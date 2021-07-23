Close menu
Scottish League Two
East FifeEast Fife20:00ElginElgin City
Venue: MGM Timber Bayview Stadium

East Fife v Elgin City

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling27167453292455
2Dumbarton27165641291253
3Annan Athletic29117115145640
4East Fife29117114044-440
5Stenhousemuir28108104445-138
6Forfar28107113136-537
7Stranraer29106133746-936
8Elgin2796123946-733
9Albion2986153738-130
10Bonnyrigg Rose2977153045-1528
