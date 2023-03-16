Close menu
Europa Conference League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
West HamWest Ham United4AEK LarnacaAEK Larnaca0

West Ham United 4-0 AEK Larnaca (Agg: 6-0): Hammers into Europa Conference League last eight

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring.
Bowen ended a run of eight matches without a goal

Jarrod Bowen became West Ham's leading European goalscorer as David Moyes' side easily beat Cypriot side AEK Larnaca to reach the last eight of the Europa Conference League.

Bowen struck twice in as many minutes at the beginning of the second half to take his overall tally to eight across two European campaigns.

The victory equalled West Ham's biggest in Europe as, for the second season running, they reached the quarter-finals of a European competition.

However, this success was far removed from the memorable and nail-biting extra-time triumph over Sevilla in the last-16 of last season's Europa League.

Two down from the first-leg, Larnaca were outclassed at the London Stadium as the Hammers strolled to victory.

The Cypriots gifted the opening goal to Gianluca Scamacca and then had Gustavo Ledes sent off just before the break for a poor challenge on Pablo Fornals that was upgraded from a yellow card to red following a video assistant referee intervention.

Bowen took the home side further clear. His second in particular was impressive as he looped a header from Aaron Creswell's cross over the Larnaca keeper and into the corner.

West Ham's victory was rounded off by 18-year-old local boy Divin Mubama, who has been with the club since he was eight and scored his first senior goal on only his third first-team appearance.

Scamacca looking to kick-start his Hammers career

For Scamacca, goals in successive starts would be an achievement worth talking about had it not been for the fact they were split by two-and-a-half months, during which time the Italian has had to combat a knee injury, struggled with form on his return and, according to Moyes following the draw with Aston Villa, returned physical data that "has to get much better".

There are worrying echoes of another number nine, Sebastian Haller, who became the club's record signing when they committed £45m to his transfer in 2019, only to sell him to Ajax for less than half that sum 18 months later after failing to adapt to the Premier League.

That Haller went on to be a success and join Borussia Dortmund 18 months after that suggested the problem was not entirely his.

Scamacca now has eight for the season. The 24-year-old knows Larnaca goalkeeper Kenan Piric should have kept his low shot out. Instead, the Bosnian let the ball inexplicably roll under his body and into the net.

Sometimes though, a bit of luck can work wonders and Scamacca also claimed the assist for Bowen's first, with a shot Piric parried into the path of the England man, who drove home first-time from an acute angle.

West Ham can only hope the Italian's confidence will have been boosted sufficiently for him to make a positive impact on the club's ongoing battle against relegation.

He certainly looked in a good mood as he joked with Said Benrahma on the bench after he had been replaced as Moyes made changes with the tie secure.

West Ham attentions turn to Premier League

While Europe has offered some respite in what has been a season well below expectations domestically, Moyes knows it is the Premier League where his immediate priority must lie.

As West Ham do not have a game this weekend but the three sides immediately below them are playing, there is a good chance they will be in the relegation zone by the time they resume their season against bottom club Southampton on 2 April.

It is not a situation anticipated after successive top-seven finishes and explains why doubts remain among the fan base over Moyes, even if owner David Sullivan remains solidly behind the Scot.

He did offer a glimpse of the future late on. Among the substitutes was 19-year-old Freddie Potts, son of legendary West Ham defender Steve, who made more than 500 appearances in his 17 years with the club.

Potts junior bore a striking similarity to Declan Rice in the way he patrolled the central midfield areas, which could be handy given doubts over the England man's future at London Stadium.

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Aréola
  • 2Johnson
  • 4ZoumaSubstituted forLaingat 68'minutes
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 3Cresswell
  • 11Lucas PaquetáSubstituted forCornetat 55'minutes
  • 28SoucekSubstituted forPottsat 69'minutes
  • 20BowenSubstituted forMubamaat 55'minutesBooked at 67mins
  • 8Fornals
  • 10Lanzini
  • 7ScamaccaSubstituted forIngsat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Cornet
  • 18Ings
  • 22Benrahma
  • 24Kehrer
  • 27Aguerd
  • 33Emerson
  • 41Rice
  • 47Hegyi
  • 49Anang
  • 53Laing
  • 62Potts
  • 72Mubama

AEK Larnaca

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Piric
  • 5Casas
  • 3GonzálezSubstituted forChristoforouat 45'minutes
  • 4Tomovic
  • 21Englezou
  • 66Mamas
  • 7Ledes Evangelista dos SantosBooked at 45mins
  • 29NaoumSubstituted forFarajat 81'minutes
  • 6SanjurjoSubstituted forPonsat 66'minutes
  • 44JakolisSubstituted forAltmanat 66'minutes
  • 99NikolicSubstituted forGuimarães Lopesat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Trickovski
  • 11Faraj
  • 12Guimarães Lopes
  • 15Milicevic
  • 16Rosales
  • 17Pons
  • 24Christoforou
  • 30Andreou
  • 38Toumpas
  • 40Stylianidis
  • 51Altman
Referee:
Georgi Kabakov

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamAEK Larnaca
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Comments

Join the conversation

71 comments

  • Comment posted by Amin Yashed, today at 22:52

    West Ham showing that when the Vegans wash the goals will come.

  • Comment posted by richard dziedzic, today at 22:46

    Nice to read positive comments from fans who are just happy to see an English team progress in europe whoever they support .puts the sad trolls with nothing better to do to shame.

  • Comment posted by Morris Hickey, today at 22:44

    This is all totally irrelevant. They need to achieve similar success in the Premiership, or they are doomed.

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 22:40

    Europa coca cola cup

  • Comment posted by sussex123, today at 22:39

    What has Moyes got against Scamacca? He seems almost frightened that Scamacca will show some form. Game time for this player has been scandalous (even when considering his injuries)

    • Reply posted by joevl, today at 22:52

      joevl replied:
      wHy dOeS mOYeS hAtE bEnrAHmA vibes.

  • Comment posted by adam-194, today at 22:31

    Hope West Ham go all the way!

    Man U fan

  • Comment posted by U21129944, today at 22:29

    Well done the Hammers.

  • Comment posted by expro, today at 22:27

    Plenty of spare seats

    • Reply posted by PHIL, today at 22:32

      PHIL replied:
      Train strike perhaps

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 22:26

    Well done West Ham reckon you have a decent shot at winning this comp. Anderlecht & Florientina have won European trophies in the past but like yourselves are having pretty ordinary seasons in their leagues. But have as one of favourites to win this.

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 22:54

      United States of Whatever replied:
      AZ are the dark horse, third in the Dutch league.

  • Comment posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 22:18

    Bit of a shame the larnaca player got sent off. Not sure if it was justified. But it has to be said that they were poor even with 11 men so this doesn’t really tell anything about west ham. But good to see scamacca, cornet, ings, mubama, potts and laing get some minutes

    • Reply posted by SchizoCockney, today at 22:52

      SchizoCockney replied:
      Fair play to Fornals for standing up for the player but when you see the replays it's a red card all day long. Shocking that the ref only called it a yellow to start with.

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 22:11

    Bowen is average at best. Championship level player.

    • Reply posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 22:13

      Hedley Lamarr replied:
      There there. Spurs out of europe?

  • Comment posted by Mike Jordan, today at 22:10

    There's another TV slot tomorrow for highlights followed by the draws for the round one of the reasons I have BT Sports sorry don't know it Radio Five Live have a chap out there with a telephone

  • Comment posted by Pickers72, today at 22:06

    West ham can go one better this season in europe and reach the final

    • Reply posted by Big Mal, today at 22:20

      Big Mal replied:
      They should win this tournament comfortably but it won’t help in their bid to stay up with all the extra games

  • Comment posted by snipermr6, today at 22:04

    Can only beat who’s put in front of us. I just hope Moyes stops being so negative and defensive in the Prem.

  • Comment posted by Dys, today at 22:04

    Westham won because AEK is a poorer team. However if some of the players efforts continue a slight chance for staying in the premier league.
    European trophy is possible too we need more luck

  • Comment posted by London girl, today at 22:04

    Well great Result 2 wee rest before we crack on

  • Comment posted by john, today at 22:03

    Congrats West Ham keep it up for the rest of the competition and take form into premier.From Toon Fan

  • Comment posted by Jonathan Hornby, today at 22:03

    If West Ham win the Conference do they qualify for the Europa League next season?

    • Reply posted by London girl, today at 22:04

      London girl replied:
      Yes

  • Comment posted by Jacks, today at 22:02

    Now repeat that at home for the rest of the season in the Premiership please. My blood pressure can't take another relegation battle!

