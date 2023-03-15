Close menu
Europa Conference League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
West HamWest Ham United20:00AEK LarnacaAEK Larnaca
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v AEK Larnaca: David Moyes "wants" to reach Europa Conference League final

Last updated on .From the section West Ham

West Ham manager David Moyes
West Ham have won just one of their past four matches in all competitions

West Ham United manager David Moyes wants his side "to get to the final" of the Europa Conference League ahead of their round of 16 second-leg tie with AEK Larnaca.

The Hammers defeated Larnaca 2-0 in their first leg in Cyprus thanks to a Michail Antonio brace.

They have won all nine of their matches in the competition so far.

"The big thing we really want is to get to the final, but we have to be completely focused," said Moyes

"We've got a job to do and, if we can do that, then we'd reach the quarter-final of another European competition for two years in a row. It's important, it really is."

West Ham, who are in a Premier League relegation battle, reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.

"Vladimir Coufal has still got a problem with his foot and Micky Antonio has just got a bit of a calf injury which he picked up in Cyprus last week," added Moyes.

"I couldn't tell you when I expect both of them to return as I'm not sure yet."

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir64111431113
2Fiorentina6411146813
3Hearts6204616-106
4Rigas FS6024211-92

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham6600134918
2Anderlecht62226518
3Silkeborg IF620412756
4FCSB6024318-152

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6411149513
2Lech Poznan623112759
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva61418537
4Austria Vienna6024215-132

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nice62318719
2Partizan Belgrade62319729
3Köln62228808
4Slovácko6123811-35

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar6501126615
2Dnipro-1631297210
3Apollon Limassol621357-27
4FC Vaduz6024511-62

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Djurgårdens IF6510126616
2KAA Gent622210648
3Molde6213910-17
4Shamrock Rovers6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sivasspor6321117411
2CFR Cluj631255010
3Slavia Prague622267-18
4Ballkani6114811-34

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovan Bratislava632197211
2FC Basel6321119211
3Pyunik620489-16
4Zalgiris612358-35
View full Europa Conference League tables

