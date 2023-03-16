Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bowen ended a run of eight matches without a goal

Jarrod Bowen became West Ham's leading European goalscorer as David Moyes' side easily beat Cypriot side AEK Larnaca to reach the last eight of the Europa Conference League.

Bowen struck twice in as many minutes at the beginning of the second half to take his overall tally to eight across two European campaigns.

The victory equalled West Ham's biggest in Europe as, for the second season running, they reached the quarter-finals of a European competition.

However, this success was far removed from the memorable and nail-biting extra-time triumph over Sevilla in the last-16 of last season's Europa League.

Two down from the first-leg, Larnaca were outclassed at the London Stadium as the Hammers strolled to victory.

The Cypriots gifted the opening goal to Gianluca Scamacca and then had Gustavo Ledes sent off just before the break for a poor challenge on Pablo Fornals that was upgraded from a yellow card to red following a video assistant referee intervention.

Bowen took the home side further clear. His second in particular was impressive as he looped a header from Aaron Creswell's cross over the Larnaca keeper and into the corner.

West Ham's victory was rounded off by 18-year-old local boy Divin Mubama, who has been with the club since he was eight and scored his first senior goal on only his third first-team appearance.

Scamacca looking to kick-start his Hammers career

For Scamacca, goals in successive starts would be an achievement worth talking about had it not been for the fact they were split by two-and-a-half months, during which time the Italian has had to combat a knee injury, struggled with form on his return and, according to Moyes following the draw with Aston Villa, returned physical data that "has to get much better".

There are worrying echoes of another number nine, Sebastian Haller, who became the club's record signing when they committed £45m to his transfer in 2019, only to sell him to Ajax for less than half that sum 18 months later after failing to adapt to the Premier League.

That Haller went on to be a success and join Borussia Dortmund 18 months after that suggested the problem was not entirely his.

Scamacca now has eight for the season. The 24-year-old knows Larnaca goalkeeper Kenan Piric should have kept his low shot out. Instead, the Bosnian let the ball inexplicably roll under his body and into the net.

Sometimes though, a bit of luck can work wonders and Scamacca also claimed the assist for Bowen's first, with a shot Piric parried into the path of the England man, who drove home first-time from an acute angle.

West Ham can only hope the Italian's confidence will have been boosted sufficiently for him to make a positive impact on the club's ongoing battle against relegation.

He certainly looked in a good mood as he joked with Said Benrahma on the bench after he had been replaced as Moyes made changes with the tie secure.

West Ham attentions turn to Premier League

While Europe has offered some respite in what has been a season well below expectations domestically, Moyes knows it is the Premier League where his immediate priority must lie.

As West Ham do not have a game this weekend but the three sides immediately below them are playing, there is a good chance they will be in the relegation zone by the time they resume their season against bottom club Southampton on 2 April.

It is not a situation anticipated after successive top-seven finishes and explains why doubts remain among the fan base over Moyes, even if owner David Sullivan remains solidly behind the Scot.

He did offer a glimpse of the future late on. Among the substitutes was 19-year-old Freddie Potts, son of legendary West Ham defender Steve, who made more than 500 appearances in his 17 years with the club.

Potts junior bore a striking similarity to Declan Rice in the way he patrolled the central midfield areas, which could be handy given doubts over the England man's future at London Stadium.

Player of the match Mubama Divin Mubama with an average of 7.71 West Ham West Ham United West Ham United

AEK Larnaca AEK Larnaca AEK Larnaca West Ham United Avg Squad number 72 Player name Mubama Average rating 7.71 Squad number 21 Player name Ogbonna Average rating 7.58 Squad number 13 Player name Aréola Average rating 7.53 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 7.49 Squad number 7 Player name Scamacca Average rating 7.42 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 7.41 Squad number 11 Player name Lucas Paquetá Average rating 7.35 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 7.34 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 7.17 Squad number 2 Player name Johnson Average rating 7.08 Squad number 14 Player name Cornet Average rating 7.07 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 6.93 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 6.88 Squad number 62 Player name Potts Average rating 6.87 Squad number 18 Player name Ings Average rating 6.87 Squad number 53 Player name Laing Average rating 6.78 AEK Larnaca Avg Squad number 11 Player name Faraj Average rating 5.48 Squad number 51 Player name Altman Average rating 4.89 Squad number 17 Player name Pons Average rating 4.78 Squad number 24 Player name Christoforou Average rating 4.59 Squad number 12 Player name Rafael Lopes Average rating 4.41 Squad number 7 Player name Gus Ledes Average rating 4.15 Squad number 6 Player name Sanjurjo Average rating 4.13 Squad number 99 Player name Nikolic Average rating 4.10 Squad number 44 Player name Jakolis Average rating 4.09 Squad number 21 Player name Englezou Average rating 4.08 Squad number 66 Player name Mamas Average rating 4.06 Squad number 1 Player name Piric Average rating 4.05 Squad number 29 Player name Naoum Average rating 4.03 Squad number 4 Player name Tomovic Average rating 4.01 Squad number 5 Player name Casas Average rating 4.00 Squad number 3 Player name González Average rating 3.91

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 13 Aréola 2 Johnson 4 Zouma 21 Ogbonna 3 Cresswell 11 Lucas Paquetá 28 Soucek 20 Bowen 8 Fornals 10 Lanzini 7 Scamacca 13 Aréola

2 Johnson

4 Zouma Substituted for Laing at 68' minutes

21 Ogbonna

3 Cresswell

11 Lucas Paquetá Substituted for Cornet at 55' minutes

28 Soucek Substituted for Potts at 69' minutes

20 Bowen Substituted for Mubama at 55' minutes Booked at 67mins

8 Fornals

10 Lanzini

7 Scamacca Substituted for Ings at 55' minutes Substitutes 14 Cornet

18 Ings

22 Benrahma

24 Kehrer

27 Aguerd

33 Emerson

41 Rice

47 Hegyi

49 Anang

53 Laing

62 Potts

72 Mubama AEK Larnaca Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Piric 5 Casas 3 González 4 Tomovic 21 Englezou 66 Mamas 7 Ledes Evangelista dos Santos 29 Naoum 6 Sanjurjo 44 Jakolis 99 Nikolic 1 Piric

5 Casas

3 González Substituted for Christoforou at 45' minutes

4 Tomovic

21 Englezou

66 Mamas

7 Ledes Evangelista dos Santos Booked at 45mins

29 Naoum Substituted for Faraj at 81' minutes

6 Sanjurjo Substituted for Pons at 66' minutes

44 Jakolis Substituted for Altman at 66' minutes

99 Nikolic Substituted for Guimarães Lopes at 66' minutes Substitutes 10 Trickovski

11 Faraj

12 Guimarães Lopes

15 Milicevic

16 Rosales

17 Pons

24 Christoforou

30 Andreou

38 Toumpas

40 Stylianidis

51 Altman Referee: Georgi Kabakov Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, West Ham United 4, AEK Larnaka 0. Full Time Second Half ends, West Ham United 4, AEK Larnaka 0. Post update Attempt blocked. Rafael Lopes (AEK Larnaka) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Attempt missed. Imad Faraj (AEK Larnaka) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rafail Mamas. Post update Foul by Divin Mubama (West Ham United). Post update Pere Pons (AEK Larnaka) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt saved. Omri Altman (AEK Larnaka) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pere Pons. Substitution Substitution, AEK Larnaka. Imad Faraj replaces Giorgos Naoum. Post update Attempt blocked. Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini. Post update Attempt blocked. Divin Mubama (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals. Post update Attempt saved. Giorgos Naoum (AEK Larnaka) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Pere Pons with a headed pass. Post update Attempt missed. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Danny Ings. Post update Hand ball by Freddie Potts (West Ham United). Post update Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Ismael Casas (AEK Larnaka). Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Freddie Potts replaces Tomás Soucek. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Levi Laing replaces Kurt Zouma. Booking Divin Mubama (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Divin Mubama (West Ham United). Post update Nikos Englezou (AEK Larnaka) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward