 replied:
      Deluded

  • Comment posted by Eloy, at 22:56 16 Mar

    Arsenal won’t win any trophies this season.

    • Reply posted by stonemike, at 23:01 16 Mar

      stonemike replied:
      shame

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, at 22:54 16 Mar

    That Lisbon goal reminded me of the Nayim goal in the 1995 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup Final when Nayim lobbed David Seaman from 45 yards to score a last-minute goal and win it 2–1 against Arsenal.

    • Reply posted by KiNG, at 22:57 16 Mar

      KiNG replied:
      Nayim, from the half way line. Nayim, from the half way line ...

  • Comment posted by Navers, at 22:56 16 Mar

    Whoops. But what a goal that was. That alone deserved the victory. Arsenal were pants tonight.

    • Reply posted by STEVO, at 22:58 16 Mar

      STEVO replied:
      Sweet

  • Comment posted by Anti woke, at 22:56 16 Mar

    Enjoyable game...at least we did not see the over the top & unsporting celebrations of Arteta ?

    • Reply posted by Maryne, at 23:37 16 Mar

      Maryne replied:
      Quickly becoming the most disliked manager