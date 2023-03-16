Match ends, West Ham United 4, AEK Larnaka 0.
Jarrod Bowen became West Ham's leading European goalscorer as David Moyes' side easily beat Cypriot side AEK Larnaca to reach the last eight of the Europa Conference League.
Bowen struck twice in as many minutes at the beginning of the second half to take his overall tally to eight across two European campaigns.
The victory equalled West Ham's biggest in Europe as, for the second season running, they reached the quarter-finals of a European competition.
However, this success was far removed from the memorable and nail-biting extra-time triumph over Sevilla in the last-16 of last season's Europa League.
Two down from the first-leg, Larnaca were outclassed at the London Stadium as the Hammers strolled to victory.
The Cypriots gifted the opening goal to Gianluca Scamacca and then had Gustavo Ledes sent off just before the break for a poor challenge on Pablo Fornals that was upgraded from a yellow card to red following a video assistant referee intervention.
Bowen took the home side further clear. His second in particular was impressive as he looped a header from Aaron Creswell's cross over the Larnaca keeper and into the corner.
West Ham's victory was rounded off by 18-year-old local boy Divin Mubama, who has been with the club since he was eight and scored his first senior goal on only his third first-team appearance.
Scamacca looking to kick-start his Hammers career
For Scamacca, goals in successive starts would be an achievement worth talking about had it not been for the fact they were split by two-and-a-half months, during which time the Italian has had to combat a knee injury, struggled with form on his return and, according to Moyes following the draw with Aston Villa, returned physical data that "has to get much better".
There are worrying echoes of another number nine, Sebastian Haller, who became the club's record signing when they committed £45m to his transfer in 2019, only to sell him to Ajax for less than half that sum 18 months later after failing to adapt to the Premier League.
That Haller went on to be a success and join Borussia Dortmund 18 months after that suggested the problem was not entirely his.
Scamacca now has eight for the season. The 24-year-old knows Larnaca goalkeeper Kenan Piric should have kept his low shot out. Instead, the Bosnian let the ball inexplicably roll under his body and into the net.
Sometimes though, a bit of luck can work wonders and Scamacca also claimed the assist for Bowen's first, with a shot Piric parried into the path of the England man, who drove home first-time from an acute angle.
West Ham can only hope the Italian's confidence will have been boosted sufficiently for him to make a positive impact on the club's ongoing battle against relegation.
He certainly looked in a good mood as he joked with Said Benrahma on the bench after he had been replaced as Moyes made changes with the tie secure.
West Ham attentions turn to Premier League
While Europe has offered some respite in what has been a season well below expectations domestically, Moyes knows it is the Premier League where his immediate priority must lie.
As West Ham do not have a game this weekend but the three sides immediately below them are playing, there is a good chance they will be in the relegation zone by the time they resume their season against bottom club Southampton on 2 April.
It is not a situation anticipated after successive top-seven finishes and explains why doubts remain among the fan base over Moyes, even if owner David Sullivan remains solidly behind the Scot.
He did offer a glimpse of the future late on. Among the substitutes was 19-year-old Freddie Potts, son of legendary West Ham defender Steve, who made more than 500 appearances in his 17 years with the club.
Potts junior bore a striking similarity to Declan Rice in the way he patrolled the central midfield areas, which could be handy given doubts over the England man's future at London Stadium.
Player of the match
MubamaDivin Mubama
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number72Player nameMubamaAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number21Player nameOgbonnaAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number13Player nameAréolaAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number7Player nameScamaccaAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number11Player nameLucas PaquetáAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number2Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number14Player nameCornetAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number62Player namePottsAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number18Player nameIngsAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number53Player nameLaingAverage rating
6.78
AEK Larnaca
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameFarajAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number51Player nameAltmanAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number17Player namePonsAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number24Player nameChristoforouAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number12Player nameRafael LopesAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number7Player nameGus LedesAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number6Player nameSanjurjoAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number99Player nameNikolicAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number44Player nameJakolisAverage rating
4.09
- Squad number21Player nameEnglezouAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number66Player nameMamasAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number1Player namePiricAverage rating
4.05
- Squad number29Player nameNaoumAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number4Player nameTomovicAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number5Player nameCasasAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number3Player nameGonzálezAverage rating
3.91
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Aréola
- 2Johnson
- 4ZoumaSubstituted forLaingat 68'minutes
- 21Ogbonna
- 3Cresswell
- 11Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forCornetat 55'minutes
- 28SoucekSubstituted forPottsat 69'minutes
- 20BowenSubstituted forMubamaat 55'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 8Fornals
- 10Lanzini
- 7ScamaccaSubstituted forIngsat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Cornet
- 18Ings
- 22Benrahma
- 24Kehrer
- 27Aguerd
- 33Emerson
- 41Rice
- 47Hegyi
- 49Anang
- 53Laing
- 62Potts
- 72Mubama
AEK Larnaca
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Piric
- 5Casas
- 3GonzálezSubstituted forChristoforouat 45'minutes
- 4Tomovic
- 21Englezou
- 66Mamas
- 7Ledes Evangelista dos SantosBooked at 45mins
- 29NaoumSubstituted forFarajat 81'minutes
- 6SanjurjoSubstituted forPonsat 66'minutes
- 44JakolisSubstituted forAltmanat 66'minutes
- 99NikolicSubstituted forGuimarães Lopesat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Trickovski
- 11Faraj
- 12Guimarães Lopes
- 15Milicevic
- 16Rosales
- 17Pons
- 24Christoforou
- 30Andreou
- 38Toumpas
- 40Stylianidis
- 51Altman
- Referee:
- Georgi Kabakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 4, AEK Larnaka 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rafael Lopes (AEK Larnaka) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Imad Faraj (AEK Larnaka) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rafail Mamas.
Post update
Foul by Divin Mubama (West Ham United).
Post update
Pere Pons (AEK Larnaka) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Omri Altman (AEK Larnaka) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pere Pons.
Substitution
Substitution, AEK Larnaka. Imad Faraj replaces Giorgos Naoum.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Divin Mubama (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
Post update
Attempt saved. Giorgos Naoum (AEK Larnaka) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Pere Pons with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Danny Ings.
Post update
Hand ball by Freddie Potts (West Ham United).
Post update
Maxwel Cornet (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ismael Casas (AEK Larnaka).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Freddie Potts replaces Tomás Soucek.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Levi Laing replaces Kurt Zouma.
Booking
Divin Mubama (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Divin Mubama (West Ham United).
Post update
Nikos Englezou (AEK Larnaka) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
