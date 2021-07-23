Falkirk v Kelty Hearts

FalkirkFalkirk19:45Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|28
|18
|9
|1
|46
|16
|30
|63
|2
|Falkirk
|28
|16
|6
|6
|56
|30
|26
|54
|3
|Alloa
|29
|14
|6
|9
|47
|38
|9
|48
|4
|Airdrieonians
|29
|13
|7
|9
|65
|43
|22
|46
|5
|FC Edinburgh
|29
|14
|4
|11
|52
|41
|11
|46
|6
|Montrose
|28
|11
|8
|9
|41
|37
|4
|41
|7
|Queen of Sth
|29
|11
|6
|12
|43
|46
|-3
|39
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|29
|9
|6
|14
|34
|46
|-12
|33
|9
|Clyde
|29
|3
|6
|20
|28
|58
|-30
|15
|10
|Peterhead
|28
|2
|6
|20
|13
|70
|-57
|12